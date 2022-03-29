Virtana Recognized in 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Recognition Comes as Virtana Experiences Growth and Momentum in the Channel, Working with Strategic Partners to Accelerate Business Transformation in the Hybrid Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

Every year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Vendors are evaluated for inclusion based on investments in program offerings; partner profitability; partner training, education and support; marketing programs and resources; sales support; and communication.

CRN's Partner Program Guide features the Virtana Partner Network, which supports resellers such as Presidio, AHEAD and VION in delivering holistic solutions that address companies' key challenges across private and public cloud markets. Virtana's partner program recognizes partners' expertise and rewards them for their impact in the marketplace selling Virtana solutions — while embedding a value-add, hybrid cloud management practice into their portfolios, driving bottom-line growth and differentiation.

For Virtana, selection to CRN's 2022 Partner Program Guide comes on the heels of a $73 million financing round and a year of record-breaking profitable growth at the company. It adds to the multiple accolades that Virtana has received from CRN this year alone, including:

Named to CRN's "20 Coolest Cloud Monitoring and Management Companies" (an elite subset of the 2022 Cloud 100)

Featured among the "2022 Channel Chiefs," honoring top IT channel vendor executives and their leadership

"As we experience great growth and momentum in the channel, we're pleased to be part of CRN's prestigious guide," said Bob Kilbride, VP of Channels and Alliances at Virtana. "We're committed to — and grateful for — our world-class partners and recognize how their success impacts our own. As we further expand our channel program and add new strategic partners this year, we continue to prioritize giving our partners the very best resources, support and solutions — so they, in turn, can help enterprises migrate and optimize their hybrid cloud environments for performance, capacity and cost."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, said: "CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel. As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Virtana