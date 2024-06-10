Virtana Appoints Paul Appleby as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Profitable Growth

With CEO and executive positions at SAP, Salesforce, Elastic, and other top companies, Appleby will lead the company's mission to help customers get the most out of their data center investments.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, the leading provider of hybrid-cloud AI infrastructure observability solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Appleby as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Board of Directors is delighted to have him join Virtana to steer the company in its mission to help Fortune 500 customers get the most out of their increasingly capital-intensive on-premises and hybrid cloud data center investments.

Appleby brings extensive experience leading companies of all sizes to achieve sustained and profitable growth. Throughout his career, he has held CEO and other leadership positions at industry pioneers, including Elastic, Kinetica, BMC Software, Salesforce, and Travelex.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Paul Appleby's caliber step up to lead Virtana," said Ron Sege, Executive Chairman of Virtana. "Paul's proven track record of building high-performing teams, developing successful growth strategies, and leading companies through periods of significant expansion makes him the ideal candidate to lead Virtana into its next phase. His deep understanding of the AI/Analytics, IT Infrastructure, and Enterprise Applications markets, coupled with his experience scaling businesses, will be instrumental in driving Virtana's continued success."

"I am honored to join Virtana at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory," said Paul Appleby. "Virtana's infrastructure observability solution is a game-changer for organizations looking to maximize the return from their on-premises and hybrid investments, which will increase rapidly as GenAI applications are increasingly deployed. I am excited to work alongside the talented Virtana team to further solidify the company's leadership position in this rapidly growing market and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Appleby succeeds Kash Shaikh, who led the company to profitability during his tenure.

