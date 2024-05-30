Virrtue expands into UK, acquires tech-driven accounting company Virgate

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virrtue, a rapidly growing finance & accounting BPO company, announced today their acquisition of tech-driven accounting services company Virgate. Headquartered in Gloucester, England, Virgate is a trusted partner to businesses across the UK and Europe.

Arvind Perumbala, Senior Vice President, Virrtue said "Virgate sets itself apart with exceptional, end-to-end accounting services through workflow-driven technology platforms, enabling small, medium, and large businesses to focus on their core business. Virrtue's strong technology platforms can help bring even more value to clients. I am excited to partner with Virgate to develop innovative offerings, continue to deliver exceptional services and to grow our footprint in the UK and Europe."

Sarah Travell, Founder & CEO of Virgate said "Virgate perfectly fits Virrtue's philosophy of continuous innovation. Leveraging our expertise and best practices, we've crafted effective solutions for our varied clients with advanced technology. Joining Virrtue will provide a tremendous boost to our capabilities at this stage of our journey."

Virgate will operate under the same business name in the UK, as a subsidiary of Virrtue. Virrtue will continue to focus on its growing clientele in the United States. The highly advanced technology portfolio owned by Virrtue positions both organizations for unprecedented growth in their respective market sectors. Novistra Capital was the financial advisor for Virrtue in the transaction.

ABOUT VIRRTUE

Virrtue is a Finance and Accounting business process services company focused on delivering transformational end-to-end accounting services to clients across Healthcare, Property Management, Real Estate, Hospitality and Oil and Gas domains in the United States. The company's primary delivery centers are located in Chennai, India. For more information, visit: www.virrtue.in

Virrtue is a subsidiary of Access Healthcare, one of the largest independent providers of Revenue Cycle Management solutions to clients in the US healthcare industry. With over 27,000 people working from 20 service delivery centers across the US, India and the Philippines, the company brings value to clients through global delivery, workflow optimization, and a proprietary, AI-enabled automation platform. www.accesshealthcare.com

ABOUT VIRGATE

Virgate is a preferred partner to UK's small and medium enterprises, delivering bespoke finance and accounting services to over 50 clients in food services, retailing, and hospitality. Their cutting-edge technology enables swift and accurate financial reports to aid regulatory compliance and in-depth performance analytics. www.virgate.co.uk

SOURCE Access Healthcare