VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $17.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The increase in net income from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the same quarter in 2024 was primarily the result of increased interest income from increased average balances of loans at higher rates than the prior period, combined with decreased interest expense, as we reduced our borrowing expense and overall cost of funds. The decline in full year 2024 net income compared to 2023 was primarily the result of increased cost of funds year-over-year.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "During 2024, we focused on loan growth and reducing ongoing operating expenses," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to announce that we succeeded in both of these endeavors. We increased loan balances 13% over the prior year while decreasing our overhead costs. Our credit quality metrics continue to be strong, along with our capital and liquidity positions."

Key Performance Indicators

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

Return on average assets increased to 1.12% from 0.79%

Return on average equity increased to 10.98% from 9.03%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.21% from 2.89%

improved to 3.21% from 2.89% Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 86.8% from 77.5%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 60.2% from 64.0%

December 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company continued to experience loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion , an increase of $20.5 million , or 1.7%, compared to September 30, 2024 , and an increase of $143.3 million , or 13.1% compared to December 31, 2023 .

totaled , an increase of , or 1.7%, compared to , and an increase of , or 13.1% compared to . Outstanding borrowing from the FHLB declined from the prior quarter by $32.5 million and declined from the prior year-end by $46.5 million , as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds. As of December 31, 2024 , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $199.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

and declined from the prior year-end by , as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds. As of , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately and held no brokered deposits. Securities balances declined $17.3 million and $159.3 million from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 , respectively, to December 31, 2024 ; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.

and from and , respectively, to ; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans. The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 , $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024 and $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 .

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to as of , as of and as of . Total deposits increased $43.6 million , or 3.2% from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 and increased $14.4 million , or 1.0% year-over year.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.19% as of December 31, 2024 , 0.33% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 .

, 0.33% as of and 0.17% as of . Nonperforming assets amounted to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024 , compared to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 ; Twelve loans to eleven borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.3 million , as of December 31, 2024 , compared to $2.1 million as of September 30, 2024 and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 . Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024 , compared to $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 . The past due balance as of December 31, 2024 is comprised of three loans totaling $705 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and three student loans totaling $49 thousand . The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

as of , compared to as of and as of ; The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% as of December 31, 2024 , 0.70% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans year-over-year. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $108.6 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

, 0.70% as of and 0.77% as of . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans year-over-year. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased from to . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 , with a remaining balance of $6.8 million as of December 31, 2024 .

as of , with a remaining balance of as of . For the three months ended December 31, 2024 , the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $126 thousand , as the recovery of previously charged-off loans nearly offset the increase in provision required for new loan balances; this balance is net of an $82 thousand provision for unfunded reserves, as a result of an increase in unfunded construction commitments.

Net Interest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $12.2 million increased $1.5 million , or 13.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 , as interest income earned on assets increased and interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings declined.

of increased , or 13.8%, compared to the three months ended , as interest income earned on assets increased and interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings declined. Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.21%, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 . The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the outcome of the increase in yield on loans and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below.

, for the three months ended was 3.21%, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended . The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the outcome of the increase in yield on loans and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below. Yield on loans was 5.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , compared to 5.47% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 15 bps in the fourth quarter of 2023.

, compared to 5.47% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 15 bps in the fourth quarter of 2023. The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 194 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 7 bps from 201 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits also decreased period over period by 7 bps, from a cost of 258 bps to 251 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds stabilized during the first half of 2024, and the cost of funds and cost of interest-bearing deposits have been declining in the second half of 2024. The cost of borrowings also declined from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2024, from 5.35% to 4.33%.

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $132 thousand, or 6.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, as the gain on early redemption of debt of $525 thousand partially offset the lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.

Noninterest Expense - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $484 thousand, or 5.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily the result of increased compensation expense from lender incentives related to increased loan production, as well as increased professional services expense from increased cost of such services. These increases were partially offset by lower data processing costs, as a result of effective contract negotiations.

Income Taxes - Quarterly Comparison

The effective tax rates amounted to 22.0% and 16.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in the current year period is higher than the statutory rate as a result of the adoption of the proportional amortization method for accounting for low-income housing tax credits, which increased tax expense. The prior year period effective tax rate is lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $29.85 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $28.52 as of December 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $27.70 as of December 31, 2024 compared to $26.12 as of December 31, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively flat period over period.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share. No shares were repurchased during the second half of 2024.

