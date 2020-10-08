Virtual Interactive 3-D Facilities Showcase ASCO Critical Power Products

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, announces the availability of its Virtual Interactive 3-D Facilities Showcase for ASCO critical power products. Created to provide greater insight into the design and application of ASCO equipment, users can see ASCO transfer switches, power control systems, load banks, and communication products set in virtual facilities for a variety of industries.

Accessible globally through the ascopower.com website, each interactive facility shows key examples from the firm's product lines within a detailed three-dimensional illustration of a common application. The three-dimensional models show backup power equipment in facilities that scale from small retail applications to large mission-critical facilities. These include:

a healthcare facility

a data center

a commercial building

a residential assisted-living facility

a telecommunications cell site

a fuel station with a retail convenience store

As users enter a virtual model, they see where ASCO critical power equipment is typically installed in key areas of the structure. By clicking on key ASCO equipment, users see expanded views of power products, their internal layouts, and animations of their internal workings. For instance, users can see detailed animations of an ASCO Bypass-Isolation Transfer Switch. Here, animations show the simultaneous movements of all devices involved in transferring load between power sources, bypassing and isolating the transfer switch, and drawing it out for inspection or service. Each equipment view is accompanied by pop-up information that highlights attributes of ASCO critical power devices.

"This is an exciting way to see critical power equipment up-close and personal," says ASCO's Marketing Director Larry Grodsky. "Our detailed 3-D animations help users understand our products through a visual context that is unavailable through other media. It's as good as standing in front of the actual equipment."

"Our Interactive 3-D Facilities engage people around the world, including people working from home because of the pandemic," says Bhavesh Patel, ASCO's Vice President of Global Marketing. "The animations evidence the careful thought and craftsmanship that goes into well-designed equipment built for high reliability. Users really delve into this tool and come away with a more compelling view of ASCO solutions and the ASCO brand. We'll be adding more facility applications."

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following link to view ASCO Power Technologies' Interactive 3-D Facilities. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

