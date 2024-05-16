Virtual Roundtable to Address Exploitation of Florida Seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar, in partnership with leading elder law and law enforcement experts, will host a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, May 22 at 2 pm ET. The roundtable aims to discuss ongoing efforts and resources to combat the exploitation of vulnerable adults in Florida. The event seeks to inform Floridians about the threat of exploitation and provide insights into prevention strategies and legal recourse for victims.

Florida ranks second in the nation for financial scams targeting older people, as reported by the FBI. According to the FBI , seniors in the Sunshine State reported losses of more than $90 million to just investment schemes.

The virtual roundtable will be conducted via Zoom Webinar. Attendees can register for the webinar by visiting this link .

Attendees, including media representatives, are encouraged to participate in the roundtable and submit questions through the Zoom Webinar Q&A feature. Please include your name and media outlet, if applicable, when submitting questions.

WHO:

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Attorney Shannon Miller of The Miller Elder Law Firm , Vice-Chair, The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar

Assistant State Attorney Anthony Gil

Sergeant Heath Lewis of Lee Co. Economic Crimes Unit

WHEN:

May 22, 2024, at 2 pm ET

REGISTER IN ADVANCE TO ATTEND LIVE BY CLICKING HERE



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

ABOUT THE ELDER LAW SECTION

The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar promotes expertise and professionalism in the practice of law affecting seniors and individuals with special needs.

