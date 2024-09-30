Virginia Ranked Top 10 in U.S. for Venture Capital Investment by National Venture Capital Association - Virginia's Highest Ranking in Over 15 Years

$2.5 Billion of Venture Capital Investment Poured into Virginia in 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) hosted the President of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), VIPC Board members, and local ecosystem stakeholder leaders at Amazon Visitors Landing at Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia to celebrate Virginia's top 10 national ranking for venture capital investment activity during 2023, as reported by Pitchbook-NVCA's latest Venture Monitor industry data. NVCA reported approximately $2.5 billion of venture capital investment activity during 2023 in Virginia, ranking Virginia the 8th highest state in the country and ahead of other states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Delaware, and Ohio. This is Virginia's highest venture capital national ranking, and the first time Virginia has climbed back into the top 10, in over 15 years according to Pitchbook/NVCA reported data.

Virginia Nationally Ranked In The TOP 10 for Venture Capital Investments Post this VIPC President and CEO Joe Benevento, Virginia Secretary of Commerce & Trade Caren Merrick, VIPC Board Chair, Dr. Rita Roy, and President of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), Bobby Franklin celebrate Virginia's success! Virginia Nationally Ranked In the Top 10 for Venture Capital Investment

A theme at the VIPC hosted event was Virginia cultivating a culture of growth, opportunity, and collaboration that is contributing to a thriving business environment for entrepreneurs, innovators, startups, businesses, and investors. Virginia's top 10 national ranking for venture capital investment also coincides with Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announcing Virginia being ranked #1 Top State for Business in America by CNBC and Virginia realizing a record 10,000 new high-growth startups launched in the Commonwealth over just the past two years.

The President of NVCA delivered a keynote address at the event which was attended by Virginia Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick, State Senator Saddam Azlan Salim, and local stakeholder leaders representing Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax county economic development authorities; Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce; George Mason University and Virginia Tech Innovation Campus; the Commonwealth of Virginia; and the entrepreneur startup and venture capital community.

VIPC President and CEO, Joe Benevento, remarked, "Virginia's top 10 national ranking demonstrates how dynamic high-growth companies in Virginia are offering VCs from across the country compelling opportunities to deploy capital. Capital fuels growth and VIPC looks forward to fostering continued private sector engagement and investment within our thriving entrepreneur ecosystems, including through our new Virginia Invests venture capital partnership initiative."

Bobby Franklin, President and CEO of NVCA, commented, "Virginia is asserting itself as a key leader in the venture capital industry. The Commonwealth is not only competing but outpacing other states in attracting investment, thanks to its supportive innovation landscape and growing pipeline of startups."

VIPC & Virginia Invests

VIPC is Virginia's statewide economic development authority for advancing innovation, technology, commercialization, entrepreneurship, startups, and venture capital investment. Since 2004, VIPC has helped catalyze and leverage over $2 billion of cumulative investment capital from the private/public sector which has supported Virginia-based early-stage companies, technology commercialization, and innovation ecosystems.

In May 2024, VIPC launched a new venture capital partnership initiative called Virginia Invests, which is designed to expand access to early-stage capital and catalyze investment from both in-state and out-of-state investment fund networks into Virginia-based startups. VIPC has initially partnered with seven venture capital fund managers who combined have committed to invest at least $100 million in Virginia-based startup companies as well as participate in a number of local entrepreneur ecosystem events and engagements throughout Virginia over the next five years. Two of these fund managers have also relocated their headquarters, or plan to expand new offices, in Virginia. VIPC expects Virginia Invests to attract at least $10 of private sector investment for every $1 committed by VIPC (10:1 leverage).

VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners Managing Director, Tom Weithman, stated, "Our top 10 national ranking by NVCA is a testament to Virginia's sustained commitment to a robust innovation and technology landscape which supports the next generation of great companies to launch, grow, and scale here in the Commonwealth."

Learn More about VC opportunities and VIPC: www.VIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia's designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, and federal levelsVIPC's programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org. Explore the latest news from VIPC and images from VIPC-supported stakeholder events. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Contact

Angela Costello

VIPC, VP of Communications & Marketing

[email protected]

757-870-6848

SOURCE VIPC