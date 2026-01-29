VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2025 FULL YEAR RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $6.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $19.3 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The increase in 2025 year-to-date net income as compared to the prior year was primarily the result of decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. Cost of funds declined 28 bps year-over-year while yields on earning assets held steady despite several reductions in the prime rate.   

Dividend Declaration

On January 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on February 27, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.  The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.57% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on January 27, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "Our strong fourth quarter performance demonstrates our continued attention to strategic operating efficiency and sustainable growth, with increased net income of $1.4 million over the prior quarter," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Loan growth was modest for the quarter and the year, but our strong asset quality continues to enhance financial results, and our capital and liquidity positions remain strong."

Key Performance Indicators

Fourth quarter 2025 compared to third quarter 2025

  • Return on average assets improved to 1.45%. from 1.12%.
  • Return on average equity improved to 13.04% from 10.48%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.50% from 3.43%.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 86% from 89%.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 49.5% from 57.9%.

December 31, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $1.6 million, or 0.1% compared to December 31, 2024. The Company experienced modest loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances increasing $2.6 million from September 30, 2025.
  • Deposit balances at December 31, 2025 increased $46.8 million or 3.4% from September 30, 2025, and increased $8.2 million since December 31, 2024. This fourth quarter increase is the combined result of the Company's choice to maintain interest rates despite prime decreases and normal corporate deposit behavior at the end of the calendar cycle.
  • Securities balances declined $5.4 million from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025 as the Company allowed the proceeds from natural maturities and cash flow to fund earning assets with more attractive yields.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $145.2 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB as of December 31, 2025 were $20.0 million, a decrease of $10.0 million from September 30, 2025. The balance at December 31, 2024 was $20.0 million.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $233.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.56% as of December 31, 2025, 0.42% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.19% as of December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025 and $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024;
    • Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.2 million, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million as of September 30, 2025 and $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.2 million at September 30, 2025 and $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024. The past due balance as of December 31, 2025 is comprised of seven loans totaling $6.6 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, one loan secured by residential real estate totaling $391 thousand and three student loans totaling $86 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% as of December 31, 2025, 0.69% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.68% as of December 31, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates have resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $4.8 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net recovery to the provision for credit losses of $36 thousand, due primarily to updated analysis performed on the Company's loans secured by marketable securities and cash, netted against additional provision for loan growth and unfunded commitments. The reserve for unfunded commitments increased by $140 thousand.

Net Interest Income - Quarterly Comparison

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $13.3 million increased $1.1 million, or 9.1%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts, coupled with increased interest income earned on loans and federal funds sold driving an additional net increase.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 3.50%, compared to 3.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds, as described below.
  • The Bank's yield on loans was 5.74% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.63% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 173 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 21 bps from 194 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 24 bps, from a cost of 2.51% to 2.27%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 35 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025, from 4.33% to 3.98%.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased $595 thousand, or 26.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a combined result of lower fee income from debit card usage in 2025 and early extinguishment of debt in 2024.   

Noninterest Expense - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $1.3 million, or 14.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 quarter reflected service refunds and credits within data processing expense received as a result of negotiations with the Company's core processing provider.        

Efficiency Ratio - Quarterly Comparison

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 49.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 60.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as the impact of increased net interest income (FTE)1 and decreased noninterest expense more than offset the decrease in noninterest income. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.6% in 2025 compared to 62.0% in 2024, also because of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes - Quarterly Comparison

The effective tax rates amounted to 21.4% and 22.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.  For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the adoption of the proportional amortization method for accounting for low-income housing tax credits, which increased tax expense, net of the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.   

