Virtual Roundtable on Protecting Seniors from Exploitation and Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar, in collaboration with prominent experts in elder law and neuroscience and the Attorney General's Office, will host a virtual roundtable on Thursday, May 25 at 1 pm ET to discuss the state's accomplishments, ongoing initiatives, and resources aimed at protecting seniors from exploitation. The roundtable aims to educate Floridians about ongoing research into exploitation, available tools in safeguarding seniors, and a discussion about ways to ensure a safe and vibrant home for Florida's aging population.

The virtual roundtable will be conducted via Zoom Webinar. Attendees can access the webinar by registering through this link.

Key participants for the roundtable include:

  • Attorney General Ashley Moody: Attorney General Moody will provide insights on the state's initiatives, objectives, and progress related to elder law issues and exploitation prevention through a prerecorded video.
  • Dr. Nathan Spreng: Director of the Laboratory of Brain and Cognition and Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University. Dr. Spreng will discuss studies of the aging brain and the development of tools to prevent exploitation.
  • Attorney Shannon Miller: Representative from the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar. Miller will provide expertise on the legal aspects of protecting seniors from scams and exploitation.

The roundtable will be moderated by David Brancaccio, Host of Marketplace Morning Report at Marketplace Business News, who will facilitate the discussion and pose questions to the panelists.

Media representatives and other attendees are invited to participate in the virtual roundtable and submit questions through the Zoom Webinar Q&A feature. Please include your name and media outlet, if applicable, when submitting questions.

WHO:
Attorney General Ashley Moody (prerecorded)
Attorney Shannon Miller of The Miller Elder Law Firm, Vice-Chair, The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar
Dr. Nathan Spreng, Director of the Laboratory of Brain and Cognition and Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University
David Brancaccio, Host of Marketplace Morning Report at Marketplace Business News

WHEN:
May 25, 2023, at 1 pm ET

REGISTER IN ADVANCE TO ATTEND LIVE BY CLICKING HERE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

ABOUT THE ELDER LAW SECTION

The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar cultivates and promotes expertise and professionalism in the practice of law affecting people as they age and individuals with special needs.

