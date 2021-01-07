Virginie Courtin-Clarins Steps into New Role as Deputy CEO and Head of CSR at Clarins

Virginie has worked in numerous roles within the portfolio of Clarins brands; first, as Marketing Director for Mugler in 2013, before being promoted to General Manager, then as Clarins Group Director In 2018. Virginie's inherent understanding of Clarins, and her experience in the fashion industry, has afforded her the necessary insights to initiate collaborations and creative ideas while staying true to the family ideals.

Since taking the helm of the CSR division, Virginie has created a comprehensive plan that focuses on short and long-term goals. Centered around two key pillars of corporate responsibility—caring for people, caring for the planet—the plan has at its core the desire to make life more beautiful, and pass on a more beautiful planet. She said, "Today, it is simply not enough to look at reducing our impact. We have to be more ambitious and proactive in order to truly be able to pass a healthy and beautiful world on to future generations. Both as a family and a company, we are determined and inspired to progress, to do more and to enjoy doing so."

Multiple company CSR objectives are set for 2025. Carbon neutral since 2020, Clarins will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30%, and become 100% plastic neutral—ensuring that all containers and packaging are recyclable, with 50% created from recycled materials. For the group, this will mean putting into place new recycling and offset programs, together with a 30% reduction in plastic usage. All Clarins ingredients will be 100% sustainably sourced, with 100% traceability and reinforced fair-trade programs. Additionally, over 80% of the ingredients used in Clarins formulas will be certified organic. Our sun care collection and rinse-off formulas will be 100% biodegradable within that same time frame.

The company is also deeply committed to cause partnerships with organizations like FEED that supply school meals to hungry children through the World Food Program and No Kid Hungry, Pur Projet's reforestation initiatives, and Plastic Odyssey's oceanic waste cleanup campaign. Initiated by Virginie's father, Christian Courtin-Clarins, these endeavors will continue under her helm. "The Clarins brand has upheld its founding values the last 66 years, but we are now looking to the next phase of what those principles mean in today and tomorrow's world. It is our priority to continue offering our customers the best in green beauty innovation whilst mitigating any negative impacts on both people and the environment," Virginie promises. "It is both a privilege and an honor to have the opportunity of upholding the same values set out by my grandfather, my father and uncle."

"For Clarins, beauty is meaningless without humanity, generosity and openness to others,"

Jacques Courtin-Clarins, founder of Clarins

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 440,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 36 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2021.

*B Corp: founded in 2006 in the USA, a body that brings together companies wishing to affirm or reaffirm their societal mission and demonstrate their positive impact via global performance assessment every 3 years.

