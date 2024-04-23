VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $3.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"The Company achieved solid first quarter results," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We increased our loan balances 20% year-over-year and our credit quality metrics remain strong. During the first quarter, we increased deposit balances, refrained from utilizing brokered funds and reduced our level of debt, which stabilized our cost of funds. During the same period, we maintained solid capital and liquidity positions."

2024 First Quarter Highlights

The Company continued to experience loan growth in the first quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024 totaled $1.1 billion , an increase of $35.5 million , or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $188.2 million , or 20.0%, compared to March 31, 2023 .

totaled , an increase of , or 3.2%, compared to and an increase of , or 20.0%, compared to . Yield on loans elevated to 5.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , from 5.55% for the prior year same period.

, from 5.55% for the prior year same period. Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.19% as of March 31, 2024 , 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.08% as of March 31, 2023 .

, 0.17% as of and 0.08% as of . The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $144.0 million as of March 31, 2024 , $134.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and $126.4 million as of March 31, 2023 .

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to as of , as of and as of . Total deposits increased $22.9 million , or 1.6% from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and increased $34.7 million , or 2.5% year-over-year. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.

, or 1.6% from to and increased , or 2.5% year-over-year. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024. Correlated with the year-over-year deposit increase noted above, and in an effort to stabilize overall cost of funds, borrowings decreased from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 by $46.5 million . As of March 31, 2024 , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $189.2 million .

to by . As of , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately . Securities balances declined $80.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and federal funds sold.

in the first quarter of 2024, as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and federal funds sold. Effective April 1, 2024 , the Company sold the membership interests in Masonry Capital Management, LLC to an officer of the Company. Subsequent to the date of sale, the Company will receive an annual revenue-share amount for a period of six years. No expenses will be incurred by the Company related to Masonry Capital subsequent to the effective date of sale.

Loans and Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets amounted to $3.1 million as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.3 million as of March 31, 2023 ; Nine loans to seven borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.2 million , as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2023 . Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $876 thousand as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $69 thousand as of March 31, 2023 . The past due balance as of March 31, 2024 is comprised of two loans totaling $783 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and five student loans totaling $93 thousand . The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

as of , compared to as of and as of ; The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.73% as of March 31, 2024 , 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.83% as of March 31, 2023 . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $32.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 and have increased $112.9 million since March 31, 2023 . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

, 0.77% as of and 0.83% as of . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased during the first quarter of 2024 and have increased since . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 , with a remaining balance of $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024 .

as of , with a remaining balance of as of . For the three months ended March 31, 2024 , the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $22 thousand , which includes a $33 thousand recovery of provision for unfunded commitments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $10.9 million decreased $2.5 million , or 18.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 , as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets.

of decreased , or 18.5%, compared to the three months ended , as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets. Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended March 31, 2024 declined to 2.93%, compared to 3.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , yet increased from 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 .

, for the three months ended declined to 2.93%, compared to 3.71% for the three months ended , yet increased from 2.89% for the three months ended . The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 211 bps incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 128 bps from 83 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 109 bps to 273 bps. As stated above, management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $98 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the gain on termination of an interest rate swap in the first quarter of 2023 being larger than the gain on termination of debt in the first quarter of 2024 by $81 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $42 thousand, or 0.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of lower occupancy costs from right-sizing our branch network from the merger and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $28.31 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $26.50 as of March 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $25.99 as of March 31, 2024 compared to $23.88 as of March 31, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively constant period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 15.5% and 18.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the first quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company enacted a share repurchase plan, repurchasing 874 shares at an average price of $29.60 per share. The Company will continue to repurchase shares in the second quarter in accordance with its share repurchase plan.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023*



(Unaudited)







ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 7,158



$ 18,074

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

10,639





10,316

Federal funds sold

27,696





-

Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

341,857





420,595

Restricted securities, at cost

6,192





8,385

Total securities

348,049





428,980

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,128,168





1,092,665

Allowance for credit losses

(8,289)





(8,395)

Loans, net

1,119,879





1,084,270

Premises and equipment, net

15,860





16,195

Bank owned life insurance

39,179





38,904

Goodwill

7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

4,750





5,093

Right of use asset, net

6,652





6,748

Deferred tax asset, net

15,744





15,382

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

16,122





14,287

Total assets $ 1,619,496



$ 1,646,017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 382,315



$ 372,857

Interest-bearing

284,789





305,541

Money market and savings deposit accounts

415,311





412,119

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

349,557





318,581

Total deposits

1,431,972





1,409,098

Federal funds purchased

-





3,462

Borrowings

20,000





66,500

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,471





3,459

Lease liability

6,451





6,504

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,025





3,954

Total liabilities

1,466,919





1,492,977

Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,277





13,253

Capital surplus

108,084





107,940

Retained earnings

73,768





71,891

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,552)





(40,044)

Total shareholders' equity

152,577





153,040

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,619,496



$ 1,646,017

Common shares outstanding

5,390,388





5,365,982

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2024



December 31,

2023 *

March 31, 2023





(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)

Interest and dividend income:















Loans, including fees

$ 15,661



$ 14,644

$ 12,767

Federal funds sold



239





64



-

Other interest-bearing deposits



57





59



258

Investment securities:















Taxable



2,159





2,880



2,951

Tax exempt



326





325



327

Dividends



118





102



67

Total interest and dividend income



18,560





18,074



16,370



















Interest expense:















Demand deposits



71





73



89

Money market and savings deposits



2,922





2,964



1,773

Certificates and other time deposits



4,050





3,508



648

Borrowings



486





663



386

Federal funds purchased



7





26



-

Junior subordinated debt



88





87



61

Total interest expense



7,624





7,321



2,957

Net interest income



10,936





10,753



13,413

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(22)





