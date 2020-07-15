Virtual Personal Assistants (VPAs) and Smart Speakers Market, 2025 - Includes Analyses of 77 Companies and Solutions

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Speaker Market: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisors, Intelligent Agents, and VPA Devices 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the intelligent VPA and smart adviser market including an assessment of the emerging VPA market ecosystem including suppliers, customers, and partners. The report includes an analysis of the key market players including their products, solutions, strategies, M&A, and partnerships. The report evaluates VPA and autonomous agents in all major market segments, business functions, and industry verticals with accompanying forecasts for 2020 through 2025.



The virtual personal assistant market includes cloud-based, artificial intelligence enabled smart adviser software, often used in conjunction with smart speakers that may be standalone (such as Amazon Echo) or integrated with other devices/equipment. VPAs are evolving to leverage autonomous agent functionality and smart machine technology to enable an ambient user experience for applications and services. VPAs are also increasingly embedded within consumer durable goods such as automotive vehicles, boats, refrigerators, and consumer robotics.



Virtual personal assistant market solutions are rapidly transitioning from automating customer relationship management and reducing costs to become more of a value-added component of the enterprise. For example, AI-enabled smart assistants may function as a marketing and sales agent as well as an extension of a company's brand. The millennial market in particular is anticipated to be a significant driver of overall usage including social media as well as digital content purchases and commerce involving physical goods and services as well.



Significant advances have been made in VPA technology thanks to market leaders such as Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Home, and Microsoft's Cortana. VPA enabled apps are becoming widespread to the point that they will be embedded within most services. The preferred user interface for many Internet and wireless apps will ultimately become integrated with smart advisers and rely upon next-generation interactions such as Haptic UI and other dynamic and contextual actions and interfaces. VPA systems will also become increasingly dependent upon advanced data analytics to process the huge amount of data from a variety of sources to learn about users and organize information.



The preferred user interface for many Internet and wireless apps will ultimately become integrated with smart advisers and rely upon next-generation interactions such as haptic UI and other dynamic and contextual actions and interfaces. VPA systems will be integrated with a few other emerging technology areas such as IoT networks. By way of example, the cross-over between next-generation UI and data analytics, VPA systems will also become increasingly dependent upon advanced data analytics to process the huge amount of data from a variety of sources to learn about users and organize information.



We see the evolution of smart speakers for consumer markets and intelligent agent solutions for the business segment aligning closely with the evolution of AI and IoT in general. For example, the market is anticipated to hit a high-growth inflection point as open-source software and APIs become available for application development. Leading companies will enable a robust development community and widespread development of voice-enabled applications. While Apple and Google will continue to dominate their own vertically integrated ecosystem, VPA solutions for a wide variety of industry verticals will be dependent upon free and open-source voice assistants.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Evolution of Intelligent VPAs and Smart Advisor Functionality

1.2 Major VPA Market Segments and Sub-Segments

1.3 Key Report Findings

1.4 Global Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market 2020-2025

1.5 Global Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User 2020-2025



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Scope of Research

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Company Coverage



3 Overview

3.1 Introduction to Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisors

3.1.1 Defining Virtual Personal Assistants

3.1.2 Intelligent VPA Technology Trends

3.1.3 Enterprise Intelligent Agents and VPA

3.1.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Benefits

3.1.5 Potential Risks of Autonomous Assistant

3.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Drivers

3.2.1 AI Capabilities in Digital Mesh and Ambient User Experience

3.2.2 Autonomous Robots, Intelligent Agents, and Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial

3.2.3 Connected Life, Digital Detox, and Role of PDA including Autonomous Social Robots

3.2.4 Increasing Role of AI Chatbots in Messenger Applications

3.2.5 Convergence of Information and IoT Application through High-Level Integration

3.2.6 Virtual Customer Managed Relationship, Personal Cloud, and API Economy

3.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Segmentation

3.3.1 Market Segments

3.3.1.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

3.3.1.2 Large Enterprises

3.3.1.3 Industrial Settings

3.3.1.4 Individual Users

3.3.2 Revenue by Market Segment 2020-2025

3.3.3 User Forecast by Market Segment 2020-2025

3.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market

3.4.1 SWOT Analysis

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Critical Success Factor Analysis

