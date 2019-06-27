Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Speaker Market, 2024

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Speaker Market: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisers, Intelligent Agents, and VPA Devices 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates VPA and autonomous agents in all major market segments, business functions, and industry verticals with accompanying forecasts for 2019 through 2024.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of intelligent VPA and smart adviser market including an assessment of the emerging VPA market ecosystem including suppliers, customers, and partners. The report includes analysis of the key market players including their products, solutions, strategies, M&A, and partnerships.

The virtual personal assistant market includes cloud-based, artificial intelligence enabled smart adviser software, often used in conjunction with smart speakers that may be standalone (such as Amazon Echo) or integrated with other devices/equipment. VPAs are evolving to leverage autonomous agent functionality and smart machine technology to enable an ambient user experience for applications and services.



Virtual personal assistant market solutions are rapidly transitioning from automating customer relationship management and reducing costs or more value-added as AI enabled smart assistants also function as a marketing and sales agent as well as an extension of a company's brand. The millennial market in particular is anticipated to be a significant driver of overall usage including social media as well as digital content purchases and commerce involving physical goods and services as well.



Significant advances have been made in VPA technology thanks to market leaders such as Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Home, and Microsoft's Cortana. VPA enabled apps are becoming widespread to the point that they will be embedded within most services. The preferred user interface for many Internet and wireless apps will ultimately become integrated with smart advisers and rely upon next generation interactions such as Haptic UI and other dynamic and contextual actions and interfaces. VPA systems will also become increasingly dependent upon advanced data analytics to process the huge amount of data from a variety of sources to learn about users and organize information.



The preferred user interface for many Internet and wireless apps will ultimately become integrated with smart advisers and rely upon next generation interactions such as haptic UI and other dynamic and contextual actions and interfaces. VPA systems will be integrated with a few other emerging technologies areas such as IoT networks. By way of example, the cross-over between next generation UI and data analytics, VPA systems will also become increasingly dependent upon advanced data analytics to process the huge amount of data from a variety of sources to learn about users and organize information.



We see the evolution of smart speakers for consumer markets and intelligent agent solutions for the business segment aligning closely with the evolution of AI and IoT in general. For example, the market is anticipated to hit a high-growth inflection point as open source software and APIs become available for application development. Leading companies such as MyCroft will enable a robust development community and widespread development of voice-enabled applications. While Apple and Google will continue to dominate their own vertically integrated ecosystem, VPA solutions for a wide variety of industry verticals will be dependent upon free and open-source voice assistants.



Target Audience:

Smart Speaker Companies

Big Data and Cloud companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Communication service providers

Internet and mobile app developers

Machine Language based app providers

Enterprise, SMB, and companies of all types

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Evolution of Intelligent VPAs and Smart Advisor Functionality

1.2 Major VPA Market Segments and Sub-Segments

1.3 Key Report Findings

1.4 Global Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market 2019 - 2024

1.5 Global Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User 2019 - 2024



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Scope of Research

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Company Coverage



3 Overview

3.1 Introduction to Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisors

3.1.1 Defining Virtual Personal Assistants

3.1.2 Intelligent VPA Technology Trends

3.1.3 Enterprise Intelligent Agents and VPA

3.1.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Benefits

3.1.5 Potential Risks of Autonomous Assistant

3.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Drivers

3.2.1 AI Capabilities in Digital Mesh and Ambient User Experience

3.2.2 Autonomous Robots, Intelligent Agents, and Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial

3.2.3 Connected Life, Digital Detox, and Role of PDA including Autonomous Social Robots

3.2.4 Increasing Role of AI Chatbots in Messenger Applications

3.2.5 Convergence of Information and IoT Application through High Level Integration

3.2.6 Virtual Customer Managed Relationship, Personal Cloud, and API Economy

3.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Segmentation

3.3.1 Market Segments

3.3.1.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

3.3.1.2 Large Enterprises

3.3.1.3 Industrial Settings

3.3.1.4 Individual Users

3.3.2 Revenue by Market Segment 2019 - 2024

3.3.3 User Forecast by Market Segment 2019 - 2024

3.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market

3.4.1 SWOT Analysis

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Critical Success Factor Analysis

