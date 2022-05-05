Virtana Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards® for IT Executive of the Year and Company of the Year

Awards Reflect Virtana's Success and Momentum With Profitable Business Growth, Culture Building, and Customer Focus

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced it is the recipient of two awards as part of the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. CEO Kash Shaikh received a Gold Stevie® Award for Information Technology Executive of the Year while Virtana was awarded Company of the Year in the Computer Software category for medium-sized businesses.

The 2022 American Business Awards®, organized by the Stevie Awards, are open to all organizations in the U.S., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Virtana's recognition is proof of the company's unprecedented profitable growth over the last year with a focus on providing hybrid cloud monitoring and management solutions to customers. After recently raising $73 million in financing to accelerate growth, the company signed on new managed service provider (MSP) partners, and welcomed new executives from New Relic, Hewlett Packard and VMWare to their leadership team.

The Stevie® Award judges honored Virtana, saying its software is "a great piece of innovative technology for any organization that embarks on digital transformation projects" and "It offers visibility, and up to 30% cost savings for customers with workloads deployed in the hybrid cloud."

Additionally, the judges applauded Kash for being a "humble character" and "impressive leader." Since joining Virtana in late 2020, Kash has not only been able to guide the company through culture and leadership growth amidst a global pandemic, but successfully deliver impressive profitable business growth as well.

"Among this year's thousands of nominations, I am humbled to be recognized as Executive of the Year, and honored to represent the amazing work of the Virtana team, who was awarded the Company of the Year," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana.

"We've worked tirelessly this past year to create a strong vision, strategy, and culture for the company. The team executed on delivering innovative products to our customers, and in the process grew our business through the channels and our unique product-led growth strategy. Our whole company is deserving of this recognition – as we would not be where we are today without each individual's tremendous work, customer-obsession, and innovation."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

SOURCE Virtana