Virtual Internet Announces Tap and Share for Virtual 5G

QR Codes Available in Virtual 5G

Users can share Virtual 5G with or without Internet

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto deliver Global 5G Mobile Broadband

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced its Tap and Share for Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto.

Sharing without Internet

Tap and Share allows Users to wirelessly share Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto Apps directly with their family and friends, even when there is no Internet Access.

Tap and Share allows the sharing of the entire Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto Apps between devices, enabling the millions of Virtual 5G downloads to multiply among users as people share the App directly among themselves --no ISPs, no Clouds, no network connections are necessary. Virtual 5G automatically scans for nearby devices to discreetly share the App.

Sharing with Internet

Virtual 5G also enables sharing the App through a link which downloads the App, and users can choose dozens of ways to send the link to their family and friends.

Hands Free "Frictionless" Sharing

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto also enable sharing through a QR Code (quick-response code, a two-dimensional matrix barcode, that users can use to trigger an instant installation by means of their phone's camera.

Virtual 5G is more than any other 5G

5G Networks merely provide bandwidth, Virtual 5G provides the Highest Bandwidth and the most Secure and Private Global Network available.

The Most Private Way to Communicate

Tap and Share direct user-to-user sharing is another Privacy Feature now offered in Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G for Android Auto. Virtual 5G is already among the most private and secure Apps. Virtual 5G is the only 5G service and Global 5G service that has built-in privacy for all users, now sharing the app without accessing the Internet means getting Virtual 5G is also completely private.

With Virtual 5G:

Your DNS query (lookup that converts a URL to an IP address) is Secure and Private

Your Searches are Secure and Private, they are never stored and always Anonymous

Your Browsing is Secure and Private

Your Downloads, Viewing, Streaming, Calls and Texts are Secure and Private

Now the process of getting the Virtual 5G App and Service is Secure and Private, passed from User to User with no Network or ISP required

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.