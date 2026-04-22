Virginia Transformer Breaks Ground on Georgia Transformer Expansion In Rincon; to Increase Production Capacity by 50 Percent

RINCON, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Transformer today held an official groundbreaking ceremony on a major expansion at its Georgia Transformer (GTC) manufacturing facility in Rincon, Georgia, marking the latest investment in the company's growing production capacity for large power transformers and further solidifying its long-held position of having the shortest lead times for customers.

The project follows the company's announcement in November 2025 outlining plans to expand the Rincon facility. Construction teams have moved beyond initial site preparation and into active expansion work, with project completion slated for March 2027.

Virginia Transformer is expanding its Rincon, Georgia facility, expanding jobs by 400 and capacity 50 percent. Post this

In addition to Virginia Transformer CEO, Prabhat Jain, speakers at the ceremony included Georgia Speaker John Burns; Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; and Matt Saxon, Effingham County Economic Development Chair. Also in attendance were members of the Virginia Transformer Board of Directors, customers, supplier/partners, other elected officials and community leaders, along with Georgia Transformer employees and management.

The Rincon expansion will create approximately 400 new jobs and increase the facility's production capacity 50 percent. The project includes the installation of advanced manufacturing equipment and upgrades, as well as expanded on-site material handling systems.

Mr. Jain said this digital manufacturing plant will offer online project status with a real-time view to customers; an apprenticeship program for technicians; and an automated warehouse to deliver material to point of use. Jain added that the company's reputation for engineering excellence and industry-leading delivery times continue to drive its expansion efforts.

"Virginia Transformer is the largest U.S.-owned producer of power transformers in North America, and we've been able to grow the past 50-plus years through an unwavering focus on delivering for our customers," said Prabhat Jain, Virginia Transformer CEO. "This is the latest in a continued series of expansion investments in facilities all over North America.

"We are known throughout the industry for being an engineering company that makes premium-quality transformers with the shortest lead times…designed for 60-year life. This investment for our customers will further underscore that position, and we plan to grow even further to serve our customers," said Jain.

"The growth of this facility is creating even more high-quality jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in an industry that also supports our ever-expanding and reliable energy grid," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "We are excited to see this new chapter in the company's story of success here in the Peach State, and I want to congratulate both their team and Effingham County for making today possible."

"Today's groundbreaking marks an important milestone for Effingham County and reinforces the strength of our manufacturing sector," said Matt Saxon, Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. "Georgia Transformer's investment and creation of over 400 high-wage, high-skill jobs reflects both the growing demand for energy infrastructure and the confidence companies have in our workforce and community. We are grateful for Virginia Transformer's continued commitment and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for our residents."

Georgia Transformer serves all customers across utilities, data centers, renewable energy, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, in US and Canada markets. The plant makes a wide range of transformers, from 2 MVA up to 500MVA with an installed capacity of 150,000 MVA. Georgia Transformer is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products with great customer service. To learn more, visit vatransformer.com.

SOURCE Virginia Transformer