Virtana Delivers Google Cloud Support with Early Access Bill Analysis in Cloud Cost Management Solution

New Overview Dashboard Provides Google Cloud Customers Insight Needed to Reduce Cloud Costs, Optimize Performance, and Minimize Risk

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced early access availability of its Google Cloud support for bill analysis within Virtana Cloud Cost Management. Virtana customers can now integrate with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and take advantage of Cloud Cost Management bill analysis capabilities. Customers using this capability can analyze trends in their GCP bill by service and project using up to 13 months of historical data.

Virtana now supports cloud customers leveraging the three main Cloud Service Providers (CSP): AWS (34% market share), Microsoft Azure (21%), and Google Cloud (11%). GCP is the only CSP among the top three to have increased its market share compared with the previous quarter and recently reported third-quarter revenues up by nearly 38% year on year.

"We consistently heard from customers that being able to analyze cloud spend over time and surface trends is their top priority in a cloud cost management tool—and GCP is a must-have as customers increasingly adopt multi-cloud infrastructure," said David McNerney, Senior Cloud Product Manager at Virtana.

Virtana will deliver GCP support within the brand-new Overview Dashboard, complete with a custom widget factory that will initially include Current Month Spend and 13-Month Trend.

Virtana Partner Sean Barker, CEO of CloudEQ commented: "This GCP offering from Virtana brings us even more confidence in our partnership and our ability to deliver world-class cloud cost management, optimization, and support solutions to customers."

Upcoming GCP support from Virtana will include:

Application/business mapping

Idle resources

Ability to export & share reports

Companies looking for cloud cost management can access a free, 14-day trial at: virtana.com/optimize-free-trial

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's optimization solution at virtana.com/optimize-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

