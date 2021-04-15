Virtual Forum on Archiving the Black Web Scheduled for April 29-30

The forum is organized by archivists and librarians that are focused on building collections related to the Black experience. Hosting a roster of dynamic scholars, activists, archivists, librarians and digital content creators, the forum will discuss projects and research that centers Black people in digital spaces as not only participants but as drivers of web culture. ATBW Forum will facilitate a critical dialog about the challenges and opportunities of documenting culturally relevant yet highly ephemeral web-published content by and about Black people. These conversations will catalyze the work of ATBW, which is to create infrastructure and framework for the future of documenting the web presence of Black history and culture.

Registration for the forum is required. Space is limited and priority will be given to library and archival registrants working at institutions whose missions prioritize collecting content about the Black experience. For more information, contact ATBW Project Director Makiba Foster at [email protected] or 954-357-6176.