794



(248)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



10,958





9,959



13,661



















Noninterest income:















Wealth management fees



426





756



404

Deposit account fees



387





389



401

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



488





535



571

Bank owned life insurance income



275





270



252

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



39





(20)



(1)

Gain on termination of debt



379





-



-

Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-





-



460

Losses on sales of AFS, net



(4)





-



(206)

Other



188





206



395

Total noninterest income



2,178





2,136



2,276



















Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



4,152





3,851



4,051

Net occupancy



972





918



1,179

Equipment



171





173



218

Bank franchise tax



340





291



324

Computer software



208





188



202

Data processing



739





799



742

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



195





170



100

Marketing, advertising and promotion



248





186



375

Professional fees



252





82



192

Core deposit intangible amortization



343





355



391

Other



1,199





1,285



1,087

Total noninterest expense



8,819





8,298



8,861

Income before income taxes



4,317





3,797



7,076

Provision for income taxes



671





629



1,285

Net income

$ 3,646



$ 3,168

$ 5,791

Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.59

$ 1.08

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.59

$ 1.08

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,366,890





5,365,982



5,338,099

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,380,081





5,394,713



5,375,619



















* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

















VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30,

2023



March 31, 2023

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.87



$ 1.05



$ 1.08

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.86



$ 1.05



$ 1.08

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,366,890





5,365,982





5,365,982





5,357,873





5,338,099

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,380,081





5,394,713





5,395,483





5,375,073





5,375,619

Actual shares outstanding



5,390,388





5,365,982





5,365,982





5,365,982





5,338,650

Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5

$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83



$ 24.01



$ 23.88

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



0.91 %



0.79 %



1.18 %



1.46 %



1.48 % Return on average equity 1



9.57 %



9.03 %



12.91 %



15.98 %



17.57 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 %



3.83 %



3.71 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 %



54.1 %



56.2 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



78.8 %



77.5 %



74.5 %



72.2 %



67.3 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100



$ 13,703



$ 13,413

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187



$ 13,789



$ 13,500

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.24 %



11.13 %



11.26 %



11.20 %



10.64 % Total risk-based capital ratio



18.39 %



18.24 %



18.76 %



18.80 %



18.37 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,513,924



$ 1,487,910



$ 1,460,555



$ 1,443,048



$ 1,475,617

Average gross loans

$ 1,117,570



$ 1,061,297



$ 986,480



$ 940,264



$ 932,834

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 8,811



$ 9,399



$ 9,965



$ 10,957



$ 14,120

































Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,395



$ 7,799



$ 7,863



$ 7,772



$ 5,552

Impact of adoption of CECL



-





-





-





-





2,491

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



11





713





2





216





(235)

Charge-offs



(184)





(207)





(199)





(180)





(136)

Recoveries



67





90





133





55





100

Net charge-offs



(117)





(117)





(66)





(125)





(36)

End of period

$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799



$ 7,863



$ 7,772

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,178



$ 1,852



$ 1,143



$ 1,185



$ 1,228

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



876





880





854





107





69

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 3,054



$ 2,732



$ 1,997



$ 1,292



$ 1,297

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.13 %



0.08 %



0.08 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.27 %



0.25 %



0.20 %



0.13 %



0.14 % ACL to gross loans



0.73 %



0.77 %



0.76 %



0.81 %



0.83 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.13 % Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.05 %



0.02 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 303,736



$ 2,277





3.00 %

$ 447,428



$ 3,018





2.70 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,589





413





2.48 %



67,083





414





2.47 % Total Securities 1



370,325





2,690





2.91 %



514,511





3,432





2.67 % Loans:



































Real Estate



905,485





12,543





5.57 %



816,742





11,140





5.53 % Commercial



174,377





2,424





5.59 %



72,035





874





4.92 % Consumer



37,708





694





7.40 %



44,057





753





6.93 % Total Loans



1,117,570





15,661





5.64 %



932,834





12,767





5.55 % Fed Funds Sold



17,624





239





5.45 %



10





—





0.00 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,405





57





2.73 %



28,262





258





3.70 % Total Earning Assets



1,513,924





18,647





4.95 %



1,475,617





16,457





4.52 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,413)

















(8,091)













Total Non-Earning Assets



109,862

















114,477













Total Assets

$ 1,615,373















$ 1,582,003



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 282,825



$ 71





0.10 %

$ 361,894



$ 89





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



411,973





2,922





2.85 %



448,870





1,773





1.60 % Time Deposits



341,083





4,050





4.78 %



127,386





648





2.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,035,881





7,043





2.73 %



938,150





2,510





1.09 % Borrowings



42,154





486





4.64 %



32,978





386





—

Federal funds purchased



495





7





5.69 %



—





—





—

Junior subordinated debt



3,465





88





10.21 %



3,417





61





7.24 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,081,995





7,624





2.83 %



974,545





2,957





1.23 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



368,535

















464,801













Other liabilities



11,537

















8,989













Total Liabilities



1,462,067

















1,448,335













Shareholders' Equity



153,306

















133,668













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,615,373















$ 1,582,003













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 11,023















$ 13,500







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.12 %















3.29 % Cost of Funds















2.11 %















0.83 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















2.03 %















0.81 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















2.93 %















3.71 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100



$ 13,703



$ 13,413

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87





86





87





86





87

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187



$ 13,789



$ 13,500

































Efficiency ratio 2



67.2 %



64.4 %



60.7 %



54.4 %



56.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 %



54.1 %



56.2 %































Net interest margin



2.91 %



2.87 %



3.02 %



3.81 %



3.69 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 %



3.83 %



3.71 %





As of





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 28.31



$ 28.52



$ 25.29



$ 26.54



$ 26.50

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.32)





(2.40)





(2.46)





(2.53)





(2.62)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83



$ 24.01



$ 23.88







1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