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $34.15 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $29.85 as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $32.21 as of December 31, 2025 compared to $27.70 as of December 31, 2024.  These values increased as net retained income increased, the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset, and the reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2025.  The remaining 67% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024*

(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

5,798

$

5,311

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

10,552


11,792

Federal funds sold

54,264


-

Securities:




Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

247,992


263,537

Restricted securities, at cost

6,172


6,193

Total securities

254,164


269,730

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,237,577


1,235,969

Allowance for credit losses

(8,270)


(8,455)

Loans, net

1,229,307


1,227,514

Premises and equipment, net

11,687


15,383

Bank owned life insurance

41,302


40,059

Goodwill

7,768


7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

2,682


3,792

Right of use asset, net

6,297


5,551

Deferred tax asset, net

12,079


15,407

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

13,842


14,519

Total assets

$

1,649,742

$

1,616,826

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Demand deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$

362,322

$

374,079

Interest-bearing

308,295


303,405

Money market and savings deposit accounts

469,815


437,619

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

291,299


308,443

Total deposits

1,431,731


1,423,546

Federal funds purchased

-


236

Borrowings

20,000


20,000

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,554


3,506

Lease liability

6,192


5,389

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,104


3,847

Total liabilities

1,465,581


1,456,524

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-


-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,327


13,263

Capital surplus

107,337


106,394

Retained earnings

94,165


82,507

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,668)


(41,862)

Total shareholders' equity

184,161


160,302

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,649,742

$

1,616,826






Common shares outstanding

5,393,140


5,370,912

Common shares authorized

10,000,000


10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-


-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000


2,000,000

*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 


For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$

17,706

$

17,253

$

69,571

$

66,534

Federal funds sold

304


230


835


765

Other interest-bearing deposits

33


41


174


206

Investment securities:











Taxable

1,154


1,340


4,929


6,689

Tax exempt

320


323


1,287


1,302

Dividends

114


111


450


431

Total interest and dividend income

19,631


19,298


77,246


75,927













Interest expense:











Demand deposits

67


67


270


272

Money market and savings deposits

3,057


2,939


12,014


11,803

Certificates and other time deposits

2,827


3,463


11,264


15,410

Borrowings

255


504


1,860


1,691

Federal funds purchased

-


4


28


29

Junior subordinated debt

77


86


301


346

Total interest expense

6,283


7,063


25,737


29,551

Net interest income

13,348


12,235


51,509


46,376

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(36)


(126)


137


(600)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

13,384


12,361


51,372


46,976













Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees

236


247


894


1,152

Deposit account fees

338


321


1,261


1,363

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

319


429


1,383


1,914

Bank owned life insurance income

324


297


1,242


1,155

Gains on sales of assets, net

-


-


278


36

Gain on early redemption of debt

-


525


-


904

Losses on sales of AFS, net

-


-


-


(4)

Other

456


449


1,036


1,069

Total noninterest income

1,673


2,268


6,094


7,589













Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

3,983


4,162


15,692


15,933

Net occupancy

739


906


3,516


3,662

Equipment

186


206


755


720

Bank franchise tax

439


401


1,706


1,452

Computer software

271


214


1,096


917

Data processing

(63)


622


1,981


2,647

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

240


200


785


700

Marketing, advertising and promotion

157


159


761


730

Professional fees

303


303


1,146


934

Core deposit intangible amortization

259


307


1,110


1,301

Other

962


1,302


4,836


4,670

Total noninterest expense

7,476


8,782


33,384


33,666

Income before income taxes

7,581


5,847


24,082


20,899

Provision for income taxes

1,623


1,286


4,821


3,933

Net income

$

5,958

$

4,561

$

19,261

$

16,966













Net income per common share, basic

$

1.10

$

0.85

$

3.57

$

3.16

Net income per common share, diluted

$

1.10

$

0.85

$

3.55

$

3.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,392,763


5,370,912


5,388,926


5,371,439

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,424,154


5,407,489


5,418,399


5,392,114

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


At or For the Three Months Ended


December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Common Share Data:














