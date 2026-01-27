Virima Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virima, a leading provider of intelligent IT asset management, service mapping, and CMDB automation solutions, today announced it has officially achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, further strengthening the company's information security posture and customer trust.

"At Virima, we know our customers entrust us with highly sensitive information that manages their information technology. We provide the very best data protection, availability and privacy to ensure our customers can rely on our services. These third-party audits provide a validation that we achieve our stated goals."

– Mike Bombard, COO, Virima

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and defines requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.

Virima successfully completed the certification audit with no non-compliance items identified, and the final report confirms full alignment with the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

"Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a meaningful milestone in strengthening our information security practices and reinforcing trust with our customers," said Saran Anandan, Virima's IT Compliance Manager.

Certified Scope

Virima's ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification applies to the following scope:

"The Information Security Management System (ISMS) covers the development, operation, and support of the Virima SaaS IT management platform and related services, including associated systems, processes, personnel, and information assets, across Virima's operational locations, remote working environments, and approved cloud platforms.

Built for Enterprise Trust and Global Growth

Virima pursued ISO/IEC 27001:2022 as part of CEO Palaniswamy Rajan's commitment to support Virima's global growth and meet rising customer expectations for formal, third-party validated security practices. For many customers, ISO 27001 is not only "the right thing to do," it's also a clear signal of maturity—validating that Virima operates with a strong security foundation and a quality management approach to protecting customer data.

The audit report also highlighted Customer Focus and Management Commitment as strengths of Virima's management system, and the lead auditor proposed awarding the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate for the defined scope and locations.

Adding to Virima's Compliance Foundations

This milestone builds on Virima's ongoing commitment to security and transparency, including our annual SOC 2® Type 2 certification—an independent assessment of controls designed to support secure, reliable operations. Virima previously announced its SOC 2® Type 2 achievement and continues to invest in maintaining and strengthening these controls year over year.

Together, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 provide customers with added confidence that Virima's platform and internal practices align to recognized security standards and are built to support modern enterprise requirements.

About Virima

Virima helps enterprises across the globe simplify and automate IT asset discovery, CMDB maintenance, and service mapping across hybrid infrastructures. Through advanced visualization, unmatched CMDB insights, and codeless integrations, Virima turns fragmented data into actionable intelligence—helping teams reduce risk, improve uptime, and accelerate digital transformation.

