Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Opens New St. Michael Cancer Center, Medical Pavilion

"The opening of the St. Michael Cancer Center and Medical Pavilion is another important milestone in our effort to expand high-quality care and access for the communities across the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "We are grateful to our entire team for their tireless work to bring this vision to completion and for the compassion and expertise they bring to this region."

St. Michael Cancer Center

The three-story St. Michael Cancer Center centralizes treatments and services— previously spread across multiple sites— in a single, convenient location. It offers medical oncology, radiation therapy, specialty care, surgical care, integrative therapies, nutrition guidance, financial counseling, and social support services.

The facility increases Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's ability to treat more cancer patients on the Peninsula, with a total of 36 infusion chairs (including four private suites), seven injection stations and 24 exam and consultation rooms.

Additionally, the Center's advanced cancer care includes high-resolution imaging and a sophisticated linear accelerator that delivers a targeted beam of radiation to treat cancer with greater precision and less risk to surrounding healthy tissues.

"Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality in our country. We are proud to bring the best-in-class cancer care to the Peninsula so patients have new options within the Kitsap community, closer to their homes," said Gary S. Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "Having a complete campus means centralizing all specialties and services so providers can more easily collaborate in determining the best possible care plan for each patient."

St. Michael Medical Pavilion

The St. Michael Medical Pavilion offers 96 exam rooms, 21 procedure and treatment rooms and 10 different specialty care services, including:

Cardiology, and cardiac imaging and testing

Cardiothoracic surgery

Dermatology and Mohs surgery

Diabetes and nutrition

Endocrinology

Infectious disease

Neurosurgery

Pulmonary and sleep medicine, CPAP fitting and home medical supply (respiratory division)

Urology

Vascular surgery and vascular lab

To support patient comfort and experience, complementary specialties are grouped together on the same floor. For example, a patient with diabetes can see an endocrinologist or infectious disease specialist and receive a nutrition consult with a certified diabetes educator all on the same floor. The top floor of the facility is dedicated to heart and vascular services, providing full-spectrum, advanced cardiac, thoracic and vascular medicine services in one location. The space also houses neurosurgery, offering a wide variety of surgical solutions for brain and spinal disorders, including many minimally invasive options.

"Franciscan Medical Group, which provides both primary and specialty care, is excited to bring more medical and surgical specialists to the St. Michael campus with the opening of the beautiful new Medical Pavilion," said Donna Smith, MD, president of Franciscan Medical Group. "We look forward to continually providing compassionate, high-quality care, tailored to meet the needs of our community."

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

