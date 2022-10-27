VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an 84% increase over net income of $3.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income of $16.4 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $4.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million and $8.1 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively. 

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust.  "We continue to benefit from the efficiencies gained from our 2021 merger with Fauquier  and we remain ahead of our original projections of the earn back period.  Net interest income has increased substantially over the prior year, and we have effectively managed our overhead cost structure.  Our strong balance sheet, capital levels and liquidity have allowed us to take a conservative approach to lending as we remain cautious during these trying economic times."

Third Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to 1.30% compared to 0.65% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 improved to 16.50% compared to 7.70% realized in same period in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 57.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an improvement over the 75.2% for the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021, compared to $8.1 million incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • The Company is realizing significant savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 165 as of September 30, 2022.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021, as the company currently holds no other real estate owned and has reduced non-accrual loans and loans greater than 90 days past due as detailed below.
  • Three loans to two borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $607 thousand, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $777 thousand as of September 30, 2021. Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $859 thousand as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The September 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $709 thousand. The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $21 thousand. Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.51% as of September 30, 2021. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.0 million as of September 30, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.38% as of September 30, 2022 and 2.24% as of September 30, 2021.
  • A provision for loan losses of $39 thousand was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $267 thousand recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 totaled $942.3 million, a decrease of $170.1 million, or 15%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $72.8 million, 2) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $67.5 million, and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $36.5 million.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $14.3 million increased $773 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.
  • The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 16 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 2 bps from 14 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined period over period, from a cost of 31 bps to 22 bps. The slight increase is due to the impact of the Company prepaying 100% of its outstanding FHLB advances during the quarter ending September 30, 2021, which positively impacted interest expense by $416 thousand as a result of accelerating the fair value accretion on such TFB debt.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 90% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $1.2 million, or 34%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the prior period Other Income, as reported on the consolidated statements of income, including a second partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio and a recovery of $312 thousand from a TFB loan that was charged off prior to April 1, 2021.  In addition, wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage fees and debit/credit card/ATM fees have each decreased approximately $150 thousand over the prior period due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts in each area.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 declined $3.3 million, or 26%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million, in addition to the reduction of data processing expenses of $402 thousand and reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $310 thousand, as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger. 

Book Value

Book value per share was $23.65 as of September 30, 2022 and $30.13 as of September 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $20.77 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $26.92 as of September 30, 2021.  These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period. 

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to 18.0% compared to 19.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits.  The effective tax rate for the prior period is higher than the current period due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses in the prior period. 

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter.  The remaining 72% of net income was retained.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services.  The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors.  Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 *

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks

$

25,856

$

20,345

$

18,919

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

66,111

336,032

254,194

Federal funds sold

53,118

152,463

152,417

Securities:





Available for sale, at fair value

538,459

303,817

277,046

Restricted securities, at cost

5,138

4,950

2,610

Total securities

543,597

308,767

279,656

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

942,347

1,061,211

1,112,450

Allowance for loan losses

(5,485)

(5,984)

(5,623)

Loans, net

936,862

1,055,227

1,106,827

Premises and equipment, net

18,817

25,093

25,239

Bank owned life insurance

38,298

31,234

31,033

Goodwill

8,140

8,140

8,898

Core deposit intangible, net

6,990

8,271

7,855

Other intangible assets, net

223

274

290

Other real estate owned, net

-

611

611

Right of use asset, net

6,941

7,583

7,970

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

28,803

18,144

17,916

Total assets

$

1,733,756

$

1,972,184

$

1,911,825

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Demand deposits:





Noninterest-bearing

$

539,134

$

522,281

$

504,696

Interest-bearing

417,530

446,314

424,642

Money market and savings deposit accounts

505,733

665,530

642,788

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

134,250

162,045

165,057

Total deposits

1,596,647

1,796,170

1,737,183

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,401

3,367

3,356

Lease liability

6,551

7,108

7,463

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

1,183

3,552

3,913

Total liabilities

1,607,782

1,810,197

1,751,915

Commitments and contingent liabilities





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-

-

-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,214

13,178

13,178

Capital surplus

105,095

104,584

104,446

Retained earnings

58,026

46,436

42,746

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50,361)

(2,211)

(460)

Total shareholders' equity

125,974

161,987

159,910

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,733,756

$

1,972,184

$

1,911,825

Common shares outstanding

5,327,271

5,308,335

5,307,235

Common shares authorized

10,000,000

10,000,000

10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-

-

-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$

11,024

$

12,957

$

32,403

$

31,904

Federal funds sold

299


45


662


78

Other interest-bearing deposits

618


55


973


94

Investment securities:











Taxable

2,626


742


5,300


2,006

Tax exempt

313


280


925


729

Dividends

66


55


192


121

Total interest and dividend income

14,946


14,134


40,455


34,932













Interest expense:











Demand and savings deposits

471


673


1,645


1,598

Certificates and other time deposits

147


282


499


886

Borrowings

51


(325)


