Virid Launches Its New Brand and Website

The company's rebrand marks its evolution as the Unified Commerce Solution for growing brands.

RESTON, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virid unveiled a refreshed brand identity and redesigned website that reflect the evolution of the company and its continued focus on ambitious growth. For more than two decades, Virid has powered some of the most recognized names in retail, and the refreshed identity carries that legacy forward with new energy and purpose.

The Unified Commerce Solution

As commerce becomes more complex, brands face expanding channels, rising expectations, and increasing operational pressure. In response, Virid brings platform, expertise, and partnership together to deliver the Unified Commerce Solution for brands ready to grow boldly and scale with confidence.

From emerging brands to globally recognized retailers, Virid has helped navigate operational complexity, sustain performance under pressure, and maintain control as growth accelerates. That experience shapes how Virid delivers unified commerce today.

A Brand Designed for Growth

The refreshed identity captures the energy behind Virid's work. The new wordmark features smooth, continuous lines that reflect effortless commerce from end to end, while the leaf symbol represents growth emerging from the platform and doubles as a flame that ignites forward motion for the brands Virid supports. The refreshed identity introduces a sharper, more confident voice that reflects Virid's role at the center of today's evolving commerce ecosystem.

An expanded color palette introduces vibrant, consumer-forward tones that bring confidence and edge into the commerce platform space. Virid's new tagline, "Powering the boldest brands you know," reinforces the company's role behind the scenes of high-performing retail brands and its continued focus on ambitious growth.

"This rebrand marks an exciting milestone in Virid's evolution," said Steve Deller, President and CEO of Virid. "We're building on a 25+ year legacy of powering innovative retail brands. Our new brand reflects the future we're building for our clients and partners."

The redesigned website highlights Virid's unified commerce approach, client success stories, and expanded capabilities. Learn more at www.virid.com

About Virid

Virid is the Unified Commerce Solution for brands ready to grow boldly and scale with confidence. By bringing together a powerful commerce platform, deep expertise, and true partnership, Virid helps growing retail brands simplify complexity and build sustained momentum. Since 1999, leading brands have trusted Virid to deliver performance, stability, and hands-on collaboration at every stage of growth.

