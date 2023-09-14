Virtual Firewall Revenue Up 51 Percent While High-End Firewall Revenue Fell Off a Cliff in 2Q 2023 According to Dell'Oro Group

Palo Alto Networks On Top With Over 30 Percent Virtual Firewall Revenue Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide revenue for virtual firewalls rocketed 51 percent in 2Q 2023 while hardware firewalls barely registered 2 percent revenue growth. The market was deeply affected by a steep revenue drop-off in high-end firewalls preferred by service providers and large enterprises for data center applications.

"The bust of high-end data center class firewalls during the depths of the pandemic was followed by an accelerated pace of investment. We believe this trend is ending as service providers and large enterprises pause their investments," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Research Director, Enterprise Networking and Security at Dell'Oro Group. "This pause is driven by the combination of macroeconomic uncertainty and purchasing more than they needed when product lead times were long and thinking was they needed to get in line. In the meantime, enterprise spending on Virtual Firewall revenue has consistently grown by mid-double-digits as enterprise IT shifts to the more cloud-friendly virtual form factor," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2023 Network Security Quarterly Report:

The worldwide firewall market surpassed $3 B and registered 6 percent revenue growth.

and registered 6 percent revenue growth. The top 4 firewall vendors (Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Fortinet , and Check Point) owned over 60 percent of the firewall market.

Palo Alto Networks owned the number one revenue position in virtual and physical firewalls .

After three consecutive quarters of revenue deceleration, the worldwide web application firewall (WAF ) marked a return to accelerated growth with a 14 percent rise.

SaaS- or virtual-based network security solutions experienced a 28 percent revenue increase, while physical appliance network security barely 2 percent bump.