3.5 Autonomous Agent in Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Applications

3.5.1 Autonomous Agents Types

3.5.1.1 Mobile Assistant

3.5.1.2 Distributed Agents

3.5.1.3 Collaborative Agents

3.5.1.4 Social Agents

3.5.2 Revenue by Autonomous Agent Type 2020-2025

3.6 Regional Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market 2020-2025

3.7 Regional Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User 2020-2025



4 Ecosystem and Market Impact

4.1 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Ecosystem Analysis

4.1.1 Autonomous Agents as Master Controllers

4.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Value Chain Participants

4.2.1.1 Software Developers

4.2.1.2 System Integrators and Collaborators

4.2.1.3 Connectivity and Platform Provider

4.2.1.4 Service Integrator and Provider

4.2.2 Value Chain Partner Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

4.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Business Model Analysis

4.3.1 Emerging Business Models

4.3.1.1 Premium Subscription

4.3.1.2 Software Development Fees

4.3.1.3 Managed Service Fees

4.3.1.4 White Label Licensing

4.3.2 Market Value by Business Models 2020-2025

4.4 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor User Perceptions

4.5 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Adoption

4.6 Economic Impact of Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Applications

4.6.1 Impact on Global Job Market

4.7 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Investment Trends

4.7.1 Investment in Chatbot Ecosystem

4.8 Role of Connectivity, Handset Capabilities, and Network Operators

4.9 Role of Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Digital Convergence

4.10 Emergence of the Chabot Ecosystem

4.10.1 Chatbots as Open Development Ecosystem

4.10.2 Chatbot Types

4.10.3 Chatbots Architecture

4.10.3.1 Generative Models

4.10.3.2 Retrieval Based Models

4.10.3.3 Pattern Based Heuristics

4.10.4 Machine Learning and Response Generation in Chatbot

4.10.5 Chatbot Ecosystem

4.11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Alliance

4.11.1 Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Microsoft

4.11.2 Alexa Skill Integration



5 VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

5.1 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Technology and Marketplace

5.1.1 Technology Used in VPA

5.1.1.1 Speech Recognition

5.1.1.2 Text-to-Speech Recognition 2020-2025

5.1.1.3 Natural Language Processing 2020-2025

5.1.1.4 Machine Perception and Learning 2020-2025

5.1.2 Market Forecast by Technology Type 2020-2025

5.2 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

5.2.1 Application Segments and Sub-Segments

5.2.1.1 Enterprise Applications 2020-2025

5.2.1.1.1 Customer Service 2020-2025

5.2.1.1.2 Marketing Assistant 2020-2025

5.2.1.1.3 Predictive Analytics 2020-2025

5.2.1.1.4 Chatbots 2020-2025

5.2.1.1.5 Contact Centers 2020-2025

5.2.1.2 Consumer Applications 2020-2025

5.2.1.2.1 Private Assistants 2020-2025

5.2.1.2.2 Home Assistants 2020-2025

5.2.1.2.3 Messenger Bots 2020-2025

5.2.1.3 Industrial Applications 2020-2025

5.2.1.3.1 Autonomous Chatbots 2020-2025

5.2.1.3.2 Autonomous Robot Agents 2020-2025

5.2.2 Revenue by Application Segments and Sub-Segments 2020-2025

5.3 Intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor Use Case Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

