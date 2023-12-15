Virtual Internet Announces Start of Distribution of Virtual 5G in Indonesia with PT. ABC

Virtual 5G to be distributed throughout all of Indonesia

Unprecedented level of distribution of 5G Service

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced the distribution of Virtual 5G in Indonesia with PT. ABC has commenced.

PT. ABC will distribute Virtual 5G throughout all of Indonesia. The distribution agreement does not limit the number of Virtual 5G Apps that PT. ABC may distribute, if the program avails itself of the full number of licenses in Indonesia, it will equate to approximately 500 million licenses at a mean annual subscription of US $4 per license. At full value it would rank as one of the largest distributions ever --it also is one of the largest distributions of 5G service.

Virtual 5G for Indonesia

Virtual Internet announced that further optimizations to V5G, will be made in collaboration with PT. ABC specifically for the Services and VSAT Infrastructure that PT. ABC and PT. BUMDES respectively are planning.

Virtual Internet and PT. ABC had already reached agreement to distribute Virtual 5G and PT. ABC Apps in Indonesia. This announcement confirms that after enhancements to Virtual 5G to create Virtual 5G for Indonesia, the distribution is now entering the initial operational phase.

Multistage Distribution Program

The distribution of Virtual 5G will be through a multi-stage, multi-part program. The distribution methodology will vary out of necessity based upon region and the infrastructure in place, which will determine the most effective manner of distributing the App. Downloads of Virtual 5G will be the result of Pull and Push mechanisms where technically supported.

Distribution of the Virtual 5G App will be greatly enhanced using the Tap and Share distribution capability in V5G which Virtual Internet recently announced. This capability allows the Virtual 5G App to be distributed without the use of any network, Internet or Wi-Fi, to other devices. The distribution of Virtual 5G will be from both Virtual Internet's own NetSpace Online Marketplace, soon to be linked with the World's 2nd Largest App Store, as well as Google Play.

Strategic Pricing

The distribution will include pricing strategy that leverages the current Tiered Subscription Model of Virtual 5G, as well as a Tailored Tiered Subscription Model with price points and subscription methods that allow for persons of any budget to subscribe to V5G.

Multi-Site Distribution

Virtual 5G has already been distributed millions of times from the Google Play store. This new distribution will take advantage of Play store support for Special Sales, Discounts and other Special Promotions supported by Google Play. These are important capabilities in support of growth of new subscribers as well as support of existing subscribers.

Virtual Internet's NetSpace Online Marketplace will support Pay-As-You go price models in addition to other value-added package subscriptions, and special price point subscriptions.

True Game Changer

Virtual 5G for Indonesia is a true game changer. Virtual 5G's unprecedented Performance improves connection speed, bandwidth, security, and stability, enabling services that would otherwise simply "time out" and not run over the limited bandwidth available from conventional Internet connections. V5G also provides the World's greatest Cost Effectiveness for Fifth Generation Mobile Broadband. Indonesians spend more time online, 7.4 hours per day, than the global average of 6.2 hours per day. Despite a less developed Internet infrastructure, Indonesians average more hours per day online than persons in the United States, and they spend more time online than the population of Singapore, which has unique end-to-end connectivity across the country.

Nationwide Mandate to Develop

Most importantly Virtual 5G is positioned to play a critical role in allowing PT. ABC and PT. BUMDES and the Regional Governments to fulfill the mandate: develop competitiveness to create a prosperous and independent village community, with the application of science and technology within the community to address needs of product management, capital, unskilled human resources, marketing, compliance with health standards, accounting and taxation, and investment.

Major Democracy and Emerging Economic Power

Indonesia is the third largest Democracy in the world, with a population expected to exceed 350 million within 20 years. Indonesia has a trade surplus of $5 Billion, in contrast to countries like India with a Trade Deficit of $32 billion. The Indonesian economy averages 5% growth, and it requires growth of 7% to elevate Indonesia to among the most developed nations on earth. The availability of Virtual 5G with all its new advances for the Indonesian Market means 21st Century Broadband Networking and its advantages will be available throughout the nation.

The distribution of Virtual 5G will largely but not exclusively target rural areas. Indonesia is divided into provinces, regencies, cities, and villages or subdistrict's; they are the fourth-level subdivision or administrative division of Indonesia below a district, regency/city, and province. Similar administrative divisions outside of Indonesia include civil townships and incorporated municipalities in the United States and Canada. There are desa (rural villages) for regencies and kelurahan (urban villages) for cities.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are 83,763 villages, 8,810 urban villages and 74,953 rural villages in Indonesia. Additionally, a village is usually divided into a number of hamlets; there are 252,315 hamlets in Indonesia. Each administrative division has its own industry, economy, resources, and business models. PT. BUMDES itself covers more than 94,500 business models spread across rural and remote areas in Indonesia. With this distribution Virtual 5G will enable the 21st Century Networking and Internet required by each population center in this populous nation.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.