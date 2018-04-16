Viriom to Present Pre-Clinical Studies with Elsulfavirine/VM1500A Long-Acting Parenteral and Oral Formulations at the International Conference on HIV/AIDS, STDs & STIs 2018

VM1500A is a new potent non-nucleoside HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitor. Its orally-bioavailable prodrug, Elsulfavirine/Elpida®, is marketed in Eastern Europe as 20 mg oral QD regimen for HIV/AIDS treatment. The pre-clinical studies support further development of VM1500A long-acting injectable (once per 1-3 months) formulations and Elsulfavirine once weekly oral formulations to enable infrequent dosing for treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infections.

About Viriom

Viriom Inc. is a late-development and commercial-stage biotech company developing, manufacturing and distributing novel and affordable therapies and prophylaxis against life-threatening infections such as HIV and HBV. Viriom holds exclusive worldwide rights from F. Hoffmann-La Roche for VM1500, which it is presently developing as an oral AIDS treatment (Elsulfavirine) for HIV infections, and in the form of innovative long-acting formulations for PrEP and PEP in high-risk patient populations. Viriom is also developing proprietary therapeutics for chronic HBV infections. For more information, please visit www.viriom.com.

