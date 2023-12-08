Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G "Always On"

Virtual 5G moves towards dedicated 5G Service

Virtual 5G moves from Specialty Service to Universal Service

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced Virtual 5G "Always On".

Virtual 5G automatically configures service from its Global Cloud Network, and Virtual 5G provides 5G Mobile Broadband service to all Apps. Virtual 5G will now also automatically turn on and establish its Industry Leading 5G service and it will remain "Always On" providing continuous 5G service.

This is the newest advance in Virtual 5G's progression from Specialty service, for specific Apps and for Smartphones, to a Universal service for all Apps and Services and all IP connected devices. This advance is especially important for Virtual 5G for Android Auto where seamless continuous service internal and external to the connected vehicle is a significant value-added feature.

Universal 5G Service

"Always On" continuous service is also a critical new advance that supports Pay-As-You-Go, an On-Demand Option for Virtual Internet Services hourly for as little as $.001.

"Always On" continuous service is even more needed as Virtual 5G downloads have expanded from Smartphones, to Tablets and Smart TV's such as Samsung, Sony, Oppo, Xiaomi and many other global manufacturers worldwide. Virtual 5G now has expanded support for Apple, Windows and Linux devices such as laptops, desktops, set top boxes and TVs.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.