Virtana Partners with MSP cloudEQ to Help Enterprises Realize 25-35% Cost Savings on Global Cloud Spend

Solution Provider Partnership Is Delivering Hybrid Cloud Migration Analysis, Cost Optimization, and Financial Operations to Fortune 500 Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced a new partnership with cloudEQ, a managed service provider (MSP) offering cloud migration and optimization services to the Fortune 500. The deal highlights Virtana's channel momentum and ability to deliver on Financial Operations (FinOps) capabilities through strategic partnerships.

Virtana provides MSP customers with a radically simple multi-cloud management platform to observe workloads, plan workload migrations to any cloud and optimize hybrid cloud environments for ideal performance, capacity, and cost.

cloudEQ is using the cloud migration and hybrid cloud cost optimization functionalities of Virtana Platform—which allows for an end to end view of pre-migration performance, application dependencies, future sizing, and gives enterprises a comprehensive overview of hybrid cloud spend. As an MSP with expertise in development, security, and operations (DevSecOps), cloud migration, and optimization, cloudEQ is leveraging Virtana Platform to bolster their data-driven methodology to analyze multiple cost factors holistically, within the context of each customer's business needs.

Based on rightsizing recommendations and performance improvements from Virtana, cloudEQ customers realize average cloud cost savings of 25-35% – including 3% for idle cloud resources – and most see a return on investment within the first month.

In conjunction with cloudEQ, one of the largest multinational fast food chains is using Virtana's optimization product in the United States. After most of its workloads moved to the public cloud, the company was experiencing pain points around cloud cost and cloud waste. This same fast food chain is now considering Virtana's workload placement and migration product in Europe. This is one of the benefits of Virtana's unified multi-cloud management platform; different customers can have different entry points based on unique pain points and use-cases.

According to Tim Grieser, Research VP, Enterprise System Management Software, IDC, cloud-based system and service management software revenue is expected to grow to $31 Billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. Enterprises are quickly realizing the critical business need to gain more visibility and control over the cost and management of their hybrid and multi-cloud environments without sacrificing the cloud's performance, security and scalability benefits.

"As many of our clients made moving to the cloud a priority during the pandemic for business continuity, there is a now a sharp focus on getting a comprehensive view into their hybrid cloud environments pre-migration, and to ensure it is continually optimized for their current and future business needs and budgets," said Sean Barker, CEO of cloudEQ.

Sean continued: "As a key part of our Cloud Optimization managed service, Virtana gives us real-time visibility and actionable insights that proved to offer superior right-sizing capabilities and more accurate cost savings recommendations than competitors. In fact, it's not only a strong solution for optimization, but it's been a sales-enabler for our other cloud managed services."

"A key part of our channel strategy is to focus on strategic partners and MSPs like cloudEQ that have established market expertise in migrating and optimizing hybrid cloud environments for large enterprises," said Bob Kilbride, VP of Channels and Alliances at Virtana. "We've combined our innovative solutions with a partner program that features a white-label model and pricing based on devices and not overall cloud spend, thus creating a compelling offer specifically designed to meet the unique business requirements of MSPs like cloudEQ."

MSPs can learn more about Virtana's Partner Program here and customers can contact cloudEQ for more information about their cloud migration and optimization services.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

About cloudEQ

cloudEQ is a professional services company specializing in cloud services e.g., migration services, optimization, automation, application development, DevOps (DevSecOps), Cloud Security, Transformation and managed services.

Having experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. We step in with the right perspective because we know what it's like to be in your shoes. And when it comes to people, we maintain an in-house training center to ensure we're building the right team for you.

With evolving technology and endless business demands, you need the right partner to build, manage, automate, and innovate. Faster.

Learn more at www.cloudEQ.com

