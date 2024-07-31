Virgo PR Adds Professional Services Specialty Practice with Emphasis on Law and Insurance Industries

NY-based global communications firm to support law offices and insurance providers with strategic brand communications via new practice area

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Public Relations, a leading integrated communications firm specializing in rapid-growth industries, announced today its expanded professional service practice with a focus on law offices and insurance providers. Supported by extensive experience, Virgo will offer law practitioners and insurance providers with strategic communications designed to elevate them as thought leaders in their respective categories through re-messaging, digital content and comprehensive media relations.

Virgo's professional services practice, which continues to experience significant growth, has supported multiple clients across the category including venture capital firms, insurance underwriters and providers, media firms, and law groups since the company's inception in 2020. As businesses in these segments continue to struggle to capture share of voice, Virgo saw the opportunity to leverage its success in media relations and content planning to build a dedicated practice area to support these types of clients. Virgo hopes to utilize its strong network of both trade and national reporters covering these important segments to position its clients as expert thought leaders within their various markets.

"Virgo has a unique opportunity and skill-set to assist clients in the professional services category in national media exposure and thought leadership given our extensive experience in the space," said Kyle Porter, EVP and Managing Director of Virgo. "Both the firm and our team have worked across almost all verticals in the space, from law to insurance, in positioning our clients as experts in the space. We do so through a blend of traditional and digital PR services focused on building and creating momentum in the news. After some of our most recent successes, we felt now would be the perfect time to dedicate further resources to this practice area and see new and exciting clients to add to our roster."

With the expansion of its professional services practice, Virgo moves beyond its positioning as a tech-focused agency to a full-scale corporate communications firm with a strong emphasis in supporting start-ups working in emerging markets as well as supporting legacy industry businesses in modernizing their communications.

About Virgo Public Relations

Virgo PR is a fast-growing, integrated communications firm designed to propel our clients working in emerging industries into the mainstream. Virgo PR is the sister agency to renowned 250+ person 5W PR and leverages their legacy of success for its clients. The Virgo team is composed of passionate and strategy-driven storytellers whose main objective is to ensure their clients' stories don't just get heard, but are shared with the right audiences to meet their business goals. Virgo accomplishes this by engaging its blended and intentional content-driven divisions who work together as one to deliver the client's message to the world through traditional and digital channels. The Virgo team has proven success working with organizations of all sizes, from start-up to public unicorn, and consistently shows its value through delivering for clients.

