Virginia Housing Announces New Board of Commissioner

RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Housing recently announced Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), as a new board member for the Virginia Housing Board of Commissioners.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Holmes and look forward to continuing the longstanding partnership between DHCD and Virginia Housing," said Virginia Housing CEO Tammy Neale. "Our strong collaboration is essential to increasing housing affordability and expanding opportunity for communities throughout the Commonwealth."

Dr. Tamarah Holmes

Dr. Tamarah Holmes is a senior public-sector leader serving as Director of DHCD, where she oversees the Commonwealth's housing, community development, and economic revitalization initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience across New Jersey and Virginia, including positions in Chesterfield County, she is recognized for her expertise in translating bold policy into measurable results that expand housing affordability, strengthen local economies and increase opportunity statewide. Previously, she served as Director of the Office of Broadband at DHCD, leading a transformative effort to advance universal connectivity across the Commonwealth, and as Virginia's Program Manager for the Appalachian Regional Commission, directing federal investments that revitalized communities throughout Southwest Virginia.

For more information about Virginia Housing's leadership team, visit VirginiaHousing.com.



About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing.com and review the most recent annual report.

SOURCE Virginia Housing