Virtual Cards Market in Europe to grow by USD132.23 billion from 2022 to 2027|High adoption of contactless payment solutions boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual cards market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 132.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.56%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. The virtual cards market in the UK is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period due to several factors. These include the presence of a well-developed payment infrastructure, increasing adoption of virtual cards, and a growing preference for virtual payments. The UK has a high penetration of virtual cards, thanks to the large number of financial institutions and vendors offering virtual card services, such as Revolut, Monese, and Paysafe. To facilitate secure, fast, and convenient transactions, banks are introducing new platforms for virtual cards. For example, in December 2020, Barclays launched the Barclaycard Precisionpay Go platform for virtual card payments, catering to customer needs. These developments are likely to boost the demand for virtual cards in the UK and drive the growth of the virtual cards market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Cards Market in Europe 2023-2027

Virtual Cards Market In Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (B2B virtual cards, B2C remote payment virtual cards, and B2C POS virtual cards) and application (Business use and Consumer use).

The market share growth by the B2B virtual cards segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the B2B virtual cards segment emerged as the dominant player in the European virtual cards market in terms of value. This was driven by the increasing adoption of real-time digital disbursements in mobile platforms, facilitated by the widespread availability of the Internet in the region. The growing usage of virtual cards has created significant opportunities for suppliers to generate and track potential leads, establishing strong relationships with their business clients. Moreover, virtual cards offer compelling features that enable vendors to strengthen their ties with existing and potential B2B customers. For instance, in April 2023 , egabi, a digital services company, partnered with MasterCard to expand access to digital lending solutions in Eastern Europe , showcasing the ongoing innovations in the market. These developments are expected to drive the demand for B2B virtual cards and propel the growth of the virtual cards market in Europe during the forecast period.

Virtual Cards Market In Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high adoption of contactless payment solutions is a significant factor driving market growth. The introduction of payment gateways like Stripe and Mastercard has simplified bill payments, eliminating the need for customers to carry physical cards. Many retailers now utilize Point of Sale (PoS) platforms for virtual payments, leading to an increased demand for virtual cards due to the well-developed payment infrastructure. The market growth is driven by the need for faster checkout, efficient information management among retailers, and a preference for secure payment methods. The adoption of NFC-enabled payment solutions and contactless payment options further contributes to the market's expansion as technology evolves, and more consumers embrace NFC transactions and contactless payment gateways in retail stores. As a result, the European virtual card market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing new developments is an emerging trend in the Europe virtual cards market. The virtual cards market in Europe is experiencing notable advancements with recent developments from key players. For example, in September 2020, Marqeta introduced physical and virtual credit cards for Vanta, a Berlin-based fintech, making them accessible through Vanta's mobile app and website. Similarly, Barclays launched the Barclaycard Precisionpay Go platform in December 2020, offering virtual card payment options for its customers. These innovations are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the virtual cards market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The popularity of mobile payments is a major challenge hindering market growth. Mobile payments, facilitated by mobile devices, have gained popularity in recent years with the advancement of telecommunication infrastructure and the widespread use of smartphones in the region. The mobile payment ecosystem includes mobile money, mobile wallets, application-based payments, and other financial technologies. To complete mobile payment transactions, users display their mobile wallets over payment terminals, which often include additional authentication measures like fingerprint scans and facial recognition for enhanced security. The increasing adoption of mobile payments is expected to continue during the forecast period, with banks also launching mobile payment services to tap into this growing trend of cashless transactions. However, the rising number of mobile transactions poses a challenge to the virtual cards market in Europe and may hinder its growth in the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Virtual Cards Market In Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual cards market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the virtual cards market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the virtual cards market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual cards market vendors in Europe

Virtual Cards Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 132.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aion SA, Apple Inc., Bank of China Ltd., Barclays PLC, Bharti Airtel Ltd., bunq B.V., Capital One Financial Corp., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Global Payments Inc., Klarna Bank AB, Marqeta Inc., Mastercard Inc., Monese Ltd., Paysafe Ltd., Qonto, Revolut Ltd., Sabre Corp., State Bank of India, Stripe Inc., and WEX Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