3.5 Autonomous Agent in Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Applications

3.5.1 Autonomous Agents Types

3.5.1.1 Mobile Assistant

3.5.1.2 Distributed Agents

3.5.1.3 Collaborative Agents

3.5.1.4 Social Agents

3.5.2 Revenue by Autonomous Agent Type 2019 - 2024

3.6 Regional Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market 2019 - 2024

3.7 Regional Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User 2019 - 2024



4 Ecosystem and Market Impact

4.1 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Ecosystem Analysis

4.1.1 Autonomous Agents as Master Controllers

4.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Value Chain Participants

4.2.1.1 Software Developers

4.2.1.2 System Integrators and Collaborators

4.2.1.3 Connectivity and Platform Provider

4.2.1.4 Service Integrator and Provider

4.2.2 Value Chain Partner Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2024

4.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Business Model Analysis

4.3.1 Emerging Business Models

4.3.1.1 Premium Subscription

4.3.1.2 Software Development Fees

4.3.1.3 Managed Service Fees

4.3.1.4 White Label Licensing

4.3.2 Market Value by Business Models 2019 - 2024

4.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User Perceptions

4.5 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Adoption

4.6 Economic Impact of Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Applications

4.6.1 Impact on Global Job Market

4.7 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Investment Trends

4.7.1 Investment in Chatbot Ecosystem

4.8 Role of Connectivity, Handset Capabilities, and Network Operators

4.9 Role of Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Digital Convergence

4.10 Emergence of the Chabot Ecosystem

4.10.1 Chatbots as Open Development Ecosystem

4.10.2 Chatbot Types

4.10.3 Chatbots Architecture

4.10.3.1 Generative Models

4.10.3.2 Retrieval Based Models

4.10.3.3 Pattern Based Heuristics

4.10.4 Machine Learning and Response Generation in Chatbot

4.10.5 Chatbot Ecosystem

4.11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Alliance

4.11.1 Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Microsoft

4.11.2 Alexa Skill Integration



5 VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

5.1 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Technology and Marketplace

5.1.1 Technology Used in VPA

5.1.1.1 Speech Recognition

5.1.1.2 Text-to-Speech Recognition 2019 - 2024

5.1.1.3 Natural Language Processing 2019 - 2024

5.1.1.4 Machine Perception and Learning 2019 - 2024

5.1.2 Market Forecast by Technology Type 2019 - 2024

5.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

5.2.1 Application Segments and Sub-Segments

5.2.1.1 Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

5.2.1.2 Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

5.2.1.3 Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

5.2.2 Revenue by Application Segments and Sub-Segments 2019 - 2024

5.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Use Case Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

5.3.1 Industry Use Cases

5.3.2 Market Forecasts by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

5.3.3 User Forecast by Application and Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

5.4 Smart Speaker and Virtual Private Assistant Enabled Devices



6 Regional VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 North America VPA Market 2019 - 2024

6.1.1 North America VPA Market Analysis

6.1.2 North America by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2019 - 2024

6.1.3 North America User Forecast by Country 2019 - 2024

6.1.4 North America Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2019 - 2024

6.2 Asia Pacific VPA Market 2019 - 2024

6.3 Europe VPA Market 2019 - 2024

6.4 Latin America VPA Market 2019 - 2024

6.5 Middle East and Africa VPA Market 2019 - 2024



7 Analysis of Leading Companies in VPA Market

7.1 United States of America VPA Market 2019 - 2024

7.1.1 SWOT Analysis

7.1.2 USA by Segment, Technology, Application, and Industry 2019 - 2024

7.2 China VPA Market 2019 - 2024

7.3 India VPA Market 2019 - 2024

7.4 Japan VPA Market 2019 - 2024

7.5 United Kingdom VPA Market 2019 - 2024

7.6 Brazil VPA Market 2019 - 2024



8 VPA Company and Solution Analysis

8.1 Customer Inc.

8.2 Anboto Group

8.3 Apple Inc.

8.4 Artificial Solutions

8.5 Clara Labs

8.6 iDAvatars (IDA)

8.7 Creative Virtual Ltd.

8.8 CX Company

8.9 eGain Corporation

8.10 Eidoserve Inc.

8.11 Existor

8.12 Google

8.13 IBM Corporation

8.14 Intel Corporation

8.15 Microsoft Corporation

8.16 Next IT Corporation

8.17 Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.18 Oracle Corporation

8.19 Speaktoit Inc.

8.20 Synthetix Ltd.

8.21 ViClone Corporation

8.22 InteliWISE SA

8.23 Oddcast

8.24 Facebook

8.25 Saleforce

8.26 Amazon

8.27 Twitter

8.28 Samsung

8.29 General Electric Corporation

8.30 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

8.31 myWave

8.32 motion.ai

8.33 Indigo

8.34 Dragon Go

8.35 Vokul

8.36 Robin

8.37 24me

8.38 Quip

8.39 Wunderlist

8.40 Braina

8.41 LG Voice Mate

8.42 SILVIA

8.43 HTC Hidi

8.44 Cubic

8.45 Hound

8.46 Jibo

8.47 MaluubA

8.48 Mycroft

8.49 SRIUS

8.50 Ub

8.51 Vlingo

8.52 Skyvi

8.53 Jeannie

8.54 EasilyDo

8.55 Voice Assistant

8.56 Evi

8.57 Operator

8.58 Charlie

8.59 Wonder

8.60 Magic

8.61 Alfred

8.62 Reserve

8.63 Penny

8.64 Postmates

8.65 Awesome PA

8.66 Cloe

8.67 x.ai

8.68 Riley

8.69 Julie Desk

8.70 Zirtual

8.71 Denarri

8.72 AIVC

8.73 EVA

8.74 Andy

8.75 Hello Alfred

8.76 Buddy

8.77 GoButler



9 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 AI and Virtual Assistant Market Outlook

9.2 Recommendations for Market Players and Innovators

9.2.1 VPA Platforms for Consumer Market

9.2.2 Integration and Convergence in Enterprise and Industrial Segments

9.3 Recommendations to Investors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oih2uo





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

