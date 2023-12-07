Virtual Internet Announces NetSpace Virtual Internet's Marketplace and Portal

News provided by

Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

07 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Virtual Internet's Environment for all Virtual Internet Apps and Globally Delivered Services 

Virtual Internet expands reach by hosting and marketing its' Apps and Services

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced the imminent launch of NetSpace, the Virtual Internet's Marketplace and Customer Portal.

Virtual Internet also announced the expansion of access to Global services.

Virtual Internet Apps are currently available at Google Play and Amazon Appstore, now all Virtual Internet Apps and Services will also be available from Virtual Internet's Website.

NetSpace
Virtual Internet NetSpace is the Customer Portal where all Virtual Internet Users will be able to expand the Virtual Internet services they use, access Support, and check on their account. NetSpace will also be a resource for Users to find options for Virtual Internet Services that can fit every budget.

Pay-As-You-Go
Virtual Internet with this launch will also offer Pay-As-You-Go for its' Apps and Global Services. Pay-As-You-Go is widely available at Cloud Computing where On Demand Virtual Machines are available hourly at prices that average as little as $.01 to $.15.

Virtual internet recognizes that in some parts of the world people live on as little as $1 US per day. As part of Virtual Internets' mission is to support Equity in 5th Generation Mobile Broadband Access, Privacy, Security and Cybersafety Worldwide. Virtual Internet now offers an On-Demand Option for Virtual Internet Services hourly for as little as $.001. Pay-As-You-Go delivers both Cost-Effective pricing options and increases Global Broadband Access. This average revenue applied over the global population of 8 billion would yield more annual revenue, $96 Billion, than the largest Cloud Provider in the world, proving equitable pricing options can be a win for all.  

Virtual Internet is not only a Global Network, it is also a Community of Users. Virtual Internet Users are those from around the world that choose Industry Leading 5G performance, choose Global Coverage not just Regional or Local Coverage, choose the most cost effective 5G service, with pricing options for every budget, and without requiring the financial burden of a new 5G phone. Virtual Internet Users also choose the freedom from Contracts, Service Provider Data Caps, Bandwidth Throttling, and the freedom that comes from complete Privacy, Security, and unrestricted access to the Internet and Web --something no other 5G Network offers.

Virtual Internet Apps and Services have been installed in 193 of the 195 nations in the world and have run over all the 66,000 ISPs operating worldwide. Virtual Internet Apps have already been installed on more than 10,000 different models of devices: from SmartPhones, Tablets and SmartTV's such as Samsung, Sony, Oppo, Xiaomi and many other global manufacturers worldwide. Virtual Internet Apps have expanded support for Apple, Windows and Linux devices such as laptops, desktops, set top boxes and TVs. 

Virtual Internet Apps support all the millions of Apps and Services including WhatsApp, Zoom, Netflix, Webex and all others and provide the Bandwidth, Performance, Security and Privacy that is especially valuable for Video, Video Calls, and Video Streaming which are performance sensitive services which comprise 95% of the Global Internet Traffic.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

CONTACT: PR@adaranetworks.com

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Also from this source

Virtual Internet Announces Tap and Share for Virtual 5G

Virtual Internet Announces Tap and Share for Virtual 5G

Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced its Tap and Share for Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G...
Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G for Android Auto

Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G for Android Auto

Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced it had begun distribution of Virtual 5G for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.