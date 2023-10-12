Virgo PR Taps Emerging Market PR Veteran Kyle Porter as Executive Vice-President and Managing Director

Virgo PR

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NY-based, preeminent communications firm specializing in rapid growth industries appoints new leader to expand global practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Public Relations, a leading integrated communications firm specializing in rapid-growth industries, has named Kyle Porter as its new Executive Vice President and Managing Director. Porter boasts over 10 years of experience in managing agencies and has spent his career working in emerging markets with a strong emphasis on financial and corporate communications.

In his most recent role as CEO of San Diego-based CMW Media, Porter oversaw the scaling of the agency from start-up to renowned player in the fields of biotechnologies, B2B tech, DeFi/Web3/Blockchain, and the global cannabis industry. With clients ranging from pre-seed to multi-billion-dollar organizations, Porter has worked on over 15 IPO/RTOs with valuations surpassing $1 billion, overseen campaigns that drove global media placements, and been featured in leading outlets such as Forbes, Bloomberg, and CNN, among many others. He is a regular on the conference trade circuit and is known for his hands-on approach in crafting a company's narrative and propelling it to the masses.

In his new executive role, Porter will leverage the success that Virgo PR has experienced in rapid-growth industries such as Web3 and blockchain with clients such as OpenSea, Genies, and Travelzoo META, and expand the agency's expertise into more emerging practice areas such as novel compound biotech, gamification, AI, sustainable technologies, and the burgeoning cannabis industry.

"Joining Virgo as an up-and-coming powerhouse firm focused on rapid-growth industries could not be a more perfect fit for me," said Kyle Porter, newly appointed EVP and Managing Director of Virgo. "Paring my experience in scaling agencies with Virgo's success to date, I believe the opportunity for Virgo to change the landscape of emerging markets has never been greater. Our unique expertise in rapid growth industries and hunger for the success of our clients has been shown time and time again through massive campaigns rendering millions in funding and national exposure - and I hope to leverage that success as we take on new and innovative clients looking to share their message with the world."

Porter's roster of clients includes Canada's largest non-franchise cannabis retail chain which trades on the NASDAQ, biotechnology companies working with novel compounds in therapeutic research areas such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, and B2C and B2B fintech leaders leveraging blockchain, among many others operating in rapid-growth and emerging industries.

About Virgo Public Relations

Virgo PR is a fast-growing, integrated communications firm designed to propel our clients working in emerging industries into the mainstream. We are passionate storytellers whose main objective is to ensure your story gets heard! We accomplish this through a strategic mix of content-driven divisions that work in tandem to deliver your message to the world through traditional and digital channels. Our team has experience working with organizations of all sizes, from start-ups to public unicorns, and consistently shows our value through delivering for our clients, every time.

