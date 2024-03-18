Virginia Housing Names Tammy Neale CEO

Neale is a longtime executive who has played a key role in shaping

RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Housing today announced that Tammy Neale has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Neale is a longtime executive at Virginia Housing with 39 years of service. For the past three years, she has served as Chief of Programs.

Tammy Neale, CEO of Virginia Housing

Neale has led efforts including enterprise-wide planning; organizational development; and diversity and inclusion initiatives to support Virginia Housing's mission of increasing Virginians' access to affordable, quality housing opportunities. Since beginning her career with the agency as a post-closing paralegal in 1985, Neale has played a key role in shaping Virginia Housing's strategic direction and implementing its vision and priorities. She's served as Strategic Planning Leader, Managing Director of Human Resources, Managing Director and Chief Learning Officer, and Chief of Staff.

"I am honored to be chosen to continue the exemplary work of Virginia Housing," said Neale. "I believe that a home gives you a sense of purpose and place. Since I have a strong sense of servant leadership, working in affordable housing grants me the ability to make a difference and give back."

"Tammy Neale brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences, which have influenced her views on the importance of equitable, sustainable housing, strategic planning, and inclusivity and diversity in the workplace," said Board Chair Thomas A. Gibson. "After a nationwide search where she emerged as the most qualified and inspiring leader, we are confident in her abilities to continue to propel Virginia Housing and its mission forward."

In addition to her work with Virginia Housing, Neale sits on several boards focused on increasing economic and housing opportunities: the Local Advisory Committee for Hampton Roads and the Virginia office of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, as well as the Virginia Council on Economic Education.

She is a graduate of the University of Richmond.

About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Founded in 1972 as the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA), Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers and financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing, and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing.com and review the most recent annual report.