Net income

$

5,958

$

4,576

$

4,238

$

4,489

$

4,561

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

1.10

$

0.85

$

0.79

$

0.83

$

0.85

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

1.10

$

0.84

$

0.78

$

0.83

$

0.85

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,392,763


5,391,979


5,391,979


5,378,871


5,370,912

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,424,154


5,424,642


5,417,900


5,402,936


5,407,489

Actual shares outstanding

5,393,140


5,391,979


5,391,979


5,391,979


5,370,912

Tangible book value per share at period end 5

$

32.21

$

30.90

$

29.63

$

28.84

$

27.70

Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

1.45

%

1.12

%

1.05

%

1.12

%

1.12

%

Return on average equity 1

13.04

%

10.48

%

10.05

%

11.05

%

10.98

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2

3.50

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.28

%

3.21

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

49.5

%

57.9

%

61.2

%

62.4

%

60.2

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

86.4

%

89.2

%

89.4

%

86.6

%

86.8

%

Net Interest Income:














Net interest income

$

13,348

$

13,072

$

12,796

$

12,295

$

12,235

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$

13,433

$

13,158

$

12,881

$

12,381

$

12,321

Company Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio 6

12.52

%

12.26

%

12.12

%

11.83

%

11.34

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 6

20.42

%

20.15

%

19.46

%

18.92

%

18.77

%

Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,521,387

$

1,523,230

$

1,521,345

$

1,529,575

$

1,526,464

Average gross loans

$

1,223,703

$

1,230,805

$

1,240,563

$

1,233,520

$

1,218,460

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

4,754

$

5,241

$

5,724

$

6,242

$

6,785
















Allowance for credit losses on loans:














Beginning of period

$

8,510

$

8,347

$

8,328

$

8,455

$

8,523

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(176)


253


90


(105)


(208)

Charge-offs

(126)


(146)


(111)


(70)


(127)

Recoveries

62


56


40


48


267

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(64)


(90)


(71)


(22)


140

End of period

$

8,270

$

8,510

$

8,347

$

8,328

$

8,455
















Non-accrual loans

$

2,198

$

2,568

$

2,614

$

2,764

$

2,267

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

7,042


4,201


5,178


2,274


754

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$

9,240

$

6,769

$

7,792

$

5,038

$

3,021
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.56

%

0.42

%

0.48

%

0.31

%

0.19

%

NPA as a % of gross loans

0.75

%

0.55

%

0.63

%

0.41

%

0.24

%

ACL to gross loans

0.67

%

0.69

%

0.67

%

0.67

%

0.68

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans

0.18

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

0.22

%

0.18

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

-0.05

%


1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

6

All ratios at December 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings.  Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities and Dividends

$

192,797

$

1,268


2.63

%

$

213,609

$

1,451


2.72

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

65,096


405


2.49

%

66,211


409


2.47

%

Total Securities 1

257,893


1,673


2.59

%

279,820


1,860


2.66

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

933,710


14,166


6.02

%

921,967


13,159


5.68

%

Commercial

263,382


3,100


4.67

%

261,544


3,507


5.33

%

Consumer

26,611


440


6.56

%

34,949


587


6.68

%

      Total Loans

1,223,703


17,706


5.74

%

1,218,460


17,253


5.63

%

Federal funds sold

31,551


304


3.82

%

19,313


230


4.74

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

8,240


33


1.59

%

8,871


41


1.84

%

Total Earning Assets

1,521,387


19,716


5.14

%

1,526,464


19,384


5.05

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(8,868)








(8,555)






