Virtual Internet Announces NetSpace Virtual Internet's Marketplace and Portal

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced the imminent launch of NetSpace, the Virtual Internet's Marketplace and Customer Portal.

Virtual Internet also announced the expansion of access to Global services.

Virtual Internet Apps are currently available at Google Play and Amazon Appstore, now all Virtual Internet Apps and Services will also be available from Virtual Internet's Website.

Virtual Internet NetSpace is the Customer Portal where all Virtual Internet Users will be able to expand the Virtual Internet services they use, access Support, and check on their account. NetSpace will also be a resource for Users to find options for Virtual Internet Services that can fit every budget.

Virtual Internet with this launch will also offer Pay-As-You-Go for its' Apps and Global Services. Pay-As-You-Go is widely available at Cloud Computing where On Demand Virtual Machines are available hourly at prices that average as little as $.01 to $.15.

Virtual internet recognizes that in some parts of the world people live on as little as $1 US per day. As part of Virtual Internets' mission is to support Equity in 5th Generation Mobile Broadband Access, Privacy, Security and Cybersafety Worldwide. Virtual Internet now offers an On-Demand Option for Virtual Internet Services hourly for as little as $.001. Pay-As-You-Go delivers both Cost-Effective pricing options and increases Global Broadband Access. This average revenue applied over the global population of 8 billion would yield more annual revenue, $96 Billion, than the largest Cloud Provider in the world, proving equitable pricing options can be a win for all.

Virtual Internet is not only a Global Network, it is also a Community of Users. Virtual Internet Users are those from around the world that choose Industry Leading 5G performance, choose Global Coverage not just Regional or Local Coverage, choose the most cost effective 5G service, with pricing options for every budget, and without requiring the financial burden of a new 5G phone. Virtual Internet Users also choose the freedom from Contracts, Service Provider Data Caps, Bandwidth Throttling, and the freedom that comes from complete Privacy, Security, and unrestricted access to the Internet and Web --something no other 5G Network offers.

Virtual Internet Apps and Services have been installed in 193 of the 195 nations in the world and have run over all the 66,000 ISPs operating worldwide. Virtual Internet Apps have already been installed on more than 10,000 different models of devices: from SmartPhones, Tablets and SmartTV's such as Samsung, Sony, Oppo, Xiaomi and many other global manufacturers worldwide. Virtual Internet Apps have expanded support for Apple, Windows and Linux devices such as laptops, desktops, set top boxes and TVs.

Virtual Internet Apps support all the millions of Apps and Services including WhatsApp, Zoom, Netflix, Webex and all others and provide the Bandwidth, Performance, Security and Privacy that is especially valuable for Video, Video Calls, and Video Streaming which are performance sensitive services which comprise 95% of the Global Internet Traffic.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

