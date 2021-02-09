Virginia's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Kim, 16, of McLean and Bentley Jefferson, 12, of Newport News today were named Virginia's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Thomas and Bentley will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Virginia's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Thomas Kim

Nominated by Landon School

Thomas, a junior at Landon School, has piloted more than 20 flights to deliver over 70,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) items and ventilator supplies to rural hospitals in four states since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After his school shut down, "one of the only things I had left was my flight training," said TJ. He brainstormed with his father about ways he could use his flight training to help fight COVID-19, and came up with "Operation SOS" ("Supplies Over the Skies"), a series of flight missions to get critical PPE to undersupplied hospitals in remote areas.

With help from his dad, TJ contacts hospitals to assess their needs, then gathers PPE and ventilator supplies in the D.C. area, makes his flight plans, loads boxes into an airplane and flies to places that have included the top of a mountain and one of the shortest runways in Virginia. Each SOS payload now averages more than 4,500 PPE items such as gloves, head and shoe covers, goggles and face shields, isolation gowns, surgical masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and ventilator parts and supplies. So far, they've been delivered to approximately 20 critical-access, rural and community hospitals in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. TJ also has recorded public service podcasts about his project for the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. "I am committed to doing all I can to help front-line hospital workers continue the great work they are doing to fight the spread of the coronavirus," said TJ.

Middle Level State Honoree: Bentley Jefferson

Nominated by Norfolk City Union of The King's Daughters

Bentley, a seventh-grader at Hampton Christian Schools, has raised thousands of dollars for kids with cancer over the past nine years by operating a lemonade stand in her community. When she was 3, Bentley saw a TV commercial about selling lemonade to help children with cancer. "I knew what cancer was because my grandfather was going through it," she said. Realizing that she, too, could sell lemonade, Bentley asked her parents to register for the annual Anthem LemonAid fund-raising event, and to help her build a lemonade stand. In July 2012, she raised $625 over three days by selling lemonade in her driveway.

The next July, Bentley began setting up her lemonade stand every Saturday at car shows organized by her parents' classic car club. She mixes the lemonade, packs ice into coolers, gathers other supplies, and posts notices on social media. After her parents help her set up her stand, she dispenses cups of her beverage and requests a $2 donation. All of her proceeds go to the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Hospital of The Kings Daughters in Norfolk. "I pray that one day there will be a cure for childhood cancer," said Bentley.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