5.3.1 Industry Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Financial Institutions 2020-2025

5.3.1.2 Automotive and Transportation 2020-2025

5.3.1.3 IT and Telecom 2020-2025

5.3.1.4 Retail (In-store) and E-commerce 2020-2025

5.3.1.5 Healthcare 2020-2025

5.3.1.6 Education 2020-2025

5.3.1.7 Manufacturing, Robotics and Heavy Industry 2020-2025

5.3.1.8 Social Media and Commerce 2020-2025

5.3.1.9 Miscellaneous Consumer VPA 2020-2025

5.3.2 Market Forecasts by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

5.3.3 User Forecast by Application and Industry Vertical 2020-2025

5.4 Smart Speaker and Virtual Private Assistant Enabled Devices



6 Regional VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

6.1 North America VPA Market 2020-2025

6.1.1 North America VPA Market Analysis

6.1.2 North America by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2020-2025

6.1.3 North America User Forecast by Country 2020-2025

6.1.4 North America Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2020-2025

6.2 Asia Pacific VPA Market 2020-2025

6.2.1 Asia Pacific VPA Market Analysis

6.2.2 Asia Pacific by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2020-2025

6.2.3 Asia Pacific User Forecast by Country 2020-2025

6.2.4 Asia Pacific Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2020-2025

6.3 Europe VPA Market 2020-2025

6.3.1 Europe VPA Market Analysis

6.3.2 Europe by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2020-2025

6.3.3 Europe User Forecast by Country 2020-2025

6.3.4 Europe Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2020-2025

6.4 Latin America VPA Market 2020-2025

6.4.1 Latin America VPA Market Analysis

6.4.2 Latin America by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2020-2025

6.4.3 Latin America User Forecast by Country 2020-2025

6.4.4 Latin America Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2020-2025

6.5 Middle East and Africa VPA Market 2020-2025

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa VPA Market Analysis

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa by Segment, Tech, App, Industry, and Country 2020-2025

6.5.3 Middle East and Africa User Forecast by Country 2020-2025

6.5.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Speaker and VPA Devices 2020-2025



7 Analysis of Leading Companies in VPA Market

7.1 United States of America VPA Market 2020-2025

7.1.1 SWOT Analysis

7.1.2 USA by Segment, Technology, Application, and Industry 2020-2025

7.2 China VPA Market 2020-2025

7.3 India VPA Market 2020-2025

7.4 Japan VPA Market 2020-2025

7.5 United Kingdom VPA Market 2020-2025

7.6 Brazil VPA Market 2020-2025



8 VPA Company and Solution Analysis

8.1 Customer Inc.

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Anboto Group

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.2.2.1 Virtual Assistant for Customer Service

8.2.2.2 Intelligent Chat

8.2.2.3 Automatic Email Response and Management

8.2.2.4 Social Module

8.2.2.5 Feedback Management and Customer Engagement Suite

8.3 Apple Inc.

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.3.2.1 Apple Siri and Embedded Strategy

8.4 Artificial Solutions

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2.1 Teneo Platform

8.4.2.2 Natural Language Interface

8.4.2.3 Digital Employee

8.4.2.4 Natural Language Analytics

8.5 Clara Labs

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.6 iDAvatars (IDA)

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.6.2.1 3D Virtual Assistant and Dashboard

8.7 Creative Virtual Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.7.2.1 V-Person technology

8.8 CX Company

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.8.2.1 Digital CX

8.9 eGain Corporation

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.10 Eidoserve Inc.

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.10.2.1 Abby and IVR Solution

8.11 Existor

8.11.1 Company Profile

8.11.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.11.2.1 Existor Chatbots

8.12 Google

8.12.1 Company Profile

8.12.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.12.2.1 Google Now

8.12.2.2 Google Assistant

8.12.2.3 Google Home

8.12.2.4 Embedded Strategy

8.12.2.5 Allo

8.12.2.6 DeepMind Acquisition in 2014

8.13 IBM Corporation

8.13.1 Company Profile

8.13.2 Solution and Strategic Initiative

8.13.2.1 IBM Watson

8.14 Intel Corporation

8.14.1 Company Profile

8.14.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.14.2.1 Digital Personal Assistant for the Enterprise

8.14.2.2 Intel AI Acquisition Strategy

8.14.2.3 Intel Ginger

8.14.2.4 Next Generation AI Chip Strategy

8.14.2.5 Intel JARVIS

8.15 Microsoft Corporation

8.15.1 Company Profile

8.15.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.15.2.1 Microsoft Key Five Assets Strategy

