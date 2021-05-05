Virtual Care Provider MyTelemedicine Receives Encore Wire Award for Business Expansion

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the company's significant contribution to the job market and local economy, MyTelemedicine received the 2020 Business Retention and Expansion Program Encore Wire Award from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) at the city of McKinney, Texas, where the telehealth company is headquartered.

"We strive to stay actively involved in our community," says Rey Colon, Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine, which provides a hyper-secure, cloud-based platform that powers remote healthcare solutions through brands like Access A Doctor®, Zeally Health, and GoLexi. "We are grateful that we've been able to make a positive impact to improve the standard of living and provide more employment opportunities here in McKinney."

The city's Business Retention and Expansion Program Encore Wire Award is presented to a McKinney company that completed a significant expansion, including capital investment and increased employment, in the preceding year. Award recipients also demonstrate unique attributes that positively impact the quality of life in the local community.

"Initially to work with a fast growing and scalable company, with many notable accolades like MyTelemedicine, was an amazing opportunity," says Danny Chavez, Senior Vice President at MEDC. "With everything they are doing to grow their company, the McKinney Tech Ecosystem and providing great jobs in the community, it's obvious to see why they have won this award."

MyTelemedicine has been based in McKinney since it was launched in late 2014 and stayed put in the bustling suburb while expanding its operations. In 2020, MyTelemedicine moved from a 4,300-square-foot office space on the downtown square to its new 12,000-square-foot headquarters in the city's historical Old Cotton Mill Warehouse on Elm Street. The pioneering telehealth company plans to expand and double the size of its workforce from 50 to 100 employees in the coming months.

"We are honored to be a trusted resource for virtual health care consulting for patients nationwide," says Colon, whose original vision for the company led to the development of its proprietary, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. Today, hospitals and health care providers across the U.S. leverage the power of MyTelemedicine's clinically driven solutions and extensive API suite to provide real-time virtual consultations for patients with common acute illnesses, as well as those with chronic conditions or needing specialty care. Through its network of licensed medical practitioners, MyTelemedicine currently services more than 3 million members nationwide and has a 95% patient satisfaction rate.

Says Colon, "We pride ourselves on providing service with heart, because we genuinely care about our members, clients, and employees."

