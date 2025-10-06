Virtana Launches Dedicated Public Sector Division

Company delivers modern observability and AI solutions for federal, state, & local agencies.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, the leader in providing the deepest and broadest observability, today announced it has launched a division of the company dedicated to delivering modern observability and AI solutions for federal, state, & local government agencies . This comes on the heels of a rapid growth period for Virtana in the public sector, where the company delivers secure, mission-critical operational resilience for on-prem, multi-cloud, and disconnected/air-gapped deployments.

According to Gartner research1, "Modernization remains a central focus globally for the public sector, and in particular, U.S. government CIOs, with data and analytics (D&A) and AI initiatives at the forefront of digital transformation efforts. For many, modernization is the largest and most complex undertaking, demanding not only technology upgrades but also the development of staff and partner competencies to enable data-driven decision making and AI-ready data."

With governments rapidly modernizing and digitizing services, agencies face growing pressure to deliver more value—enhancing experiences while reducing costs and improving efficiency. Purpose-built for the public sector, the AI-powered Virtana Platform provides a unified view across applications, services, and infrastructure, correlating user impact, service dependencies, performance bottlenecks, and cost drivers in real time—whether in secure, on-premises facilities or multi-cloud environments. The Virtana Platform provides:

AI at Lower Risk & Cost – Optimized GPU utilization and proactive bottleneck prevention keep AI and data-intensive initiatives efficient and accountable, whether supporting public safety, education, or university research.

– Optimized GPU utilization and proactive bottleneck prevention keep AI and data-intensive initiatives efficient and accountable, whether supporting public safety, education, or university research. Faster MTTR & Higher Service Resilience – Correlated telemetry and dependency maps reduce time to isolate issues and restore services, improving reliability for everything from citizen-facing portals to research systems and transportation networks.

– Correlated telemetry and dependency maps reduce time to isolate issues and restore services, improving reliability for everything from citizen-facing portals to research systems and transportation networks. End-to-End Cost Optimization and Risk Mitigation – Holistic visibility into performance, capacity, and spend enables agencies to reallocate resources, prevent overruns, and reduce operational risk across programs and projects.

Holistic visibility into performance, capacity, and spend enables agencies to reallocate resources, prevent overruns, and reduce operational risk across programs and projects. Operational Transparency Across Environments – A consistent view across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and dark data centers removes silos and blind spots, helping agencies, schools, and aerospace organizations maintain compliance and operational continuity.

– A consistent view across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and dark data centers removes silos and blind spots, helping agencies, schools, and aerospace organizations maintain compliance and operational continuity. Flexible, Future-Ready Platform – Modular observability across services, containers, infrastructure, and AI workloads allows organizations to adopt new capabilities incrementally, aligning modernization with evolving budgets, regulatory requirements, and strategic goals.

The public sector initiative will drive sector-specific solutions and services that support key public sector use cases, including:

Federal Civilian Agencies - Cross-program transparency and cost control; accelerate ATO renewals with evidence-rich telemetry and change tracking. Defense & Intelligence - Readiness for large-scale AI/ML and mission systems: GPU fleet health, edge observability, dependency mapping, and rapid fault isolation in disconnected ops. Space & Research - HPC/AI pipeline visibility from ingest to inference; capacity planning to meet launch windows and research deadlines.

State & Local Education – Optimize campus workloads, track cost and performance by department or grant, and protect sensitive data with scoped telemetry. Emergency Management - Surge-ready capacity planning, situational observability during incidents, and post-event forensics with retained logs/metrics. Smart Communities & Transportation - Real-time service health for IoT/SCADA, curb-to-core dependency mapping, and incident triage with automatic impact analysis.



Beyond these core capabilities, the Virtana Platform also delivers advanced Event Intelligence powered by high-fidelity data correlation across every layer of the stack. Unlike other tools that surface generic alerts or partial insights, Virtana provides the precision and context agencies need to understand true root cause and impact in real time. This differentiation is why federal, state, and local agencies rely on Virtana for decisions that demand accuracy, accountability, and resilience.

"The public sector is facing perhaps the greatest challenges in the endeavor to modernize systems and processes," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "Virtana is already helping public sector agencies achieve their rigorous modernization goals and this has become a key pillar of our business. Unlike other providers that offer only surface-level alerts, Virtana delivers high-fidelity data and advanced Event Intelligence that provide the clarity agencies need to act with confidence. We are expanding our capabilities that enable the public sector to deliver secure AI solutions at scale, manage costs with capacity and governance insights, and ensure operational resilience."

Virtana collaborates with leading technology and services providers to deliver secure, scalable public sector solutions, including Dell, Hitachi, Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Carahsoft. Virtana's public sector solutions and services are available now.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the deepest and broadest observability for hybrid infrastructure and applications. The AI-powered Virtana Platform provides unmatched visibility across end-to-end IT services and AI workloads—correlating health, performance, cost, and user impact in real time. With high-fidelity data and advanced Event Intelligence, Virtana delivers insights no other provider can match. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana enables IT operations and DevOps teams to reduce risk, strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and modernize with confidence across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. Learn more at virtana.com.

Notes and Disclaimers

1 Source: Gartner, Drive Public Sector Data & Analytics Modernization in the Era of AI and Volatility, September 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

