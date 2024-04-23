VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Apr 23, 2024, 08:30 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $3.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. 

"The Company achieved solid first quarter results," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We increased our loan balances 20% year-over-year and our credit quality metrics remain strong.  During the first quarter, we increased deposit balances, refrained from utilizing brokered funds and reduced our level of debt, which stabilized our cost of funds.  During the same period, we maintained solid capital and liquidity positions."

2024 First Quarter Highlights

  • The Company continued to experience loan growth in the first quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024 totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $35.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $188.2 million, or 20.0%, compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Yield on loans elevated to 5.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 5.55% for the prior year same period.
  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.19% as of March 31, 2024, 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.08% as of March 31, 2023.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $144.0 million as of March 31, 2024, $134.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and $126.4 million as of March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $22.9 million, or 1.6% from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and increased $34.7 million, or 2.5% year-over-year. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.
  • Correlated with the year-over-year deposit increase noted above, and in an effort to stabilize overall cost of funds, borrowings decreased from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 by $46.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $189.2 million.
  • Securities balances declined $80.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, as funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and federal funds sold.
  • Effective April 1, 2024, the Company sold the membership interests in Masonry Capital Management, LLC to an officer of the Company. Subsequent to the date of sale, the Company will receive an annual revenue-share amount for a period of six years. No expenses will be incurred by the Company related to Masonry Capital subsequent to the effective date of sale.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $3.1 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.3 million as of March 31, 2023;
    • Nine loans to seven borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.2 million, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2023.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $876 thousand as of March 31, 2024, compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $69 thousand as of March 31, 2023. The past due balance as of March 31, 2024 is comprised of two loans totaling $783 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and five student loans totaling $93 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.73% as of March 31, 2024, 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.83% as of March 31, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $32.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 and have increased $112.9 million since March 31, 2023. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $22 thousand, which includes a $33 thousand recovery of provision for unfunded commitments.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $10.9 million decreased $2.5 million, or 18.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 declined to 2.93%, compared to 3.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, yet increased from 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 211 bps incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 128 bps from 83 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 109 bps to 273 bps. As stated above, management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $98 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the gain on termination of an interest rate swap in the first quarter of 2023 being larger than the gain on termination of debt in the first quarter of 2024 by $81 thousand.  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $42 thousand, or 0.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.  This decrease is primarily the result of lower occupancy costs from right-sizing our branch network from the merger and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $28.31 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $26.50 as of March 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $25.99 as of March 31, 2024 compared to $23.88 as of March 31, 2023.  These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively constant period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 15.5% and 18.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively,  which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

_________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the first quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company enacted a share repurchase plan, repurchasing 874 shares at an average price of $29.60 per share.  The Company will continue to repurchase shares in the second quarter in accordance with its share repurchase plan.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023*

(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

7,158

$

18,074

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

10,639


10,316

Federal funds sold

27,696


-

Securities:




Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

341,857


420,595

Restricted securities, at cost

6,192


8,385

Total securities

348,049


428,980

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,128,168


1,092,665

Allowance for credit losses

(8,289)


(8,395)

Loans, net

1,119,879


1,084,270

Premises and equipment, net

15,860


16,195

Bank owned life insurance

39,179


38,904

Goodwill

7,768


7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

4,750


5,093

Right of use asset, net

6,652


6,748

Deferred tax asset, net

15,744


15,382

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

16,122


14,287

Total assets

$

1,619,496

$

1,646,017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Demand deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$

382,315

$

372,857

Interest-bearing

284,789


305,541

Money market and savings deposit accounts

415,311


412,119

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

349,557


318,581

Total deposits

1,431,972


1,409,098

Federal funds purchased

-


3,462

Borrowings

20,000


66,500

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,471


3,459

Lease liability

6,451


6,504

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,025


3,954

Total liabilities

1,466,919


1,492,977

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-


-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,277


13,253

Capital surplus

108,084


107,940

Retained earnings

73,768


71,891

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,552)


(40,044)

Total shareholders' equity

152,577


153,040

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,619,496

$

1,646,017

Common shares outstanding

5,390,388


5,365,982

Common shares authorized

10,000,000


10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-


-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000


2,000,000

*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



For the three months ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 
2023 *

March 31, 2023


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Interest and dividend income:







Loans, including fees

$

15,661

$

14,644

$

12,767

Federal funds sold

239


64

-

Other interest-bearing deposits

57


59

258

Investment securities:







Taxable

2,159


2,880

2,951

Tax exempt

326


325

327

Dividends

118


102

67

Total interest and dividend income

18,560


18,074

16,370









Interest expense:







Demand deposits

71


73

89

Money market and savings deposits

2,922


2,964

1,773

Certificates and other time deposits

4,050


3,508

648

Borrowings

486


663

386

Federal funds purchased

7


26

-

Junior subordinated debt

88


87

61

Total interest expense

7,624


7,321

2,957

Net interest income

10,936


10,753

13,413

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(22)


794

(248)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

10,958


9,959

13,661









Noninterest income:







Wealth management fees

426


756

404

Deposit account fees

387


389

401

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

488


535

571

Bank owned life insurance income

275


270

252

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net

39


(20)

(1)

Gain on termination of debt

379


-

-

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-


-

460

Losses on sales of AFS, net

(4)


-

(206)

