Virtana Deemed a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by Comparably for 2023

Company's A+ Culture and People-Focused Servant Leadership Recognized for Professional Development Opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, announced that workplace insights company Comparably has named Virtana a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for 2023, alongside Uber, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and other leading companies. This award further emphasizes Virtana's recent wins for diversity, culture, and HR leadership—along with recognition for CEO Kash Shaikh's strong vision and direction in building an inclusive and diverse remote-first workplace.

"At Virtana, we embrace a people-first servant leadership style in everything we do, across all levels. This approach empowers employees to give their best and be their best. For employees to be their best selves we take great pride in focusing on their well-being," said Kimberly Perryman, VP of People at Virtana.

Kimberly adds: "Whether that means giving our employees the ability to grow into new roles by supporting their professional development goals or helping them to balance work, personal life, and well-being by offering remote work and flexible hours. To be recognized by Comparably as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for professional development and work-life balance demonstrates our commitment to operating in step with our core values."

These awards highlight Virtana's A+ rated culture and commitment to its employees through the company's core culture behaviors—including people-first servant leadership, customer obsession & innovation, diversity & inclusion, measure what matters, and help each other. Virtana's A+ employee reviews on Comparably and Glassdoor praise the infusion of core behaviors throughout the workplace and in each interaction.

Out of 70,000 companies rated on Comparably, Virtana was recognized among the best in nine categories in the last 12 months, including:

Best Company for Diversity - Virtana proactively aligns on improving diversity by recognizing employee contributions at company-wide meetings.

Best Company for Women - Virtana grew its female employee base by 10% over an 18-month span, including the addition of Leslie Maher (VP of Worldwide Channels & Alliances) and Louise Ford (VP of Sales Operations).

(VP of Worldwide Channels & Alliances) and (VP of Sales Operations). Best CEO - As CEO, Kash Shaikh prioritizes allocating time and resources for employees to focus on professional development and feedback.

prioritizes allocating time and resources for employees to focus on professional development and feedback. Best Company Culture - Virtana expanded its wellness program to include mental wellness and culture-building events for its remote workforce.

Best Company Perks & Benefits - At the end of 2022, Virtana employees enjoyed an additional week-long holiday for a 'Winter Reset.'

Best Company Compensation - Virtana employees express appreciation for the time and effort put into researching competitive compensation packages and how that is reflected in offer letters

Happiest Employees - Virtana listens to the needs of all employees. Every team member is valued.

Best CEOs for Diversity - Virtana ranked 32nd out of 100 companies—from nearly 15 million ratings. The company recently added Michelle Wright (VP & Corporate Controller) and Tara Garrett (VP of FP&A) in extended leadership roles.

(VP & Corporate Controller) and (VP of FP&A) in extended leadership roles. Best CEOs for Women - CEO Kash Shaikh has led Virtana through a tremendous evolution, all while delivering profitable financial growth. Virtana expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Kamelia Gouchev (SVP of Customer Success) and Kimberly Perryman (VP of People), paving the way for female leadership in both the company and industry at large.

In response to the Comparably question: "What is most positive about the culture and environment at your company?" Virtana employees responded: "The transparency and ownership from the leadership team creates a positive environment"; "We feel valued, appreciated for doing our best work, and supported in the areas of challenges"; "We're very focused on our work, but we work at a sustainable pace so everyone has time to take care of themselves. The people are friendly, productive, and easy to work with"; "The commitment to transparency and accountability."

Comparably's Best Places to Work in San Francisco/Bay Area 2023 list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees in the San Francisco/Bay Area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities and perks and benefits. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (February 2022 through February 2023), making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking for a great place to work in the area.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a multi-cloud insights platform to simplify the performance, optimization, movement and monitoring of workloads across public, private, hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations, monitor activity and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's optimization solution at virtana.com/optimize-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably and a Customer First company by Gartner.

