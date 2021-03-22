'Virginia Is For Lovers'…of Hotels: Delta Hotels By Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites Joins Growing Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio In The Oceanfront City

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Hotels by Marriott™ Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites opens on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay – the first hotel on the bay with its own private beach. The 295-room, nine-story hotel focuses on delivering the fundamentals of an optimal travel experience, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort. Guests will be able to enjoy spacious, efficiently designed one- and two-bedroom suites, a signature restaurant with an expansive outdoor patio, robust meeting and event capabilities, and desirable lifestyle amenities such as a Bayfront pool, private beach and watersport rentals.

The bayfront pool at Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites

Answering the increased interest in drive-to leisure destinations, the hotel is the latest full-service property in Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands to open in Virginia Beach, following the opening of The Cavalier Virginia Beach, Autograph Collection and Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront. In total, Marriott Bonvoy has 15 hotels in the oceanfront city under brands that include Westin, Residence Inn by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott. Domestic travel is slated to continue to remain popular in 2021, with more than a third of Americans saying they are planning at least three domestic trips in 20211.

"We know the way people travel is different right now and we're delighted to be able to bolster our full-service offering in a drive-to leisure destination like Virginia Beach as we look ahead to the summer season," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Whether travelers are seeking to relax and reset their mind at Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront; marvel at the storied heritage of The Cavalier, Autograph Collection; or enjoy the seamless flow of Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites, there's something for everyone."

Simple Made Perfect on the Chesapeake Bay

The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, a full-service fitness center, on-site Grab + Go Market and a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy™ Elite members are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life.

Hospitality design firm, Design Poole, captured the spirit of Virginia Beach throughout the property's aesthetic, with allusions to nearby lighthouses and historical shipwrecks articulated in hotel corridors and public areas through maritime patterns, textures, artworks and creative lighting. With simple gold accents and nautical hues of dark blue and white, each suite focuses on delivering the key essentials, with separate living spaces with sofa beds, fully equipped desks and kitchen essentials including refrigerators and microwaves. Most rooms offer bay views and furnished balconies, and select "Kitchen Suites" feature expanded layouts with full stovetops and cookware.

Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar, a coastal American eatery led by Executive Chef Kevin Dubel, features a robust oyster selection representing the eight oyster regions of Virginia, classic items like New England Seafood Chowder and Seared Diver Scallops, and regional dishes such as Buffalo Sugar Toads and Chesapeake Crab Cake. The Conservatory at Tin Cup is a 56-seat outdoor patio extension of the restaurant featuring alfresco bay views. Café 2800, a full-service specialty coffee shop on the hotel's main level, features freshly made donuts, healthy bites and sandwiches.

The property's 12,000+ square feet of event space, inclusive of Carter Hall accommodating up to 250 guests, is equipped with the latest audiovisual services and teleconferencing technology. In addition to destination-worthy venues such as the expansive private beach, the hotel offers creative group experiences, such as "A Shucking Good Time!" which offers oyster education, tastings and wine pairings from the team at Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar.

More To Discover With Marriott Bonvoy Hotels

The Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites opening follows the debut in spring 2018 and summer 2020 of two other hotels from Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio – The Cavalier Virginia Beach, Autograph Collection and Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The two neighboring hotels are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, and guests staying at either property are invited to make use of the amenities of the other.

The Cavalier Virginia Beach joined Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection in spring 2018 after a massive four-year renovation reviving the 1927 landmark. Hand-selected for their distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection brings together independent hotels that share a passion for craft, offering rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. Staying true to this mantra, the 85-room hotel and Beach Club blends classic southern charm with rich vibrant colors, complemented by elevated services and amenities, including farm-to-fork restaurants and bars, an onsite distillery, a luxury spa, and private residences attracting travelers from around the globe.

The newly-constructed 305-room Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront opened in summer 2020 featuring two chef-driven signature restaurants, including Orion's Roof, the hotel's sophisticated rooftop dining experience offering guests a 360° view of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The hotel also boasts twenty-five thousand square feet of modern meeting and event space, expansive oceanside outdoor social spaces, and sweeping views of Virginia's pristine coastline. Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel exudes a less formal aesthetic than its neighbor, inspired by its prominent beach front location. Reflecting the Marriott Hotels brand's commitment to creating spaces where guests can foster their inventive nature and get into their best headspace for success, the modern 24-story glass high-rise utilizes a fresh, natural color palette, with voluminous interior spaces that feature polished concrete, blackened steel, natural rough woods, and greenery throughout softening its modern lines. The design seamlessly blends interior and exterior spaces including the hotel's main pool with oversized doors that allow the Atlantic Ocean breezes to flow throughout the property.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites; The Cavalier Virginia Beach, Autograph Collection; and Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront are all following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols, created in collaboration with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations. These protocols include mandated mask wearing for all guests and associates within the hotel, and the use of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces in the hotels.

Guests at all three hotels can also enjoy the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy™, Marriott International's award-winning travel program where members enjoy exclusive benefits, member-only rates, elite status recognition and points toward free nights at the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and Homes & Villas by Marriott International with every qualifying stay. When members sign up for the program's co-branded credit cards, they can take advantage of all the program has to offer even faster. Members seeking a contactless experience have exclusive access to all the features of the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check in and checkout, using their smartphone as their room key and chatting with hotel staff for special requests.

