Virginia Love Honored in Connect Media's 2022 Women in Real Estate Awards

Award Is a Tribute to Entrata Industry Principal's Leadership and Career

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced that Industry Principal Virginia Love has been honored by Connect Media's 2022 Women in Real Estate Awards. Love was one of the winners in the Atlanta/Southeast region. Connect Media's outlets include the Connect CRE news site.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by Connect's Women in Real Estate program," said Love, who works directly with Entrata's marketing, product and sales teams and serves as a liaison between the departments and the multifamily industry. "Women are driving innovation and business performance across all sectors of commercial real estate, especially in multifamily. To be included among this group of leaders and game-changers is immensely gratifying."

A revered figure in the apartment rental industry, Love has continued to expand her influence since joining Entrata's executive team as Industry Principal in 2019, when she saw an opportunity to integrate her vast operational knowledge with the company's innovation and technology. Due in no small part to her leadership and tireless efforts, Entrata, which provides a leading property-management platform, now serves more than 2.5 million units in tens of thousands of apartment communities across the U.S. She is known as a mentor, marketing and leasing authority and thought leader who frequently has prominent speaking roles at a wide array of industry conferences.

Before joining Entrata, Love had a high-profile, multi-decade career working for apartment operators such as Trammell Crow, ING Clarion and Waterton. Throughout her career, she has served on numerous multifamily committees and boards, including the Atlanta Apartment Association, Georgia Apartment Association, National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council. She served as the 2018 chairperson of the Georgia Apartment Association, where she provided key strategic direction on policies that helped shape the state's local multifamily communities. She also was the 2011 chairperson of the Atlanta Apartment Association and has served on the Zillow Multifamily Advisory Board, Multifamily Social Media Summit Advisory Board and Grace Hill Leadership Council.

"We could not be happier for Virginia, and it is impossible to imagine someone more deserving of this honor," said Adam Edmunds, CEO at Entrata. "She has played an indispensable role in our growth and success, and her contributions to make sure our technologies provide the right user experience for our owner-operator clients and their residents is critical. She ensures our focus is right where it needs to be."

