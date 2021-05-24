Virtual life is so 2020. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer's "Vacation in this Ad" Will Reunite You and Your Friends for an IRL "Fruitful" Vacation

Craving a real vacation? Well get ready to log that PTO! Starting May 26, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer will be rolling out new social, TV, and digital out-of-home ads for its Citrus, Mixed Berry and Mango Apricot flavors, encouraging people to trade the virtual habits they've come to accept for a chance to win a REAL "Vacation in this Ad." It's as easy as snapping a photo of the QR code featured in the ads, which will route hard seltzer lovers to a website where they'll be entered to win an exclusive, curated vacation with three of their friends or family inspired by the real fruit flavors of Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer's Classic Collection.

"We've spent last summer sharing virtual hugs through digital screens and live streaming events from our living rooms; now with the nation starting to re-open and travel picking back up, the prospect of enjoying a real summer is within reach" said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer believes that real is always better, that's why we will be rewarding our fans and their friends with an epic summer in real life experience."

Three flavors. Three friends. Three fruitful vacations.

There's no need to tag your squad in wanderlust social posts, because Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer wants to offer you the real deal. Here's what ULTRA has in store for the lucky winners:

Mixed Berry Meets the Berry Islands - A private boat charter in The Bahamas ? Check! We're hooking one winner up with a celeb-worthy nautical experience throughout The Bahamas' most exclusive destination, the Berry Islands.

- A private boat charter in The ? Check! We're hooking one winner up with a celeb-worthy nautical experience throughout The most exclusive destination, the Berry Islands. Mango Magic Hour in Hawaii - Because who wouldn't want to reunite in Hawaii ? One lucky crew will be scooped from the airport in a luxe car, taken to a beachside retreat, and enjoy a private mango-infused luau and jam session with a live band.

- Because who wouldn't want to reunite in ? One lucky crew will be scooped from the airport in a luxe car, taken to a beachside retreat, and enjoy a private mango-infused luau and jam session with a live band. A Citrus Escape to the Sunshine State - Our Citrus flavor will take one winner and their friends to a luxurious vacation home in the Florida Keys, with a multi-course dinner prepared by a private chef in an Insta-worthy orange grove.

The sweepstakes will be open for entry from May 26 through Labor Day (Sept. 6), with the winners being announced shortly after.

Are you ready for a summer of realness? To learn more, follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or visit www.MichelobULTRA.com . Michelob ULTRA reminds you to please drink responsibly and remember to socialize safely by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer's "Vacation in this Ad" initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. Learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer" on the Anheuser-Busch newsroom.

ULTRA SELTZER SUMMER GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 5/26/21 and ends 9/6/21. See Official Rules at www.michelobultra.com/programs/vacationinthisad-MixedBerry.html,www.michelobultra.com/programs/vacationinthisad-MangoApricot.html or www.michelobultra.com/programs/vacationinthisad-Citrus.html for free entry, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer

Introduced in January 2021, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is a superior USDA certified organic hard seltzer that is as real as it tastes made with organic ingredients, zero added sugar and no artificial aftertaste. The Signature Collection offers three flavors including Spicy Pineapple, Peach Pear, and Cucumber Lime with only 80 calories, 0 carbs, and 0 added sugar, and available in 12 pack 12oz cans, 24 pack cans and a 25oz can. The Classic Collection features three flavors, Mixed Berry, Citrus and Mango Apricot with 90 calories, 2 carbs and 0 added sugar and is available in 12 pack 12oz cans. Mixed Berry is available in 16oz and 25oz cans. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is available to purchase wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

Jessica Thorpe

[email protected]

Katherine Valauri

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA

Related Links

http://www.MichelobULTRA.com