148


(181)

Total interest expense

669


630


2,292


2,303

Net interest income

14,277


13,504


38,163


32,629

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

39


267


(30)


477

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

14,238


13,237


38,193


32,152













Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees

590


744


1,719


2,053

Advisory and brokerage income

213


358


639


908

Deposit account fees

443


396


1,366


982

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

660


808


2,146


1,561

Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance

252


201


709


507

Resolution of commercial dispute

-


-


2,400


-

Gains on sale of assets

4


-


1,117


-

Other

138


971


637


1,426

Total noninterest income

2,300


3,478


10,733


7,437













Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

4,252


4,562


13,069


11,705

Net occupancy

1,318


1,039


3,797


2,643

Equipment

249


205


786


661

Bank franchise tax

304


320


912


922

Computer software

287


361


907


744

Data processing

712


1,114


2,149


2,397

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

70


349


421


594

Marketing, advertising and promotion

347


337


873


706

Merger and merger-related expenses

-


1,935


-


8,087

Plastics expense

91


212


322


589

Professional fees

310


186


1,051


873

Core deposit intangible amortization

415


417


1,281


845

Other

1,148


1,787


3,472


2,832

Total noninterest expense

9,503


12,824


29,040


33,598













Income before income taxes

7,035


3,891


19,886


5,991

Provision for income taxes

1,263


753


3,505


1,201

Net income

$

5,772

$

3,138

$

16,381

$

4,790

Net income per common share, basic

$

1.08

$

0.59

$

3.08

$

1.08

Net income per common share, diluted

$

1.08

$

0.59

$

3.06

$

1.07

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,326,543


5,306,370


5,321,652


4,453,303

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,348,900


5,338,872


5,347,878


4,478,779

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31, 
2021

September 30,
2021

Common Share Data:














Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

1.08

$

1.07

$

0.93

$

0.98

$

0.59

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

1.08

$

1.06

$

0.92

$

0.98

$

0.59

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,326,543


5,326,271


5,311,983


5,308,108


5,306,370

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,348,900


5,347,008


5,343,564


5,338,088


5,338,872

Actual shares outstanding

5,327,271


5,326,271


5,326,271


5,308,335


5,307,235

Tangible book value per share at period end

$

20.77

$

22.24

$

24.37

$

27.36

$

26.92
















Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

1.30

%

1.27

%

1.03

%

1.06

%

0.65

%

Return on average equity 1

16.50

%

16.16

%

12.53

%

12.86

%

7.70

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2

3.47

%

3.02

%

2.59

%

2.72

%

3.08

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

57.04

%

58.32

%

62.02

%

57.70

%

75.17

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

59.02

%

60.05

%

56.75

%

59.08

%

64.04

%
















Net Interest Income:














Net interest income

$

14,277

$

12,461

$

11,425

$

12,359

$

13,504

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$

14,360

$

12,543

$

11,490

$

12,437

$

13,581
















Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.17

%

8.79

%

8.03

%

7.61

%

7.59

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.97

%

16.51

%

15.66

%

14.56

%

13.74

%
















Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,644,124

$

1,668,471

$

1,802,461

$

1,817,010

$

1,750,799

Average gross loans

$

959,086

$

984,883

$

1,031,593

$

1,088,278

$

1,140,281

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$

254

$

1,925

$

9,976

$

24,482

$

36,740

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

17,046

$

17,502

$

17,920

$

18,466

$

19,328
















Allowance for loan losses:














Beginning of period

$

5,503

$

5,834

$

5,984

$

5,623

$

5,522

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

39


(217)


148


537


267

Charge-offs

(119)


(191)


(473)


(230)


(208)

Recoveries

62


77


175


54


42

Net charge-offs

(57)


(114)


(298)


(176)


(166)

End of period

$

5,485

$

5,503

$

5,834

$

5,984

$

5,623
















Non-accrual loans 4

$

607

$

511

$

518

$

495

$

777

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5

859


626


837


800


1,044

OREO

-


-


611


611


611

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$

1,466

$

1,137

$

1,966

$

1,906

$

2,432
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.08

%

0.07

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.13

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.22

%

ALLL to gross loans

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

0.51

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

2.38

%

2.39

%

2.35

%

2.30

%

2.24

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1

0.02

%

0.05

%

0.12

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




























For the three months ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

445,854

$

2,692


2.42

%

$

214,194

$

797


1.49

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

65,836


395


2.40

%

59,869


355


2.37

%

Total Securities 1

511,690


3,087


2.41

%

274,063


1,152


1.68

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

834,323


9,485


4.51

%

929,017


10,005


4.27

%

Commercial

74,970


846


4.48

%

141,388


1,810


5.08

%

Consumer

49,793


693


5.52

%

69,876


1,144


6.50

%

      Total Loans

959,086


11,024


4.56

%

1,140,281


12,959


4.51

%

Fed Funds Sold

52,908


298


2.23

%

137,472


45


0.13

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

120,440


620


2.04

%

198,983


55


0.11

%

Total Earning Assets

1,644,124


15,029


3.63

%

1,750,799


14,211


3.22

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,530)








