VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR EARNINGS

Jan 31, 2023, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported record quarterly net income of $7.1 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents a 35% increase over net income of $5.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, record net income of $23.4 million, or $4.38 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $10.1 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  Note that pre-tax merger and merger-related expenses of $7.4 million were incurred in the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2021, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively. 

"We are proud to post record results for the fourth quarter and calendar year of 2022," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "Our earn back period for the 2021 merger with Fauquier was less than two years and we continue to reap the benefits of an effectively managed overhead cost structure. We posted a return on average assets of 1.30% for 2022 and we continue to maintain a strong credit discipline."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 1.65% compared to 1.06% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 improved to 22.23% compared to 12.86% realized in same period in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 51.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an improvement over 57.7% for the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company did not incur any merger or merger-related expenses in 2022, compared to $7.4 million incurred during 2021.
  • The Company is realizing significant savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees associated with the merger. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 157 as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company closed two branches in the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing future operating costs.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold its interest in Sturman Wealth Advisors, resulting in a gain on sale of the line of business of $404 thousand. All goodwill and unamortized intangible assets associated with the 2016 purchase of this business line have been eliminated from the Company's balance sheet.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of December 31, 2021.   Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • Four loans to three borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $673 thousand, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $495 thousand as of December 31, 2021.  Loans acquired from TFB ("acquired loans")  that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $705 thousand as of December 31, 2022, compared to $800 thousand as of December 31, 2021.  The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $59 thousand.  Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.56% as of December 31, 2021.  The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $15.9 million as of December 31, 2022.  The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.95% as of December 31, 2021.  The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.29% as of December 31, 2022 and 2.30% as of December 31, 2021.
  • A provision for loan losses of $136 thousand was recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $537 thousand recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2021. 
  • Gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 totaled $936.4 million, a decrease of $124.8 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021.  Loans originated and funded during 2022 were offset by: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations, 2) workouts and paydowns of loans, the majority of which originated from legacy Fauquier, and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $15.4 million increased $3.0 million, or 24%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.
  • The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 21 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 23 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 8 bps from 22 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 30 bps to 32 bps. Average balances in noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively flat period over period.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 91% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $100 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the decline in wealth management fees, due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts served by the Trust & Estate segment and the decline in performance fees collected by Masonry Capital Management.  In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company received a $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered life-to-date to over $1 million.  The Company also closed on the sale of Sturman Wealth Advisors, as noted above, in the current period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $592 thousand, or 7%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to combination of several variances, including an increase in losses due to fraud and an impairment charge on an asset held for sale, offset by reduced plastics expense as a result of changing vendors and lower salaries and employee benefits as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.  In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 noninterest expense included a favorable adjustment to merger and merger-related expenses after receiving a refund from a third-party vendor for system implementation credits and adjusting merger-related accrued bonuses.     

Book Value

Book value per share was $25.05 as of December 31, 2022 and $30.50 as of December 31, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.36 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $27.36 as of December 31, 2021.  These values declined due to the increase in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio period over period. 

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to 17.9% compared to 15.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.  The 2021 effective tax rate was also impacted by the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses for tax purposes.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter, and $6.4 million, or $1.20 per share, were declared during the current year.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021*

(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

20,993

$

20,345

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

19,098


336,032

Federal funds sold

45


152,463

Securities:




Available for sale, at fair value

538,186


303,817

Restricted securities, at cost

5,137


4,950

Total securities

543,323


308,767

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

936,415


1,061,211

Allowance for loan losses

(5,552)


(5,984)

Loans, net

930,863


1,055,227

Premises and equipment, net

17,808


25,093

Assets held for sale

965


-

Bank owned life insurance

38,552


31,234

Goodwill

7,768


8,140

Core deposit intangible, net

6,586


8,271

Other intangible assets, net

-


274

Other real estate owned, net

-


611

Right of use asset, net

6,536


7,583

Deferred tax asset, net

17,165


4,840

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

13,151


13,304

Total assets

$

1,622,853

$

1,972,184

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Demand deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$

495,649

$

522,281

Interest-bearing

399,983


446,314

Money market and savings deposit accounts

467,600


665,530

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

115,106


162,045

Total deposits

1,478,338


1,796,170

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,413


3,367

Lease liability

6,173


7,108

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

1,513


3,552

Total liabilities

1,489,437


1,810,197

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-


-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,214


13,178

Capital surplus

105,344


104,584

Retained earnings

63,482


46,436

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,624)


(2,211)

Total shareholders' equity

133,416


161,987

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,622,853

$

1,972,184

Common shares outstanding

5,337,271


5,308,335

Common shares authorized

10,000,000


10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-


-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000


2,000,000

*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$

11,828

$

11,995

$

44,231

$

43,899

Federal funds sold

426


61


1,088


139

Other interest-bearing deposits

494


139


1,467


233

Investment securities:











Taxable

3,116


804


8,416


2,810

Tax exempt

324


292


1,249


1,021

Dividends

88


49


280


170

Total interest and dividend income

16,276


13,340


56,731


48,272













Interest expense:











Demand and savings deposits

682


710


2,327


2,308

Certificates and other time deposits

158


222


657


1,108

Junior subordinated debt

52


49


200


(132)

Total interest expense

892


981


3,184


3,284

Net interest income

15,384


12,359


53,547


44,988

Provision for loan losses

136


537


106


1,014

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,248


11,822


53,441


43,974













Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees

721


1,455


2,440


3,508

Advisory and brokerage income

131


246


770


1,154

Deposit account fees

433


477


1,799


1,459

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

648


509


2,794


2,070

Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance

254


201


963


708

Resolution of commercial dispute

-


-


2,400


-

Gain on sale of business line

404


-


404


-

Gains (losses) on sale of assets, net

(74)


1


1,043


81

Other

411


139


1,048


1,485

Total noninterest income

2,928


3,028


13,661


10,465













Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

4,191


4,424


17,260


16,129

Net occupancy

729


932


4,526


3,575

Equipment

111


305


897


966

Bank franchise tax

304


214


1,216


1,136

Computer software

229


276


1,136


1,020

Data processing

805


620


2,954


2,793

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

90


264


511


858

Marketing, advertising and promotion

351


216


1,224


922

Merger and merger-related expenses

-


(664)


-


7,423

Plastics expense

72


389


394


978

Professional fees

306


244


1,357


1,117

Core deposit intangible amortization

403


544


1,684


1,389

Impairment on assets held for sale

242


-


242


-

Other

1,683


1,160


5,155


4,216

Total noninterest expense

9,516


8,924


38,556


42,522













Income before income taxes

8,660


5,926


28,546


11,917

Provision for income taxes

1,603


707


5,108


1,846

Net income

$

7,057

$

5,219

$

23,438

$

10,071

Net income per common share, basic

$

1.32

$

0.98

$

4.40

$

2.16

Net income per common share, diluted

$

1.32

$

0.98

$

4.38

$

2.14

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,333,902


5,308,108


5,324,740


4,668,761

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,362,220


5,338,088


5,351,358


4,695,405

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended


December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Common Share Data:














Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

1.32

$

1.08

$

1.07

$

0.93

$

0.98

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

1.32

$

1.08

$

1.06

$

0.92

$

0.98

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,333,902


5,326,543


5,326,271


5,311,983


5,308,108

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,362,220


5,348,900


5,347,008


5,343,564


5,338,088

Actual shares outstanding

5,327,271


5,327,271


5,326,271


5,326,271


5,308,335

Tangible book value per share at period end

$

22.36

$

20.77

$

22.24

$

24.37

$

27.36
















Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

1.65

%

1.30

%

1.27

%

1.03

%

1.06

%

Return on average equity 1

22.23

%

16.50

%

16.16

%

12.53

%

12.86

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2

3.91

%

3.47

%

3.02

%

2.59

%

2.72

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

51.7

%

57.0

%

58.3

%

62.0

%

57.7

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

63.3

%

59.0

%

60.1

%

56.8

%

59.1

%
















Net Interest Income:














Net interest income

$

15,384

$

14,277

$

12,461

$

11,425

$

12,359

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$

15,470

$

14,361

$

12,543

$

11,490

$

12,437
















Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.77

%

9.17

%

8.79

%

8.03

%

7.61

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.64

%

16.97

%

16.51

%

15.66

%

14.56

%
















Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,568,765

$

1,644,124

$

1,668,471

$

1,802,461

$

1,817,010

Average gross loans

$

938,740

$

959,086

$

984,883

$

1,031,593

$

1,088,278

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$

234

$

254

$

1,925

$

9,976

$

24,482

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

15,887

$

17,046

$

17,502

$

17,920

$

18,466
















Allowance for loan losses:














Beginning of period

$

5,485

$

5,503

$

5,834

$

5,984

$

5,623

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

136


39


(217)


148


537

Charge-offs

(472)


(119)


(191)


(473)


(230)

Recoveries

403


62


77


175


54

Net charge-offs

(69)


(57)


(114)


(298)


(176)

End of period

$

5,552

$

5,485

$

5,503

$

5,834

$

5,984
















Non-accrual loans 4

$

673

$

607

$

511

$

518

$

495

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5

705


859


626


837


800

OREO

-


-


-


611


611

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$

1,378

$

1,466

$

1,137

$

1,966

$

1,906
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO

0.15

%

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.20

%

0.18

%

ALLL to gross loans

0.59

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

2.29

%

2.38

%

2.39

%

2.35

%

2.30

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.05

%

0.12

%

0.06

%

1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

471,566

$

3,204


2.72

%

$

225,757

$

853


1.51

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

67,090


410


2.44

%

63,083


370


2.35

%

Total Securities 1

538,656


3,614


2.68

%

288,840


1,223


1.69

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

820,751


10,322


4.99

%

923,040


10,456


4.49

%

Commercial

71,730


785


4.34

%

109,024


846


3.08

%

Consumer

46,259


721


6.18

%

56,214


693


4.89

%

Total Loans

938,740


11,828


5.00

%

1,088,278


11,995


4.37

%

Fed Funds Sold

46,042


426


3.67

%

152,435


61


0.16

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

45,327


494


4.32

%

287,457


139


0.19

%

Total Earning Assets

1,568,765


16,362


4.14

%

1,817,010


13,418


2.93

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,395)