8.15.2.2 Microsoft Cortana

8.15.2.3 Genee and Other Acquisition Strategies

8.15.2.4 Tay Bot

8.15.2.5 Xiaoice

8.15.2.6 Microsoft AI and Research Group

8.15.2.7 Industry collaboration

8.16 Next IT Corporation

8.16.1 Company Profile

8.16.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.16.2.1 Customer Engagement

8.16.2.2 Workforce Support

8.16.2.3 Next IT Healthcare

8.17 Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.17.1 Company Profile

8.17.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.17.2.1 Virtual Assistant and Speech Recognition

8.17.2.2 Nuance Healthcare

8.17.2.3 Nina Intelligent Virtual Assistant

8.17.2.4 Acquisition Strategy

8.18 Oracle Corporation

8.18.1 Company Profile

8.18.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.18.2.1 Oracle AI

8.19 Speaktoit Inc.

8.19.1 Company Profile

8.19.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.19.2.1 Assistant.ai

8.19.2.2 Api.ai

8.20 Synthetix Ltd.

8.20.1 Company Profile

8.20.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.20.2.1 Self-Service Cloud

8.20.2.2 Contact Centre Cloud

8.21 ViClone Corporation

8.21.1 Company Profile

8.21.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.21.2.1 viClone

8.21.2.2 viCloning

8.22 InteliWISE SA

8.22.1 Company Profile

8.22.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.22.2.1 Virtual Assistant Chatbot

8.22.2.2 Facebook Messenger Bot

8.22.2.3 Proactive LiveChat

8.22.2.4 Omnichannel Contact Center

8.22.2.5 eGOV

8.23 Oddcast

8.23.1 Company Profile

8.23.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.24 Facebook

8.24.1 Company Profile

8.24.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.24.2.1 Facebook M

8.24.2.2 DeepText: Text Understanding Engine

8.24.2.3 Third Party Integration

8.25 Salesforce

8.25.1 Company Profile

8.25.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.25.3 Einstein

8.25.4 Acquisition Strategy

8.26 Amazon

8.26.1 Company Profile

8.26.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.26.2.1 Amazon Alexa Voice

8.26.2.2 Amazon Echo

8.27 Twitter

8.27.1 Company Profile

8.27.2 Strategic Initiative

8.28 Samsung

8.28.1 Company Profile

8.28.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.28.2.1 S Voice

8.28.2.2 Acquisition Strategy

8.29 General Electric Corporation

8.29.1 Company Profile

8.29.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.30 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

8.30.1 Company Profile

8.30.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

8.30.2.1 NUGU

8.30.2.2 Inclusion of Conexant Systems AI Capabilities

8.31 myWave

8.32 motion.ai

8.33 Indigo

8.34 Dragon Go

8.35 Vokul

8.36 Robin

8.37 24me

8.38 Quip

8.39 Wunderlist

8.40 Braina

8.41 LG Voice Mate

8.42 SILVIA

8.43 HTC Hidi

8.44 Cubic

8.45 Hound

8.46 Jibo

8.47 MaluubA

8.48 Mycroft

8.49 SRIUS

8.50 Ub

8.51 Vlingo

8.52 Skyvi

8.53 Jeannie

8.54 EasilyDo

8.55 Voice Assistant

8.56 Evi

8.57 Operator

8.58 Charlie

8.59 Wonder

8.60 Magic

8.61 Alfred

8.62 Reserve

8.63 Penny

8.64 Postmates

8.65 Awesome PA

8.66 Cloe

8.67 x.ai

8.68 Riley

8.69 Julie Desk

8.70 Zirtual

8.71 Denarri

8.72 AIVC

8.73 EVA

8.74 Andy

8.75 Hello Alfred

8.76 Buddy

8.77 GoButler



9 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 AI and Virtual Assistant Market Outlook

9.2 Recommendations for Market Players and Innovators

9.2.1 VPA Platforms for Consumer Market

9.2.2 Integration and Convergence in Enterprise and Industrial Segments

9.3 Recommendations to Investors