(5,607)






Total Non-Earning Assets

124,247








159,106






Total Assets

$

1,762,841







$

1,904,298

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

401,886

$

56


0.06

%

$

410,504

$

72


0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

547,878


415


0.30

%

621,211


601


0.38

%

Time Deposits

142,195


147


0.41

%

171,256


282


0.65

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,091,959


618


0.22

%

1,202,971


955


0.31

%

Borrowings










22,260


(375)


-6.68

%

Junior subordinated debt

3,394


51


5.96

%

3,349


50


5.92

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,095,353


669


0.24

%

1,228,580


630


0.20

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

519,759








499,068






Other liabilities

8,932








15,003






Total Liabilities

1,624,044








1,742,651






Shareholders' Equity

138,797








161,647






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,762,841







$

1,904,298






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

14,360







$

13,581



Interest Rate Spread 2







3.38

%







3.02

%

Cost of Funds







0.16

%







0.14

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







0.16

%







0.14

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.47

%







3.08

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the nine months ended


























September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





























Interest







Interest





























Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average
























(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost
























ASSETS









































Interest Earning Assets:









































Securities:









































Taxable Securities

$

340,692

$

5,492


2.15

%

$

189,250

$

2,127


1.50

%























Tax Exempt Securities 1

65,447


1,170


2.38

%

50,559


923


2.43

%























Total Securities 1

406,139


6,662


2.19

%

239,809


3,050


1.70

%























Loans:









































Real Estate

855,632


27,567


4.31

%

771,407


24,284


4.21

%























Commercial

85,148


2,930


4.60

%

158,691


4,967


4.18

%























Consumer

50,808


1,906


5.02

%

65,426


2,653


5.42

%























      Total Loans

991,588


32,403


4.37

%

995,524


31,904


4.28

%























Fed Funds Sold

118,228


661


0.75

%

94,502


78


0.11

%























Other interest-bearing deposits

196,801


975


0.66

%

118,331


94


0.11

%























Total Earning Assets

1,712,756


40,701


3.18

%

1,448,166


35,126


3.24

%























Less: Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,806)








(5,618)






























Total Non-Earning Assets

124,518








104,539






























Total Assets

$

1,831,468







$

1,547,087









































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Interest Bearing Liabilities:









































Interest Bearing Deposits:









































Interest Checking

$

411,504

$

175


0.06

%

$

333,193

$

191


0.08

%























Money Market and Savings Deposits

584,597


1,470


0.34

%

484,742


1,407


0.39

%























Time Deposits

151,045


499


0.44

%

148,715


886


0.80

%























Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1,147,146


2,144


0.25

%

966,650


2,484


0.34

%























Borrowings










31,967


(280)


-1.17

%























Junior subordinated debt

3,383


148


5.85

%

2,324


99


5.70

%























Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,150,529


2,292


0.27

%

1,000,941


2,303


0.31

%























Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:









































Demand deposits

524,592








402,163






























Other liabilities

10,107








10,617






























Total Liabilities

1,685,228








1,413,721






























Shareholders' Equity

146,240








133,366






























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,831,468







$

1,547,087






























Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

38,409







$

32,823



























Interest Rate Spread 2







2.91

%







2.94

%























Cost of Funds







0.18

%







0.22

%























Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







0.18

%







0.21

%























Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.00

%







3.03

%























1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

14,277

$

12,461

$

11,425

$

12,359

$

13,504

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

83


82


65


78


77

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

14,360

$

12,543

$

11,490

$

12,437

$

13,581
















Efficiency ratio 2

57.3

%

58.6

%

62.3

%

58.0

%

75.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

57.0

%

58.3

%

62.0

%

57.7

%

75.2

%
















Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.00

%

2.57

%

2.70

%

3.06

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.47

%

3.02

%

2.59

%

2.72

%

3.08

%


















Nine months ended











September 30,
2022

September 30,
2021









Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

38,163

$

32,629









Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

230


194









Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

38,393

$

32,823

























Efficiency ratio 2

59.4

%

83.9

%








Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.4

%








Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

59.1

%

83.5

%
























Net interest margin

2.98

%

3.01

%








Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%








Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.00

%

3.03

%


























As of


September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Other financial measures














ALLL to gross loans

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

0.51

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.37

%

0.39

%

0.39

%

ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.95

%

0.95

%

0.90

%
















ALLL to gross loans

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

0.51

%

Fair value mark to gross loans

1.80

%

1.82

%

1.77

%

1.74

%

1.73

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

2.38

%

2.39

%

2.35

%

2.30

%

2.24

%
















Book value per share

$

23.65

$

25.20

$

27.42

$

30.50

$

30.13

Impact of intangible assets

(2.88)


(2.96)


(3.05)


(3.14)

$

(3.21)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

20.77

$

22.24

$

24.37

$

27.36

$

26.92

1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