(5,704)






Total Non-Earning Assets

135,015








140,539






Total Assets

$

1,698,385







$

1,951,845

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

403,570

$

55


0.05

%

$

421,372

$

70


0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

500,397


627


0.50

%

660,438


639


0.38

%

Time Deposits

125,334


158


0.50

%

162,584


222


0.54

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,029,301


840


0.32

%

1,244,394


931


0.30

%

Borrowings

2















Junior subordinated debt

3,406


52


6.06

%

3,360


50


5.90

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,032,709


892


0.34

%

1,247,754


981


0.31

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

531,719








532,397






Other liabilities

8,019








10,741






Total Liabilities

1,572,447








1,790,892






Shareholders' Equity

125,938








160,953






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,698,385







$

1,951,845






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

15,470







$

12,437



Interest Rate Spread 2







3.80

%







2.62

%

Cost of Funds







0.23

%







0.22

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







0.23

%







0.21

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.91

%







2.72

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

373,680

$

8,696


2.33

%

$

198,450

$

2,980


1.50

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

65,861


1,582


2.40

%

53,716


1,292


2.41

%

Total Securities 1

439,541


10,278


2.34

%

252,166


4,272


1.69

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

847,238


38,011


4.49

%

808,707


35,303


4.37

%

Commercial

81,410


3,583


4.40

%

145,462


5,731


3.94

%

Consumer

49,619


2,637


5.31

%

63,039


2,865


4.54

%

Total Loans

978,267


44,231


4.52

%

1,017,208


43,899


4.32

%

Fed Funds Sold

100,033


1,088


1.09

%

109,104


139


0.13

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

161,260


1,467


0.91

%

160,960


233


0.14

%

Total Earning Assets

1,679,101


57,064


3.40

%

1,539,438


48,543


3.15

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,702)








(5,297)






Total Non-Earning Assets

124,525








115,193






Total Assets

$

1,797,924







$

1,649,334

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

409,504

$

230


0.06

%

$

355,419

$

261


0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

563,374


2,097


0.37

%

529,027


2,047


0.39

%

Time Deposits

144,564


657


0.45

%

152,211


1,108


0.73

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,117,442


2,984


0.27

%

1,036,657


3,416


0.33

%

Borrowings










23,700


(280)


-1.18

%

Junior subordinated debt

3,389


200


5.90

%

2,565


148


5.77

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,120,831


3,184


0.28

%

1,062,922


3,284


0.31

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

526,389








434,989






Other liabilities

9,581








10,875






Total Liabilities

1,656,801








1,508,786






Shareholders' Equity

141,123








140,548






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,797,924







$

1,649,334






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

53,880







$

45,259



Interest Rate Spread 2







3.11

%







2.84

%

Cost of Funds







0.19

%







0.22

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







0.19

%







0.21

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.21

%







2.94

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,
2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

15,384

$

14,277

$

12,461

$

11,425

$

12,359

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

86


83


82


65


78

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

15,470

$

14,360

$

12,543

$

11,490

$

12,437
















Efficiency ratio 2

52.0

%

57.3

%

58.6

%

62.3

%

58.0

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

51.7

%

57.0

%

58.3

%

62.0

%

57.7

%
















Net interest margin

3.89

%

3.45

%

3.00

%

2.57

%

2.70

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.91

%

3.47

%

3.02

%

2.59

%

2.72

%


















As of


December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,
2021

Other financial measures














ALLL to gross loans

0.59

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark

0.31

%

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.37

%

0.39

%

ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and
fair value mark (non-GAAP)

0.90

%

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.95

%

0.95

%
















ALLL to gross loans

0.59

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

Fair value mark to gross loans

1.70

%

1.80

%

1.82

%

1.77

%

1.74

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

2.29

%

2.38

%

2.39

%

2.35

%

2.30

%
















Book value per share

$

25.05

$

23.65

$

25.20

$

27.42

$

30.50

Impact of intangible assets

(2.69)


(2.88)


(2.96)


(3.05)

$

(3.14)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

22.36

$

20.77

$

22.24

$

24.37

$

27.36

1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ANNUAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures





Net interest income

$

53,547

$

44,988

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

333


271

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

53,880

$

45,259







Efficiency ratio 2

57.4

%

76.7

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

57.1

%

76.3

%







Net interest margin

3.19

%

2.92

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.21

%

2.94

%

1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

