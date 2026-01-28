Virid Earns Gold Recognition at the 2026 AVA Digital Awards

Virid is recognized for its work on the Journeys eCommerce storefront.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virid, an enterprise commerce solutions provider, is pleased to announce its work for Journeys has been recognized as a Gold winner in the 2026 AVA Digital Awards in the Web Element, E-Commerce/Storefront category.

Virid helps retailers unlock their full eCommerce potential with a unified commerce solution that combines the cutting-edge platform, marketAgility, with expert-led agency services and dedicated support.

Virid wins Gold for Journeys eCommerce storefront in 2026 AVA Digital Awards

For more than two decades, Virid has helped enable sustained eCommerce growth, visibility, and engagement for Journeys. The retail giant's 900+ brick-and-mortar locations combined with its strong eCommerce presence pose unique challenges that require a customized approach. Virid has completed complex projects for Journeys ranging from implementing Buy Online Pick Up In-Store to integrating alternative payment methods on their site to enabling a custom loyalty program for the brand.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our work with such a valued retail partner," said Steve Deller, President and CEO, Virid. "This award highlights our continued commitment to delivering commerce solutions that help our clients grow."

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web-based production. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at www.avaawards.com .

About Virid

Virid accelerates retailer growth through enterprise commerce solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with strategic expertise. We deliver a comprehensive unified solution by pairing marketAgility— our award-winning commerce platform—with agency services backed by decades of industry experience and reinforced by hundreds of partner relationships.

marketAgility offers best-of-breed composability with high-volume performance, real-time inventory management, and seamless customer experiences at scale. Our expert team builds custom eCommerce websites tailored to your needs and works alongside you to create a scalable roadmap, optimize performance, and continuously refine operations to maximize revenue. With Virid, you get the team you want with the technology you need.

Media Contact

Rachel Gonzalez

Marketing Director, Virid, Inc.

[email protected]

(703) 689-2121

SOURCE Virid