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023*



(Unaudited)







ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 5,311



$ 18,074

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

11,792





10,316

Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

263,537





420,595

Restricted securities, at cost

6,193





8,385

Total securities

269,730





428,980

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,235,969





1,092,665

Allowance for credit losses

(8,455)





(8,395)

Loans, net

1,227,514





1,084,270

Premises and equipment, net

15,383





16,195

Bank owned life insurance

40,059





38,904

Goodwill

7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

3,792





5,093

Right of use asset, net

5,551





6,748

Deferred tax asset, net

15,407





15,382

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,519





14,287

Total assets $ 1,616,826



$ 1,646,017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 374,079



$ 372,857

Interest-bearing

303,405





305,541

Money market and savings deposit accounts

437,619





412,119

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

308,443





318,581

Total deposits

1,423,546





1,409,098

Federal funds purchased

236





3,462

Borrowings

20,000





66,500

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,506





3,459

Lease liability

5,389





6,504

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,847





3,954

Total liabilities

1,456,524





1,492,977

Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,263





13,258

Capital surplus

106,394





106,045

Retained earnings

82,507





73,781

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,862)





(40,044)

Total shareholders' equity

160,302





153,040

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,616,826



$ 1,646,017













Common shares outstanding

5,370,912





5,365,982

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended



For the twelve months ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 17,253



$ 14,644



$ 66,534



$ 56,053

Federal funds sold



230





64





765





207

Other interest-bearing deposits



41





59





206





501

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,340





2,880





6,689





11,554

Tax exempt



323





325





1,302





1,308

Dividends



111





102





431





367

Total interest and dividend income



19,298





18,074





75,927





69,990



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



67





73





272





346

Money market and savings deposits



2,939





2,964





11,803





9,673

Certificates and other time deposits



3,463





3,508





15,410





8,617

Borrowings



504





663





1,691





1,934

Federal funds purchased



4





26





29





138

Junior subordinated debt



86





87





346





313

Total interest expense



7,063





7,321





29,551





21,021

Net interest income



12,235





10,753





46,376





48,969

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(126)





794





(600)





734

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



12,361





9,959





46,976





48,235



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



247





756





1,152





1,976

Deposit account fees



321





389





1,363





1,593

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



429





535





1,914





2,277

Bank owned life insurance income



297





270





1,155





1,764

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



-





(20)





36





112

Gain on early redemption of debt



525





-





904





-

Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-





-





-





460

Losses on sales of AFS, net



-





-





(4)





(206)

Other



449





206





1,069





1,125

Total noninterest income



2,268





2,136





7,589





9,101



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,162





3,851





15,933





15,900

Net occupancy



906





918





3,662





4,017

Equipment



206





173





720





762

Bank franchise tax



401





291





1,452





1,220

Computer software



214





188





917





778

Data processing



622





799





2,647





2,970

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



200





170





700





710

Marketing, advertising and promotion



159





186





730





1,098

Professional fees



303





82





934





674

Core deposit intangible amortization



307





355





1,301





1,493

Other



1,302





1,285





4,670





4,441

Total noninterest expense



8,782





8,298





33,666





34,063

Income before income taxes



5,847





3,797





20,899





23,273

Provision for income taxes



1,286





629





3,933





4,010

Net income

$ 4,561



$ 3,168



$ 16,966



$ 19,263



























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.59



$ 3.16



$ 3.60

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.59



$ 3.15



$ 3.58

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912





5,365,982





5,371,439





5,357,085

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,407,489





5,394,713





5,392,114





5,382,145





























VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)









At or For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 4,561



$ 4,600



$ 4,159



$ 3,646



$ 3,168

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.86



$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.85



$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912





5,370,912





5,377,055





5,366,890





5,365,982

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,407,489





5,396,936





5,385,770





5,380,081





5,394,713

Actual shares outstanding



5,370,912





5,370,912





5,370,912





5,390,388





5,365,982

Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5

$ 27.70



$ 28.68



$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12

Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.12 %



1.15 %



1.05 %



0.91 %



0.79 % Return on average equity 1



10.98 %



11.44 %



11.07 %



9.57 %



9.03 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.21 %



3.24 %



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



60.2 %



58.6 %



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



86.8 %



88.1 %



84.3 %



78.8 %



77.5 % Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 12,235



$ 12,024



$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 12,321



$ 12,111



$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839

Company Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.34 %



11.81 %



11.47 %



11.24 %



11.13 % Total risk-based capital ratio



18.77 %



18.88 %



18.64 %



18.49 %



18.24 % Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,526,464



$ 1,487,182



$ 1,491,821



$ 1,513,924



$ 1,487,910

Average gross loans

$ 1,218,460



$ 1,181,447



$ 1,144,350



$ 1,117,570



$ 1,061,297

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 6,785



$ 7,301



$ 8,237



$ 8,811



$ 9,399

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,523



$ 8,028



$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(208)





(3)





(518)





11





713

Charge-offs



(127)





(272)





(208)





(184)





(207)

Recoveries



267





770





465





67





90

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



140





498





257





(117)





(117)

