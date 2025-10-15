Virtana Expands International Footprint to Meet Rising Global Demand for Deep Observability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, the world's deepest and broadest observability, today announced a major expansion of its international operations to meet accelerating global demand. Building on an established customer base across EMEA and Asia Pacific, Virtana is increasing regional investments to help enterprises manage performance, cost, and risk across complex, AI-era infrastructure.

Global IT investment continues to rise as organizations modernize and scale AI workloads. Gartner projects worldwide IT spending will surpass $5.4 trillion in 2025 (up ~7.9% year over year)1, while Europe is set to reach $1.28 trillion (up 8.7% vs. 2024)2. IDC forecasts Asia/Pacific ICT spending will hit $1.4 trillion in 20253. These trends reflect sustained investment in data center systems, software, and cloud to support AI, security, and digital transformation initiatives.

"Our customers are scaling AI and mission-critical services across multi-cloud and on-premises estates, and they need clear, real-time visibility to keep performance high and costs in check," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "Expanding our global presence ensures we're on the ground with the talent, partners, and support structure to help regulated industries move faster—without sacrificing resilience or governance."

Many industries face stringent compliance and uptime requirements while contending with rapid growth in data volumes, AI initiatives, complex infrastructure, and distributed applications. IDC's latest regional outlooks point to continued technology investment across Asia/Pacific, driven by AI adoption, cloud, and modernization—dynamics mirrored in European markets as well.

Virtana's international expansion includes;

Industry-specific solutions tailored to the regulatory and operational needs of key industries, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, airlines, and the public sector.

Deeper partner engagement with regional system integrators (SIs), MSPs, and cloud providers to deliver joint solutions for complex hybrid estates.

AI Factory Observability (AIFO) rollouts to help teams monitor GPU fleets, correlate token usage and model performance with infra telemetry, and optimize cost, capacity, and SLAs across the AI lifecycle.

Local experts in solutions engineering, customer success, and professional services to accelerate time-to-value and strengthen executive alignment.

"CIOs and platform leaders tell us the same thing worldwide: complexity is rising faster than headcount," said Richard Connolly, VP of International. "With Virtana, they gain cross-layer visibility, from infrastructure to containers, services, and AI pipelines, so they can resolve issues faster, prove ROI, and scale responsibly."

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the deepest and broadest observability for hybrid infrastructure and applications. Virtana's AI-powered platform provides unmatched visibility across end-to-end IT services and AI workloads - correlating health, performance, cost, and user impact in real time. With high-fidelity data and advanced Event Intelligence, Virtana delivers insights no other provider can match. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana enables IT operations and DevOps teams to reduce risk, strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and modernize with confidence across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. Learn more at virtana.com.

