Virtana Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Names Amit Rathi New VP of Engineering

New Engineering Lead Brings Over 20 Years of Experience in IT Software Management to Virtana After 12 Years with BMC Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, has named Amit Rathi Vice President of Engineering. This addition will further Virtana's commitment to building a strong leadership team and a customer-focused software company. Amit brings a strong software engineering, customer-centric background and 20+ years of experience in Virtana's specific Information Technology Operations Management (ITOM) domain. This new leadership will expand Virtana's platform capabilities and offer a market-leading customer experience.

Amit's appointment to this new leadership position comes on the heels of Virtana's unprecedented profitable growth over the last fiscal year. Earlier this year, the company also raised $73 million in financing. Virtana recently signed on new managed service providers (MSPs), including partner cloudEQ, won Stevie Awards for IT Executive and Company of the Year, and welcomed new executives to its leadership team from New Relic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWare CloudHealth, and now BMC.

Amit brings more than 20 years of product development experience to Virtana, including 14 years of leadership experience in building enterprise on-premises and SaaS projects. He has a strong track record of delivering customer-centric product experience and high quality products. Throughout his career, Amit has been responsible for transforming legacy products into high-quality solutions that deliver outcomes for customers. He built new SaaS services from scratch, and designed and created scalable architecture for enterprise solutions.

"Amit is a very strong addition to our executive leadership team and company," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "We admire his customer-obsession, ITOM technology insights, and expertise in inspiring teams that can build innovative products to deliver transformational results for our customers."

Kash added: "Building a high-performance executive team that is diverse, has complementary skills and a winning culture is similar to building a high-performance football team. There are many skills needed within a football team – offense, defense, receivers and linemen, running backs, and defensive backs. Just like building a winning football team, you have to pick players with unique strengths, then create strategic goals for the team that are clear and a scoreboard to track progress. This creates a sense of "we" between the team members to deliver on the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs)."

Beyond the strong leadership team Virtana has built, the company was recently named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling, received two awards as part of the Annual American Business Awards® and was named an established vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO), Q2 2022 report.

"I look forward to sharing my experience with Virtana — focusing on customer value realization, defining product strategies, building high-performing teams, and developing technology thought leadership," said Amit Rathi, Vice President of Engineering at Virtana. "We have a desirable product offering. I'm honored to step into a leadership role where I can continue to make an impact and build on the forward momentum the company has created."

Amit will report to Virtana CEO, Kash Shaikh, and will lead all aspects of engineering globally.

Learn more about Virtana's expanding leadership team and innovation at virtana.com

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

SOURCE Virtana