Total Non-Earning Assets

119,007








109,030






Total Assets

$

1,631,526







$

1,626,939

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

265,346

$

67


0.10

%

$

263,281

$

67


0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

473,389


3,057


2.56

%

442,660


2,939


2.64

%

Time Deposits

301,856


2,827


3.72

%

318,203


3,463


4.33

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,040,591


5,951


2.27

%

1,024,144


6,469


2.51

%

Borrowings

25,435


255


3.98

%

46,253


504


4.33

%

Federal funds purchased

4


0


4.07

%

284


4


5.60

%

Junior subordinated debt

3,547


77


8.61

%

3,499


86


9.78

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,069,577


6,283


2.33

%

1,074,180


7,063


2.62

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

369,880








377,596






Other liabilities

10,860








9,965






Total Liabilities

1,450,317








1,461,741






Shareholders' Equity

181,209








165,198






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,631,526







$

1,626,939






Net Interest Income (FTE) 3



$

13,433







$

12,321



Interest Rate Spread 2







2.81

%







2.43

%

Cost of Funds







1.73

%







1.94

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets 4







1.64

%







1.84

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4







3.50

%







3.21

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure. 

Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities and Dividends

$

198,401

$

5,377


2.71

%

$

249,858

$

7,120


2.85

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

65,364


1,631


2.50

%

66,399


1,649


2.48

%

Total Securities 1

263,765


7,008


2.66

%

316,257


8,769


2.77

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

943,389


55,119


5.84

%

908,356


51,532


5.67

%

Commercial

258,713


12,418


4.80

%

220,276


12,430


5.64

%

Consumer

30,015


2,034


6.78

%

37,013


2,572


6.95

%

      Total Loans

1,232,117


69,571


5.65

%

1,165,645


66,534


5.71

%

Federal funds sold

19,957


835


4.18

%

14,663


765


5.22

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

8,099


174


2.15

%

8,220


206


2.51

%

Total Earning Assets

1,523,938


77,588


5.09

%

1,504,785


76,274


5.07

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(8,516)








(8,350)






Total Non-Earning Assets

109,084








109,503






Total Assets

$

1,624,506







$

1,605,938

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

267,222

$

270


0.10

%

$

269,136

$

272


0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

467,612


12,014


2.57

%

425,386


11,803


2.77

%

Time Deposits

296,218


11,264


3.80

%

333,139


15,410


4.63

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,031,052


23,548


2.28

%

1,027,661


27,485


2.67

%

Borrowings

40,005


1,860


4.65

%

36,111


1,691


4.68

%

Federal funds purchased

569


28


4.92

%

489


29


5.93

%

Junior subordinated debt

3,529


301


8.53

%

3,482


346


9.94

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,075,155


25,737


2.39

%

1,067,743


29,551


2.77

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

367,066








370,178






Other liabilities

10,134








10,597






Total Liabilities

1,452,355








1,448,518






Shareholders' Equity

172,151








157,420






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,624,506







$

1,605,938






Net Interest Income (FTE) 3



$

51,851







$

46,723



Interest Rate Spread 2







2.70

%







2.30

%

Cost of Funds







1.78

%







2.06

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







1.69

%







1.96

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.40

%







3.10

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended


December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,
2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

13,348

$

13,072

$

12,796

$

12,295

$

12,235

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

85


86


85


86


86

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

13,433

$

13,158

$

12,881

$

12,381

$

12,321
















Efficiency ratio 2

49.8

%

58.3

%

61.5

%

62.8

%

60.6

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.4

%

-0.3

%

-0.4

%

-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

49.5

%

57.9

%

61.2

%

62.4

%

60.2

%
















Net interest margin

3.48

%

3.40

%

3.37

%

3.26

%

3.19

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.50

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.28

%

3.21

%



As of


December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,
2024

Other financial measures














Book value per share

$

34.15

$

32.89

$

31.67

$

30.93

$

29.85

Impact of intangible assets 4

(1.94)


(1.99)


(2.04)


(2.09)


(2.15)

Tangible book value per share (non-
GAAP)

$

32.21

$

30.90

$

29.63

$

28.84

$

27.70


For the Years Ended


December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures





Net interest income

$

51,509

$

46,376

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

342


347

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

51,851

$

46,723







Efficiency ratio 2

58.0

%

62.4

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.4

%

-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

57.6

%

62.0

%







Net interest margin

3.38

%

3.08

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.40

%

3.10

%


1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented. 

