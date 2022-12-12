Virtual production market size to increase by USD 2,447.47 million: 45% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market by component, type and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 17% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,447.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Production Market 2023-2027

By region, the global virtual production market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. A considerable increase in movie production budgets and the rising usage of virtual effects in Hollywood are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The virtual production market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

360Rize: The company offers virtual production such as 360 Penguin action camera, accessories, video gear, mounting solutions, and underwater solutions which are available for every single 360Rize product for 360 Plug n Play video and photos.

The company offers virtual production such as 360 Penguin action camera, accessories, video gear, mounting solutions, and underwater solutions which are available for every single 360Rize product for 360 Plug n Play video and photos. Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.: The company offers virtual production such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator InDesign, and Lightroom

The company offers virtual production such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator InDesign, and Lightroom Autodesk Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as Visual Effects (VFX) Software and Visual FX for Film & TV.

The company offers virtual production such as Visual Effects (VFX) Software and Visual FX for Film & TV. BORIS FX Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as the boris fx suite, continuum FCP and continuum plugins.

The company offers virtual production such as the boris fx suite, continuum FCP and continuum plugins. HTC Corp.: The company offers virtual production such as VIVE Mars CamTrack, and Vive VR headsets.

The company offers virtual production such as VIVE Mars CamTrack, and Vive VR headsets. Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Panocam3d.com

ROE Visual Co. Ltd.

Brompton Technology Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

Side Effects Software Inc.

Technicolor SA

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing implementation of virtual production techniques in the gaming industry, the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation, and the rising adoption of LED video wall technology. However, the issues associated with LED screens used for virtual production are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By component , the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Big Data Services Market size is projected to grow by USD 153.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.68%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Business Process Outsourcing Market size is projected to grow by USD 75.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others), business segment (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this virtual production market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual production market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual production market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the virtual production market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual production market vendors

Virtual Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,447.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global virtual production market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global virtual production market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pre-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pre-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 360Rize

Exhibit 116: 360Rize - Overview



Exhibit 117: 360Rize - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: 360Rize - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 128: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BORIS FX Inc.

Exhibit 132: BORIS FX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: BORIS FX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: BORIS FX Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Epic Games Inc.

Exhibit 135: Epic Games Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Epic Games Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 138: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 147: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Panocam3d.com

Exhibit 152: Panocam3d.com - Overview



Exhibit 153: Panocam3d.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Panocam3d.com - Key offerings

12.14 Side Effects Software Inc.

Exhibit 155: Side Effects Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Side Effects Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Side Effects Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Technicolor SA

Exhibit 158: Technicolor SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: Technicolor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Technicolor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Technicolor SA - Segment focus

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 162: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio