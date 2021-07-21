Virtual Care Management Paves the Way for Novel Technology-Enabled Care Models that Will Transform Healthcare

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual care has finally emerged as a key part of the clinical experience. Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare adopted telehealth in a rare burst of activity. Along with telehealth, we now see the emergence and adoption of other virtual care solutions poised to transform how longitudinal medicine is practiced.

The latest report from Chilmark Research, Virtual Care Management: Solutions Enabling Omnichannel Care, looks at this rapidly growing market opportunity, which is projected to reach in excess of $20 billion USD by 2027. The report also segments growth in the four leading markets for VCM: commercial payers, self-insured employers, health systems, and independent ambulatory practices.

These virtual care management (VCM) solutions enable not just remote appointments, but a wholesale transformation of the clinical experience for both patients and clinicians. Asynchronous telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring, Patient-Reported Outcomes, behavioral health, integrated care management platforms, and other virtual care tools enable patients and providers to provide and receive an integrated care experience outside of the clinical office.

This report looks closely at a broad cross-section of vendors that are leading the VCM charge, ranging from incumbent EHR and population health vendors to best-of breed solution providers. The research also discusses the most significant trends in technology, reimbursement and regulation, and how those will impact adoption and implementation of these offerings over the coming years.

"What we've seen with telehealth is amazing, but it isn't transformative. With a focus on longitudinal care, these technologies improve access, reduce costs, and make the provision of care earlier. They give us the opportunity to genuinely transform how providers and patients experience healthcare."– Report author Alex Lennox-Miller

Each type of solution (EHR, PHM, Best of Breed) is evaluated based on how they address the needs of providers and patients. The report reviews the current state of the market, the maturity of solutions, and the strengths and weaknesses of each solution type.

The report includes 16 profiles of major and promising vendors including Amwell, athenahealth, Bright.MD, Cerner, doxy.me, Epic, Gyant, Health Catalyst, Innovaccer, Neuroflow, NextGen, Persivia, Philips, SilverCloud, SymphonyRM, and Teladoc. Each profile includes an assessment of the vendor's strengths and challenges, detailed descriptions and evaluations of the product capabilities and market execution, with rankings across 17 different categories. There are an additional 8 "Vendors to Watch" discussed.

Managers, directors, and healthcare organizations looking for ways to improve outcomes for chronic and poly-chronic patients, address total cost of care, maximize Value-Based Care metrics, or reduce the burden on care on their providers and patients will welcome the report's clear breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of vendor offerings and the impacts on clinical and non-clinical staff. Payers, self-insured employers, and other organizations interested in becoming more involved in staff or beneficiary health outcomes will appreciate more insight into potential offerings.

Current and prospective solution vendors will find the outlines of market trends and the competitive landscape valuable in mapping their own product strategy, while the market sizing projections will assist in targeting customers for their products. Consultants, government officials, and other stakeholders will find the report useful in understanding these issues and assisting others with their revenue strategies and technology choices.