End of period

$ 8,455



$ 8,523



$ 8,028



$ 8,289



$ 8,395

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,267



$ 2,113



$ 2,365



$ 2,178



$ 1,852

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



754





3,214





1,596





876





880

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 3,021



$ 5,327



$ 3,961



$ 3,054



$ 2,732

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.19 %



0.33 %



0.25 %



0.19 %



0.17 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.24 %



0.44 %



0.34 %



0.27 %



0.25 % ACL to gross loans



0.68 %



0.70 %



0.69 %



0.73 %



0.77 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.18 %



0.17 %



0.20 %



0.19 %



0.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.05 %



-0.17 %



-0.09 %



0.04 %



0.04 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 213,609



$ 1,451





2.72 %

$ 346,248



$ 2,982





3.44 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,211





409





2.47 %



66,710





411





2.46 % Total Securities 1



279,820





1,860





2.66 %



412,958





3,393





3.29 % Loans:



































Real Estate



921,967





13,159





5.68 %



873,226





11,919





5.42 % Commercial



261,544





3,507





5.33 %



149,765





2,018





5.35 % Consumer



34,949





587





6.68 %



38,306





707





7.32 % Total Loans



1,218,460





17,253





5.63 %



1,061,297





14,644





5.47 % Fed Funds Sold



19,313





230





4.74 %



4,709





64





5.39 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,871





41





1.84 %



8,946





59





2.62 % Total Earning Assets



1,526,464





19,384





5.05 %



1,487,910





18,160





4.84 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,555)

















(7,833)













Total Non-Earning Assets



109,030

















115,114













Total Assets

$ 1,626,939















$ 1,595,191



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 263,281



$ 67





0.10 %

$ 287,228



$ 73





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



442,660





2,939





2.64 %



413,771





2,964





2.84 % Time Deposits



318,203





3,463





4.33 %



304,053





3,508





4.58 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,024,144





6,469





2.51 %



1,005,052





6,545





2.58 % Borrowings



46,253





504





4.33 %



49,147





663





5.35 % Federal funds purchased



284





4





5.60 %



1,755





26





5.88 % Junior subordinated debt



3,499





86





9.78 %



3,454





87





9.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,074,180





7,063





2.62 %



1,059,408





7,321





2.74 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



377,596

















386,001













Other liabilities



9,965

















10,666













Total Liabilities



1,461,741

















1,456,075













Shareholders' Equity



165,198

















139,116













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,626,939















$ 1,595,191













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 12,321















$ 10,839







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.43 %















2.10 % Cost of Funds















1.94 %















2.01 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.84 %















1.95 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.21 %















2.89 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the twelve months ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 249,858



$ 7,120





2.85 %

$ 400,189



$ 11,921





2.98 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,399





1,649





2.48 %



66,895





1,655





2.47 % Total Securities 1



316,257





8,769





2.77 %



467,084





13,576





2.91 % Loans:



































Real Estate



908,356





51,532





5.67 %



839,326





47,996





5.72 % Commercial



220,276





12,430





5.64 %



100,122





5,121





5.11 % Consumer



37,013





2,572





6.95 %



41,140





2,936





7.14 % Total Loans



1,165,645





66,534





5.71 %



980,588





56,053





5.72 % Fed Funds Sold



14,663





765





5.22 %



3,825





207





5.41 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,220





206





2.51 %



15,489





501





3.23 % Total Earning Assets



1,504,785





76,274





5.07 %



1,466,986





70,337





4.79 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,350)

















(7,907)













Total Non-Earning Assets



109,503

















115,908













Total Assets

$ 1,605,938















$ 1,574,987



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 269,136



$ 272





0.10 %

$ 321,154



$ 346





0.11 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



425,386





11,803





2.77 %



421,083





9,673





2.30 % Time Deposits



333,139





15,410





4.63 %



220,348





8,617





3.91 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,027,661





27,485





2.67 %



962,585





18,636





1.94 % Borrowings



36,111





1,691





4.68 %



37,286





1,934





5.19 % Federal funds purchased



489





29





5.93 %



2,632





138





5.24 % Junior subordinated debt



3,482





346





9.94 %



3,436





313





9.11 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,067,743





29,551





2.77 %



1,005,939





21,021





2.09 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



370,178

















418,091













Other liabilities



10,597

















11,514













Total Liabilities



1,448,518

















1,435,544













Shareholders' Equity



157,420

















139,443













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,605,938















$ 1,574,987













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 46,723















$ 49,316







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.30 %















2.70 % Cost of Funds















2.06 %















1.48 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.96 %















1.43 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.10 %















3.36 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 12,235



$ 12,024



$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86





87





87





87





86

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 12,321



$ 12,111



$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839

































Efficiency ratio 2



60.6 %



58.9 %



63.1 %



67.2 %



64.4 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



60.2 %



58.6 %



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 %































Net interest margin



3.19 %



3.22 %



3.01 %



2.91 %



2.87 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.21 %



3.24 %



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 %







As of





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 29.85



$ 30.89



$ 28.70



$ 28.31



$ 28.52

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.15)





(2.21)





(2.27)





(2.32)





(2.40)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 27.70



$ 28.68



$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12







For the Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 46,376



$ 48,969

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



347





347

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 46,723



$ 49,316















Efficiency ratio 2



62.4 %



58.7 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.0 %



58.3 %













Net interest margin



3.08 %



3.34 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.10 %



3.36 %





1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