Other

188


206

395

Total noninterest income

2,178


2,136

2,276









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

4,152


3,851

4,051

Net occupancy

972


918

1,179

Equipment

171


173

218

Bank franchise tax

340


291

324

Computer software

208


188

202

Data processing

739


799

742

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

195


170

100

Marketing, advertising and promotion

248


186

375

Professional fees

252


82

192

Core deposit intangible amortization

343


355

391

Other

1,199


1,285

1,087

Total noninterest expense

8,819


8,298

8,861

Income before income taxes

4,317


3,797

7,076

  Provision for income taxes

671


629

1,285

Net income

$

3,646

$

3,168

$

5,791

Net income per common share, basic

$

0.68

$

0.59

$

1.08

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.68

$

0.59

$

1.08

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,366,890


5,365,982

5,338,099

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,380,081


5,394,713

5,375,619









* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements







VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,

2023

Common Share Data:














Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

0.68

$

0.59

$

0.87

$

1.05

$

1.08

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

0.68

$

0.59

$

0.86

$

1.05

$

1.08

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,366,890


5,365,982


5,365,982


5,357,873


5,338,099

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,380,081


5,394,713


5,395,483


5,375,073


5,375,619

Actual shares outstanding

5,390,388


5,365,982


5,365,982


5,365,982


5,338,650

Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5

$

25.99

$

26.12

$

22.83

$

24.01

$

23.88
















Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

0.91

%

0.79

%

1.18

%

1.46

%

1.48

%

Return on average equity 1

9.57

%

9.03

%

12.91

%

15.98

%

17.57

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2

2.93

%

2.89

%

3.04

%

3.83

%

3.71

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

66.8

%

64.0

%

60.3

%

54.1

%

56.2

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

78.8

%

77.5

%

74.5

%

72.2

%

67.3

%
















Net Interest Income:














Net interest income

$

10,936

$

10,753

$

11,100

$

13,703

$

13,413

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$

11,023

$

10,839

$

11,187

$

13,789

$

13,500
















Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.24

%

11.13

%

11.26

%

11.20

%

10.64

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.39

%

18.24

%

18.76

%

18.80

%

18.37

%
















Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,513,924

$

1,487,910

$

1,460,555

$

1,443,048

$

1,475,617

Average gross loans

$

1,117,570

$

1,061,297

$

986,480

$

940,264

$

932,834

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

8,811

$

9,399

$

9,965

$

10,957

$

14,120
















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

8,395

$

7,799

$

7,863

$

7,772

$

5,552

Impact of adoption of CECL

-


-


-


-


2,491

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

11


713


2


216


(235)

Charge-offs

(184)


(207)


(199)


(180)


(136)

Recoveries

67


90


133


55


100

Net charge-offs

(117)


(117)


(66)


(125)


(36)

End of period

$

8,289

$

8,395

$

7,799

$

7,863

$

7,772
















Non-accrual loans

$

2,178

$

1,852

$

1,143

$

1,185

$

1,228

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

876


880


854


107


69

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$

3,054

$

2,732

$

1,997

$

1,292

$

1,297
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.13

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

NPA as a % of gross loans

0.27

%

0.25

%

0.20

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

ACL to gross loans

0.73

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.81

%

0.83

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.05

%

0.02

%


1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

303,736

$

2,277


3.00

%

$

447,428

$

3,018


2.70

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

66,589


413


2.48

%

67,083


414


2.47

%

Total Securities 1

370,325


2,690


2.91

%

514,511


3,432


2.67

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

905,485


12,543


5.57

%

816,742


11,140


5.53

%

Commercial

174,377


2,424


5.59

%

72,035


874


4.92

%

Consumer

37,708


694


7.40

%

44,057


753


6.93

%

      Total Loans

1,117,570


15,661


5.64

%

932,834


12,767


5.55

%

Fed Funds Sold

17,624


239


5.45

%

10





0.00

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

8,405


57


2.73

%

28,262


258


3.70

%

Total Earning Assets

1,513,924


18,647


4.95

%

1,475,617


16,457


4.52

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(8,413)








(8,091)






Total Non-Earning Assets

109,862








114,477






Total Assets

$

1,615,373







$

1,582,003

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

282,825

$

71


0.10

%

$

361,894

$

89


0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

411,973


2,922


2.85

%

448,870


1,773


1.60

%

Time Deposits

341,083


4,050


4.78

%

127,386


648


2.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,035,881


7,043


2.73

%

938,150


2,510


1.09

%

Borrowings

42,154


486


4.64

%

32,978


386



Federal funds purchased

495


7


5.69

%








Junior subordinated debt

3,465


88


10.21

%

3,417


61


7.24

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,081,995


7,624


2.83

%

974,545


2,957


1.23

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

368,535








464,801






Other liabilities

11,537








8,989






Total Liabilities

1,462,067








1,448,335






Shareholders' Equity

153,306








133,668






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,615,373







$

1,582,003






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

11,023







$

13,500



Interest Rate Spread 2







2.12

%







3.29

%

Cost of Funds







2.11

%







0.83

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







2.03

%







0.81

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







2.93

%







3.71

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

10,936

$

10,753

$

11,100

$

13,703

$

13,413

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

87


86


87


86


87

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

11,023

$

10,839

$

11,187

$

13,789

$

13,500
















Efficiency ratio 2

67.2

%

64.4

%

60.7

%

54.4

%

56.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.4

%

-0.4

%

-0.4

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

66.8

%

64.0

%

60.3

%

54.1

%

56.2

%
















Net interest margin

2.91

%

2.87

%

3.02

%

3.81

%

3.69

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

2.93

%

2.89

%

3.04

%

3.83

%

3.71

%



As of


March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

Other financial measures














Book value per share

$

28.31

$

28.52

$

25.29

$

26.54

$

26.50

Impact of intangible assets 4

(2.32)


(2.40)


(2.46)


(2.53)


(2.62)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

25.99

$

26.12

$

22.83

$

24.01

$

23.88


1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented. 

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Also from this source

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VABK) announced today that on February 28, 2024 its Board of Directors declared a...

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics