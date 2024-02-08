Virginia Green Expands Beyond Virginia's Borders with Acquisition of L.S.L. Lawn Service in Maryland

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading provider of premium lawn care and exterior pest control, announces its first acquisition outside of Virginia with the purchase of L.S.L. Lawn Service in Maryland. This exciting move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and opens doors to serving new customers in a vibrant new market.

"We are thrilled to welcome L.S.L. Lawn Service and its dedicated team to the Virginia Green family," says Gil Grattan, CEO of Virginia Green. "Their longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction and their deep understanding of the Maryland landscape perfectly align with our values. This acquisition allows us to not only expand our reach, but also offer L.S.L. customers access to our comprehensive suite of services, designed to make their outdoor spaces more enjoyable."

L.S.L. customers will experience a smooth transition, retaining their familiar service leaders, staff, and current pricing plans.

The acquisition of L.S.L. Lawn Service brings immediate benefits:

Experienced Technicians: Virginia Green gains a team of skilled technicians with deep knowledge of the Maryland landscape and its unique needs. This ensures seamless service continuity for L.S.L. customers while expanding Virginia Green's expertise in the region.





Expanded Service Offerings: L.S.L. customers will have access to Virginia Green's full suite of services, including aeration and seeding, tree and shrub care, soil testing and amendments, all-natural flea, tick, and mosquito control, and more.





Local Focus, Regional Strength: Virginia Green will remain committed to serving L.S.L.'s customers with personalized attention, now backed by the strength of a regional leader.

"We are excited to join forces with Virginia Green and offer our customers an even wider range of high-quality lawn care solutions," says Larry Lawrence, former owner of L.S.L. Lawn Service. "Together, we share a commitment to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and building strong relationships within the communities we serve."

About Virginia Green

Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Green has been at the forefront of delivering specialized residential and commercial lawn care services across Virginia. With a robust team of over 350 dedicated professionals, including an expert agronomy department, Virginia Green is committed to achieving 100% client satisfaction. The company's reputation for excellence is underscored by its multiple accolades in the "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" category by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and community.

About L.S.L. Lawn Service

L.S.L. Lawn Service has served the residents of Maryland with reliable and personalized lawn care solutions for 17 years. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and expertise in the local landscape made them a trusted partner for their clients.

