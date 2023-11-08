Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size to grow by USD 47.82 billion between 2023 - 2028| Driven by Rising popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size increased by USD 47.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry sectors. Businesses, including those in the IT field, are embracing VPNs for their speed and security benefits. VPNs ensure the smooth flow of critical business data and prevent loss, making them a valuable choice. VPNs establish secure, encrypted connections between devices and their networks over the Internet, primarily driven by security concerns in enterprises. This metaphorical "tunnel" for data transmission, where it is encrypted and safeguarded, aligns with organizations' security measures, leading to widespread adoption across industries and contributing to the growth of the global VPN market in the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global VPN Market 2024-2028

The virtual private network market faces a significant hurdle due to the abundance of open-source options, including solutions like Libreswan, OpenVPN, and OpenConnect, which offer VPN functionality free of charge. Additionally, the market features numerous open-source companies that offer a variety of VPN tools and applications. The combination of these products from different open-source providers can nearly match the functionalities offered by both on-premises and cloud-based VPN companies. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Individual), Type (MPLS, IP, and Cloud and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) VPNs have emerged as superior alternatives to VPNs based on integrated services digital network (ISDN) and analog lines, offering enhanced security and faster communication. Enterprises require VPNs that provide uninterrupted service access while safeguarding sensitive customer data and corporate information on their servers. MPLS VPNs ensure improved performance for enterprise applications, crucial for real-time functions like video, text, and voice. Additionally, they offer the advantage of single-operator administration and control. View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

VPN Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 47.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

