Virtual Field Launches Rebrand as Carrot, Introducing a New Standard in Visual Diagnostics

The creator of virtual visual field testing launches a new brand reflecting its evolution into a complete visual diagnostics platform.

The company has also launched its new website at Carrot.io and will debut the brand this week at Vision Expo East in Orlando, Florida, at Booth #2508.

"Virtual Field was the name that reflected where we started," said Sarah Kersting-Herbert, VP of Marketing at Carrot. "But over the past several years, we've built something much more powerful than just visual fields. Carrot reflects our vision for a complete visual diagnostics platform designed to help modern eye care practices deliver better care with greater efficiency."

Virtual Field is now Carrot.

A Platform Built for the Modern Eye Care Practice

Since launching its first visual field exam in 2018, the platform has grown to include 18 diagnostic protocols, expanded interoperability capabilities, and automation of diagnostic workflows designed to improve clinical efficiency and patient throughput.

Today, Carrot supports more than 2,400+ eye care providers and has delivered 5 million diagnostic exams to patients across independent practices, multi-location clinics, and enterprise health organizations.

"For decades, diagnostic technology in eye care has focused primarily on accuracy," said Jeremy Barlow, CEO of Carrot. "Clinical precision should be a given in any diagnostic solution. But today's practices need much more, including automation, workflow efficiency, seamless integration, and a better patient experience alongside reliable diagnostics. Carrot was built to deliver all of that in a single platform."

The rebrand comes during a period of rapid growth and investment for the company as adoption of portable, software-driven diagnostic technologies continues to expand across eye care.

"We're just getting started," Barlow added. "Our customers are looking for smarter, more efficient diagnostic solutions that fit seamlessly into how modern practices operate, and Carrot is built to meet that need."

Honoring the Foundation of Virtual Field

While the name is changing, the company emphasized that Virtual Field remains the technological foundation on which the Carrot platform was built.

"When we first created Virtual Field, the goal was to rethink how visual field testing could work if it were built from the ground up using modern technology," said Carl Block, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering at Carrot. "That idea became the foundation for everything we've built since. Carrot represents the next chapter, expanding that same philosophy to a broader range of diagnostics and capabilities."

Block added that the product and engineering teams remain focused on continuing to push the boundaries of what diagnostic technology can deliver.

"Virtual Field proved that visual diagnostics could be more accessible and easier to use," Block said. "With Carrot, we're building on that foundation to automate much of the diagnostic workflow, helping practices save time, increase testing capacity, and deliver better diagnostic insights for their patients."

Debuting the New Brand at Vision Expo

Carrot will officially debut its new brand at optometry's leading tradeshow, Vision Expo, taking place March 12–14, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #2508 and celebrating the launch with customers, partners, and attendees throughout the week.

The booth will feature live demonstrations of the Carrot platform alongside a series of special events and treats, including a complimentary juice bar and a cocktail hour to celebrate the company's next chapter.

"Vision Expo is the perfect place to introduce Carrot," said Kersting-Herbert. "It's where the industry comes together, and we're excited to celebrate this moment with the doctors, partners, and customers who helped make it possible."

For more information on Virtual Field's evolution to Carrot, visit Carrot.io/virtual-field-is-now-carrot.

About Carrot

Carrot (formerly Virtual Field) is a complete end-to-end visual diagnostic platform designed to modernize how eye care providers perform and manage diagnostic testing. Built for optometrists and ophthalmologists, Carrot delivers clinically validated visual field and functional vision exams through a portable, software-driven platform that improves efficiency, accessibility, and patient experience.

Today, more than 2,400 eye care providers use Carrot to deliver diagnostic testing, with over 5 million exams performed on the platform worldwide.

To learn more about Carrot and its visual diagnostics platform, visit Carrot.io.

