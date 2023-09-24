Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market to grow by USD 13.11 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, Market driven by efficient deployment of managed services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market by end-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 13.11 billion. Efficient deployment of managed services is the key factor driving the growth of the market. By leveraging customer virtual premises appliance solutions and managed services, a multinational organization can deploy a centralized IT infrastructure through cloud-based virtual appliances. These virtual appliances can easily be provisioned and managed remotely by a managed service provider (MSP), eliminating the need for on-premises hardware and dedicated IT teams in each office. Furthermore, the use of managed services allows for seamless upgrades and maintenance across the customer's network of virtual premises. Additionally, managed service providers typically provide proactive monitoring and support services that proactively monitor the performance and security of a customer's virtual base device network. This proactive approach helps optimize the performance of a customer's premises equipment network, minimize downtime, and improve the overall user experience. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for virtual customer premises equipment, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The lack of standardized protocols and interoperability among different virtual customer premises equipment companies affects the growth of the market.

The virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market has been segmented by end-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises have a high demand for advanced networking solutions to support their operations globally. With the rise of digital transformation and growing demand for flexible and cost-effective networking solutions, virtual customer-base appliances have captured the attention of large enterprises. Traditionally, these businesses would need on-site physical hardware in each location to manage their networking needs. However, with appliances at a virtual customer base, they can centralize their network control and management functions in a virtualized infrastructure. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) market:

Adtran Holdings Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Riverbed Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and ZPE Systems Inc.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

